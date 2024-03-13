PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (Transcript)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Wolfe Research FinTech Forum March 13, 2024 10:20 AM ET

Jamie Miller - CFO

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Darrin Peller

Guys, thank you very much. All right. Good morning again everybody, for those of you, who I don't know. I'm Darrin Peller, I head up FinTech Research at Wolfe Research. Really happy to have Jamie with us today, from PayPal, who's the CFO of the company. And I think this is your first Investor Conference in the role, right?

Jamie Miller

Yes. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darrin Peller

So, thanks for being with us. Look, I mean a great place to start might just be what you've seen the last few months, since you're in the role and what? Maybe what you would what attracted you to the company? Why PayPal? How's it been?

Jamie Miller

Well, it's been great, and I'm really excited to be here. So thank you for having me. It was super interesting, because when Alex and I first started talking, I've worked across most industries, but this is not one, I've actually worked in, and I started really just doing research on PayPal, and what got me super excited about it is.

First and foremost, it just has a formidable market position. The brand, the global reach, the scale of what we do, is incredibly impressive. At the same time, it's a company that in my view had, probably a series of self-inflicted wounds, and there was a lot of opportunity for self-help, which was really exciting. Alex Chriss is awesome. And I thought that, before I joined, it's even more underscored, since joining. In terms of just understanding, the kind of leader he is.

Darrin Peller

Yes.

Jamie Miller

And just given where the valuation is, with the company it just felt like a place I could come in, and really help have impact. So, it's been super fun. The team is amazing. The culture side of it, the culture is very change agile, a lot of smart awesome people, who just genuinely want to help drive good things for the company So, the barriers to change right now, are really low, with a new team coming in, but it's really fun.

Darrin Peller

Any surprises, positive or negative in the last couple of months of what you've seen as you really look under the hood?

Jamie Miller

Yes, for sure. I mean from a surprise perspective. Maybe I'll just underscore. So first, when you move into a new organization. There's, a lot you think you know about the company, but you don't really know until you're in and I would say the first is everything. I thought I knew I would completely underscore, which is awesome. I mean, the assets we have are even more impressive.

The kinds of self-help the things we can do to help ourselves, are really tangible and clear. Alex is really impressive. He's strategic. He's a product guy. He's focused. He's an executor, really focuses on results, which he's the kind of guy, you just want to work with.

Darrin Peller

Yes.

Jamie Miller

And then like I said that, people the teams, are just fantastic. But I would also, put a couple of other things, in the surprise category. Number one, it's interesting coming in with a whole new team. Our entire management team is, basically new, and some from inside PayPal, many from outside of PayPal. And everybody likes each other, they want to help each other win.

It is, definitely something where people are passing the ball, working as a team sport, which is super exciting. And so, surprised to the upside, in terms of the barriers to change right now, are very low.

Darrin Peller

Good.

Jamie Miller

Which is great, and I'd say the other piece of it is, I've reflected on it is I'm surprised at how much opportunity there is, for finance to really lean in, to make a difference. PayPal has really run itself, as one big company. And when you start to look at, how we can deconstruct finance, push into the business, bring more around operating structure transparency, visibility accountability, kind of all those things, finance needs to do for a company.

It's a huge opportunity, and it's something too is, as we've looked to really, get deeper on how investors want to see us. What do they want to understand? We have a big opportunity, to bring more of that structured data, to investors and think differently. About how we can not only tell our story, but more importantly share disclosure, and data that can help investors, hold us accountable to that.

Darrin Peller

Yes, that would be welcome. I know for a lot of our clients. It really helpful understanding what's happening under the hood a little more. When we think about the assets, you said you were so excited about you said, you underscore that when you came, you were pretty excited about what you saw. I mean, and what are some of those examples, of what you were really thrilled to see, when you first got here?

Jamie Miller

When you look across, both well all branded PSP, Venmo, each one of those is, in a category by itself, compared to competitors in terms of, the value it brings, the brand trust it generates, the kind of operational systems we have it behind it. And I think really importantly, our global reach, is not only reach, but it's deep. And it runs really well, and you kind of put all that together, and it's a pretty powerful value prop, for customers and consumers.

Clearly, we have a lot of work to do, to continue to invest and bring our experiences, to be either on par, in some cases we are already best-in-class. We're just not commanding, our price in the market the way we could be. And in other cases like Venmo, we have this amazing asset, but we have a real opportunity to shift, how we can bring that asset, to bear for shareholders in a different way.

Darrin Peller

Okay, that's helpful. That makes sense. Let's shift back, you mentioned how great you know, Alex is, and that's it's great to hear. And I think a lot of investors, have been complimentary about him on the first earnings call. But talk a little more about the overall management reorganization a little bit, in terms of what the goal was, why the different approach, to management in terms of organization, And it's, like you said, I mean, it's very much a new team?

Jamie Miller

It's very much a new team, the base around our management reorganization, is our view that we have to work customer, and markets back. And we've been a very product centric organization. When we really flip the lens, to customer and think about merchants. We think about consumers, and we really force that back into our system. It brings a different kind of thinking, around how ease of use frictionless.

What do people want to do with us? How can we make it more, simple for them? It's not us finding something, to build and pushing it. It's about, delivering what the market needs. It's a really important lens for us, and one that Alex felt very strongly, we needed to shift and be far more customer centric, in terms of how we did it. The other piece around, what we're really driving with the team, is the theme of profitable growth.

We've been a company that has been successful for a really long time, in the past couple of years. We've made significant investments, particularly in in Braintree and some of our PSP businesses, to really drive scale. But they've been significant investments for us, and at the same time, we've invested in those platforms. But when we think about this, real push towards not just top-line, but margins operating leverage, full stack, all teams working together across, that's been a really important part as well of that whole reorg.

Darrin Peller

Okay. So, a little more focus on the specific types of customers, versus the product per se and that's helpful. Maybe we shift gears, I mean obviously one of the most common questions as an analyst, we're getting is around your guidance. And we're only, a month or so since you've reported. And so, if we can just touch on, start starting off on that front, your fourth quarter was pretty strong. We had some questions on, whether there's a lot of conservatism, or some element of conservatism in your outlook, given some of the comments, you made on the last call. Maybe just talk us through, the puts and takes of that guidance. I think especially on the gross profit side, if how we should think about the magnitude, of conservatism embedded in guidance, around new initiatives. And I'll let you just take it from there?

Jamie Miller

Yes. So, let me just start by - I've been here four months. Alex has been here a few weeks longer than that, but most of our leadership team, is new in position. And so, when you think about guidance, we feel really strongly that, we want to give you guidance that, we are convicted around that, we can meet, or exceed and we need to get back into a rhythm, of really meeting our commitments.

And that was our underpinning philosophy, in terms of how we set that. We also, candidly wanted to have some flexibility. I mentioned before we need to make investments in the business. We want to position this place, for long-term durable growth, and we think '24, is a really important year, where we've got new leaders coming in. Really pivoting their teams, and we'll probably learn more, than we knew two months ago, when we thought about guidance

But we wanted to give ourselves, both flexibility to, make different decisions, but also to invest in ways that, would really help us position to, if we saw it. But then when you start to talk about margins, margins is a really interesting one, and part of what we talked about the earnings call - on the earnings call, we gave flat guidance.

Darrin Peller

For transaction - margin growth.

Jamie Miller

For transaction - margin growth. Yes. Thank you for the clarification. But when you look at that, branded Checkout is growing healthily, we grew 6% last year and along with that transaction margin is growing healthily. We had a big lift from our interest income on customer balances last year, and we also saw, a drag from some of our smaller products. And so, when you start to put this into place this year.

We continue to think that, branded will grow healthily, we're already seeing that. We think our PSP business, as we really shift towards profitable growth. That'll have some nice shifting there too. We expect slightly smaller interest income on customer balances, and some slight pullback in credit revenue, and slightly higher credit losses. So, when you look at that contribution, from our other value-added services line.

Maybe just a push on that. And then these smaller products, which are things, where they're either acquisitions that we've made, where we have under invested, over the last few years, or in some cases products that, we've deprecated where we're just seeing some drags come through. I mean, this is a bucket where we're very focused on grinding our way through it, in terms of what are we growing? What are we fixing?

What are, we just exiting and shifting the profile there? However, that's still going to have an impact on us this year. So, that's sort of the pan of what we looked at, when we looked at the guidance.

Darrin Peller

So, those are the assumptions you did incorporate. But you sounds like you didn't incorporate, some items that seem like, they could be pretty accretive to gross margins. Is that fair?

Jamie Miller

Well, when you look at the initiatives, and Alex has talked a lot about these, both at the first look event as well as in a lot of different investor forums, which are investments in branded, investments in our Consumer app, just really looking at Venmo in a different way. We know these are things that have been on our docket, for a year or two, and people haven't seen the execution.

I can assure you, Alex, is laser-focused on getting these executed, and pushing them through our results. Having said that, we didn't want to promise. We wanted to put ourselves in a position, where we could deliver, and tell that story in a way that was very visible.

Darrin Peller

Can I ask this, I mean, we get a lot of investor questions, about the story all the time. I think you're going to hear, from your one-on-one meetings the same. But when it comes down to it, I think you'd probably agree, or maybe I should pose it as a question. Do you and Alex and team, really know that its gross profit, growth acceleration, that's what's really what investors are looking for versus earnings? Or do you think something - it's more about a mix, a balance? I'm just curious, how you view, what investors are really looking for?

Jamie Miller

I think investors, are looking for all three. I think they're looking for top line, margin growth, and bottom line operating leverage. However, I think our emphasis over the last couple of years, has been perhaps more on top line and operating leverage. And we are really squarely focused on, repositioning the sights of the team, on that gross margin line, and we're overemphasizing that right now.

Having said that, if I pull back, our goal over time is, that we need to bring to the market an algorithm that, really makes sense and works for us. We can be convicted around delivering it, but it's something that investors can also say, okay, got it. That's a really great place.

Darrin Peller

Right. That's great to hear. So, it sounds like you do know short-term at least, that's a big focus?

Jamie Miller

For sure.

Darrin Peller

Over time, a balanced approach, obviously, is important. Okay. I mean we've seen a lot of the initiatives, we've researched, and we think that, when they kick in - and we know the when is, a question, it should be margin accretive to gross margins, we just don't know exactly, how long it will take. And some of these take some time, right? Investments. I mean you mentioned investing in different areas. So, I think one of the categories that investors, were a little bit surprised about also is that, look, you've gone through and - under the prior team, especially, a lot of cost takeout, right, cost management. And then when you guided, you said, I think, low single-digit growth in OpEx, non-transaction expense growth, right? Maybe just help us understand the thought process, and really where those investment dollars are going?

Jamie Miller

Yes. So, the team has done a really nice job in '22 and '23, really shifting the OpEx profile. Having said that, coming in - and maybe this was a pleasant opportunity, we have a lot more opportunity, to drive OpEx transformation, and I can talk about that. We announced headcount transformation, right before our earnings call, and we've got a nice profile of OpEx coming out. We are reinvesting, pieces of that back in.

And the primary areas, where it's being invested back in is, first, you have things that naturally grow in the business, merit increases, cloud computing, some other things that, just naturally are going to grow year-over-year. That's a piece of it. A big piece of it, is we took a couple of hundred million, and put it back into engineering, product and marketing. And then the other piece is, last year, we paid our bonuses in stock.

And this year, we're paying our bonuses in cash. And we think it's the right thing to do, for our employees, but that does shift through on that OpEx line, too, by a couple of points. So, when you put that together - absent that, it would have been flat. With that, it's up a couple of points. But, when you pull back, and just look at the OpEx line generally, it's really clear that we have more opportunity.

And when you look at our opportunity for AI, for automation, and when you look at where the clusters of headcount are in the company, customer service, customer ops, how do we really optimize in a different way, we have a continued journey here. And that, over time, should both fund more investment if we need it, but also maybe create some more operating leverage.

Darrin Peller

Okay. So it sounds like I'm not pegging you on to any type of guide. And I know Ryan and everybody are staring at me. But net-net, you basically sound like you have some things to do this year, to kind of - and you're paying in cash more, which I think a lot of investors, prefer to get away from stock comp, as much as possible, for at least clarity of earnings power. But there's room to probably maintain expenses, not have to grow dramatically over the years to come, right, is effectively what you're saying?

Jamie Miller

That's, I think fair assumption, yes.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Maybe we shift to some of the specifics on the business, and we'll start with brand checkout experience and improvements. Again, it's an area that you said you mean branded or who grew, what, 6% and from a volume standpoint, right, last year and you suggested it's still growing well. So when we think about, the branded experience, and what's being done, to try to make that even better. And hopefully grow at a notably faster rate than overall e-comm perhaps, at some point, because it's so margin accretive, tell us a little bit about what's going on?

Jamie Miller

Yes. So as you mentioned, I mean, branded is growing. And when you look at our global position, it continues to be very strong, and it's a healthy business. When you look at the investments we're making, though, they're really pretty straightforward on branded. I mean branded is our number one priority right now. And part of this experience is, when you look at online, we're great.

When you look at our mobile experience, it has not been as good. And so, while they might seem relatively simple, they're a big deal in terms of frictionless log-in, when you look at reducing latency. When you look at no-code, low-code ways, for our merchants, to really bring the latest experience to their integrations, those kinds of things actually bring us on par very quickly with other experiences that are out there. So that's first.

Those are already in the heels of our consumers and merchants, which is really powerful. The other side of it is, bringing a different experience to our consumer app, both with respect to all the same kinds of things, I'm talking about, but also the experience of how they engage with us. How we can bring other things like rewards, and other elements to the consumer value prop, to bring more of the whole equation working across.

Darrin Peller

Is there anything you could share on timing expectations around branded initiatives at all?

Jamie Miller

They are already rolling out in the hands of both consumers and some merchants. Realistically, when you look across the entire sort of initiatives we're talking about, it's over this year and next year. I mean this stuff takes time, and it depends on whether it's something we can easily push, or whether it's something that requires a larger, or very large merchant, to integrate into their road map, and really pull in on their side of things, but it still depends.

Darrin Peller

Yes. Okay. Let me shift now to the PPCP initiatives, which for everyone here is an initiative basically to attack the small - but offer your small businesses, basically a one-stop shop full stack, that's even better than what you've done before, right? And in our view, it's a huge opportunity, because you have so many - the majority of 35 million merchants on PayPal are SMBs? Why not get them all, do everything for them instead of just the branded so, right? Huge yields, too, right? Could be 2.5%, 3.5% takes if you get that business. Can you talk about how that initiative is going, and what kind of progress, or data points you've seen so far?

Jamie Miller

Yes, it's going really well. I mean - and just to unpack PPCP a little bit. We used to have a suite of solutions. PPCP, is a fully integrated stack that, is much easier for our merchants to onboard, use, engage with us in a totally different way. We've been driving this, over the last year. In fourth quarter alone, 36% onboardings, versus the prior year's quarter. So really significant ramp.

And when you start to isolate even months, more accelerated ramp, is that going into this year. So what's exciting about it, is it's a great platform. It is best-in-class. Our SMBs are loving it. What we've got to continue to do, is really bring it through our go-to-market process, and make sure we continue, the path we're on. But I can tell you, as you look at where Alex spends his time, and what his priorities are, PPCP growth and that continued embedding is a huge part of that.

Darrin Peller

And to be clear, I mean, if I'm not mistaken, if you have - this is unbranded volume and branded, but really unbranded volume, that can then come on at SMB take rates right, which are obviously going to be better than the enterprise on branded side. So, the initiative is a huge opportunity, right?

Jamie Miller

Huge opportunity.

Darrin Peller

Okay. When we think about, one other piece I want to ask you, that's been a big initiative, is unbranded around Fastlane, which is a cool - really, really cool feature we've seen. And we've seen Alex talk about it a lot. A little bit more, I think, the enterprise side, though, right? Can you just touch on what that is for the audience, and what's going on around that?

Jamie Miller

Yes. And maybe I'll take a step back and talk about PSP, or unbranded

Darrin Peller

Please?

Jamie Miller

First, a little bit around our margin profile and the things that we're really focused on. And then, I can talk about Fastlane as well, because I think that is an enhancer, to both our speed and ability, to do it well with our merchants, as well as what they can get out of it. So, I mentioned before, we've had a lot of top line growth, in our unbranded business. And really important growth, I mean, with really mega merchants, large merchants.

But it's also been something, where we've invested to do that. And it's an opportunity for us to play in a different way. As we think about profitable growth, as we think about pricing to value, not just pricing to win, to really shift our margin profile there. We've made significant investments in the Braintree platform. We have a best-in-class product now.

It has higher reliability, availability, better auth rates, which make a meaningful difference in a competitive bid situation, where we can price to value. Often that can be higher than, what our competitors can do, because we have a more holistic value prop to bring, which is huge. So playing that game differently, coupled with really having a different kind of conversation, not just with new merchants.

But with the whole book of merchants that we have, is a really powerful sort of self-help sort of way, we can engage differently. And the team is really focused on that. But Fastlane is something that is, a real enhancer to the process, because what Fastlane does, is it allows us to - if you go into guest checkout, to recognize about 70% of consumers out there.

And when that happens, we can not only prepopulate, but help our merchants convert, at a much higher rate, than what's currently on the market. And our merchants have gone out. They have been kicking the tires, working with people, who have used it and have piloted it. And it's becoming something that's, not just a conversation we can have about, hi, we need to work on this together about Fastlane.

It is becoming a conversation that, when we're in competitive bids. It's okay, we're going to implement this now, but we want to fast follow with Fastlane, because we see what it can bring. So, it's going to be a really nice curve for us, I think, in terms of, how we can drive integration.

Darrin Peller

So effectively, if you have the data on the consumer, because they've shopped at another one of your Braintree accepted sites or branded sites, you can therefore populate off that data on another merchant that, you're accepting on, and therefore, make the experience seamless, is that right?

Jamie Miller

That's right.

Darrin Peller

Quick for the consumer and the merchant. And I imagine checkout time, is much faster and the approval - the checkout flow through is much better. Is the pricing also potentially going to be better, than typical unbranded, lower price on branded for enterprise?

Jamie Miller

When you look at the whole suite, the holistic solutions, things together where people can work with us globally, versus a partnered kind of offering by others, it will bring us to a higher margin rate over time. But Fastlane is certainly part of that.

Darrin Peller

It should help, right? And then just kind of staying on the topic of unbranded for a minute and margins. I mean another area is, obviously, just pure price in terms of what you're charging, for the pure basis points on top of interchange, et cetera. Has that stabilized? Is that - I think you talked about making sure to charge and - for value, right? And Alex has also talked, about being more thoughtful, and not just offering price to - like low price to win business, for any sake. So just touch on that for a minute, in terms of where we are now?

Jamie Miller

I think that it is very clear in our organization that, we're looking at price differently. Having said that, we're a highly customer-centric company. And this is something where we really believe in having the right value prop, and the right value equation and partnership with our merchants over time. So this isn't a complete student body, right, but it is saying we're going to have a different kind of conversation.

So, when you look like what we were talking about at unbranded pricing, and sort of the kind of conversation we are now having, it is different. And it is higher, it is more holistic. It is charging for what we need to charge for, and realizing that we've got a best-in-class product.

Darrin Peller

Was when you - I mean this may be a little off the cuff? But in terms of guidance, was pricing embedded in your guide in terms of upside to price? Or was that just basically assuming a similar profile, to what you are today?

Jamie Miller

Yes, in that, if you remember when I was talking about the margin walk, specifically on unbranded, that's a component of goodness.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Okay, cool. You also - I think you could offer value-added services and different offerings in Braintree, right, or unbranded more broadly that, probably also drives incremental revenue, right? Is there a progress - has there been progress on that front? I know you talked about that being a big driver at some point.

Jamie Miller

It is. There is progress in the teams. Right now, it is really focused on what we have and how can we bundle that, and bring that to market now, versus what we've got on the road map for later.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Let's shift to capital allocation. It seems like another year, based on your guidance, of healthy share repurchases, right? It doesn't seem like as much, as being discussed around M&A, at least as much as - we've seen in prior years. I think, you guys really want to focus, right, on the core business and organic for a little while. Maybe just help chime in, on what you're seeing?

Jamie Miller

Well, I mentioned before, we got a lot to execute right in front of us. And that execution is with our merchants, and our consumers, improving their experiences. It's around - we've implemented completely new operating structures in the company, around business unit reviews, how we do product reviews, sort of talent, full kind of top to bottom. And most importantly, it's how we improve our say-do ratio, both for ourselves and externally.

So, we got a lot in front of us on this. When you start to look at capital allocation, we believe - to a fair degree, we have earn it, right? We have, to get ourselves running, before we engage meaningfully in organic. Having said that, we're in a healthy capital position. We continue, to have very healthy free cash flow. And as a result of that, our decision early on was, we have to begin returning more of that to our shareholders.

Until we've got a more formed play, around growth, and how we want to deploy. So, for this year, we said we will deploy, or do buybacks of at least $5 billion, which is - will be more than 100% of our free cash flow, which we think is a pretty healthy profile for now. And then, we'll reassess that, as we get later in the year.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Okay. Maybe we'll shift to credit for a minute, because it's also a pretty hot topic right now. I mean it's an area of focus for investors, just given - just the overall environment and questions, on unemployment especially. If you could just talk on, how the companies managing the credit book, just in light of, like we said, some higher delinquency trends in recent quarters. And just how you're thinking about the balance sheet, versus externalization of credit for the company?

Jamie Miller

Yes. So credit for us is really an enabler of the rest of our business. So, we don't consider it per se to be primary, it's more of a how does it integrate, and how does it help us enhance conversion, or other elements. And when you look at the business, we did have higher delinquencies in some books of our business late in the year. And we expect loss rates, for example, to go up a bit in '24, particularly on our consumer credit card portfolio.

Now that is off balance sheet, but we have a revenue share with our partner. And as loss rates normalize, to prepandemic levels, which we expect to see, maybe not quite to prepandemic levels, but certainly ticking up, that affects our revenue share on that product. On the flip side, when we look at the merchant book, that had some higher delinquencies later in the year.

And we've pulled back, and we've really shifted our underwriting on that as well, so some repositioning. But when you look at the balance sheet side of it, we have been asset-light, in terms of our consumer partnership. Late in the year, we executed our KKR partnership, with the Buy Now, Pay Later book for Europe. That's a core part of our strategy, which is to be asset-light, but continue to use credit, as a way to enhance, the rest of our business.

Darrin Peller

I think just while we're on the topic of credit, I know the CFPB just finalized late fee ruling, for credit card accounts. I don't know, if you could just remind us, if there's any potential impacts, to your business and maybe if that's in your guidance, if there's?

Jamie Miller

So that impacts our business through our consumer partnership, where we have a large book of credit cards, on our partner's balance sheet and we have a revenue share.

Darrin Peller

Synchrony, right?

Jamie Miller

Yes. And so, when you look at that, there's a lot of debate around when and how that's actually going to get implemented. Most of the big banks, our partner have said late in the year, or early next year in terms of timing of implementation, being most likely. And if you say, okay, late in the year. For us, it would have an impact.

Having said that, we also expect, at this point, interest rates to be higher for longer, most likely. And any impact, if it were to come in the fourth quarter, likely is not particularly material for us. So, we'll see how that plays out over the course of the year. But yes, it is something that we're working actively on it.

Darrin Peller

Okay. And just quickly before we wrap up, one more financial question...?

Jamie Miller

And by the way, that was not in our guidance, but yes.

Darrin Peller

Okay. But it's - again, it's probably late in the year, if there's much of an impact at all, right? Float income. I mean, obviously, that's been a big factor for you guys, given how much - how many balances you guys carry. And so, just touch on that again, in terms of - like you said, I mean, before earlier, you're going to have tough comps in OVAS this year. How do you think about managing investments, and the cash in terms of - and generating float?

Jamie Miller

Yes. So OVAS last year, we had about $600 million year-over-year increase in interest income on customer balances. And as it's supported by a very large $30 billion balance on our balance sheet. Now some of that is in transit, at any given point in time. We really manage this portfolio, for liquidity just given its customer funds than anything else. And so, when you look at just our investment framework.

It is all around commercial paper, government bonds, just very high-quality U.S. corporates, but short duration. So, it's really more around four months. And so, it's a very safe portfolio, and that's how we manage it.

Darrin Peller

Okay. I think if we summarize, a lot of what you've said, there's a lot of exciting initiatives happening across both the branded and the unbranded side. Correct me if I'm wrong, you did not incorporate most of them in your guidance, so there's inherent conservatism in the outlook, on the top line gross profit side. Expenses this year, has some elements that you want to add in terms of cash payout, versus dot-com that has a year-over-year impact on expense growth, right and investments in the business. But bigger picture, you think you have room on the expense side, to manage your expenses. And I don't know, actually, I don' want to put words in your mouth, but would you say there's conservatism in the expense guide, too? Or is that...?

Jamie Miller

I would view the expense guide is, we want to retain flexibility. As we get deeper into the business, and really look to position ourselves for the future, if there's places where we need to make investments, we'll make them. So, I would say it's range-y, is probably how I would think about it.

Darrin Peller

And so, if we looked ahead at, let's call it, the end of the year, and it's December 31, '24, what would you say is a sign of success that you had - you had the year you wanted to have, and accomplish what you want to accomplish?

Jamie Miller

I would say we met, or exceeded what we said we were going to do. And more importantly, have a really refined view of what the algorithm around the company can be. And can really share that with investors, with the building blocks behind it in a very, convicted way.

The disclosure to support it, so that you can hold us accountable, as we execute. To me, I mean, that's what I'm really driving for, is deep clarity, and then pulling up around, okay, let's go do it and laying it out.

Darrin Peller

And is 2025 going to be a year that, we can see some of these initiatives really kick in, if not in '24?

Jamie Miller

Absolutely.

Darrin Peller

It may be in '24. But, okay. Thank you very much, Jamie.

Jamie Miller

All right, thanks so much for having me, yes.

Darrin Peller

Fully appreciate, you being here with us.