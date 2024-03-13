Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canoo: Avoid After Reverse Stock Split

Mar. 13, 2024 5:01 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.89K Followers

Summary

  • Canoo has pushed through a 1-for-23 reverse stock split to remain in compliance with NASDAQ's minimum listing requirements.
  • The EV upstart is operating on shoestring liquidity with heavy cash burn and substantial dilution.
  • Dilution is set to continue with the reverse stock split set against strong demand for EVs but a dire capital backdrop for EV upstarts.
Electrical car charger, White electric car charging with copy space, Technology electric vehicle concept

CASEZY

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) just engineered a 1-for-23 reverse stock split that has placed the EV upstart back in compliance with NASDAQ's $1 minimum listing requirement. The company last filed a Form 10-Q for the period ending 30 September 2023, hence, its current exact

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.89K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOEV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.