PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (Transcript)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Wolfe Research FinTech Forum March 13, 2024 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Miller - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Darrin Peller

Guys, thank you very much. All right. Good morning again everybody, for those of you, who I don't know. I'm Darrin Peller, I head up FinTech Research at Wolfe Research. Really happy to have Jamie with us today, from PayPal, who's the CFO of the company. And I think this is your first Investor Conference in the role, right?

Jamie Miller

Yes. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darrin Peller

So, thanks for being with us. Look, I mean a great place to start might just be what you've seen the last few months, since you're in the role and what? Maybe what you would what attracted you to the company? Why PayPal? How's it been?

Jamie Miller

Well, it's been great, and I'm really excited to be here. So thank you for having me. It was super interesting, because when Alex and I first started talking, I've worked across most industries, but this is not one, I've actually worked in, and I started really just doing research on PayPal, and what got me super excited about it is.

First and foremost, it just has a formidable market position. The brand, the global reach, the scale of what we do, is incredibly impressive. At the same time, it's a company that in my view had, probably a series of self-inflicted wounds, and there was a lot of opportunity for self-help, which was really exciting. Alex Chriss is awesome. And I thought that, before I joined, it's even more underscored, since joining. In terms of just understanding, the kind of leader he is.

Darrin Peller

Yes.

Jamie Miller

And

