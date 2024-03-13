jotily/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a previous article, I discussed Sibanye's stock (NYSE:SBSW), highlighting its cheap valuation and potential for revaluation when PGM prices recover. However, I criticized the company's strategy, pointing out significant strategic mistakes in recent times. Ultimately, I concluded that there are better options for investors looking to speculate on PGM prices.

Sibanye has recently released its financial results for the six months ending December 2023. These results have further reinforced my belief that investing in Sibanye carries high risk, while other opportunities in the sector offer more favorable risk/reward profiles.

My main criticism is that the company has shifted its focus away from its core business of South African PGM assets. Despite facing challenges like Eskom's load curtailments and political instability, the South African portfolio remains high-quality and profitable even during a PGM bear market. However, management has taken the company in a different direction, making questionable acquisitions related to the green energy transition. These acquisitions, intended to capitalize on the growth of battery vehicles, have proven to be unprofitable and are straining the balance sheet.

While immediate liquidity concerns are not present, it is evident that Sibanye has lost its focus. Although I agree that its valuation is currently depressed, I lack confidence in the current management. If the bear market in PGM prices persists, if the company continues to underperform in its new initiatives, and if production costs keep rising, it could face significant challenges.

At the same time, I advise against shorting the stock. With gold and silver prices benefiting from anticipated interest rate cuts by the Fed, platinum and palladium prices have experienced a positive rebound from recent lows. I believe this trend could continue and provide short-term support to Sibanye stock, despite uncertainties surrounding its long-term future.

A quick look at H2 2023 financial results

The South African PGM operations are the company's most valuable asset, generating $309 million in EBITDA during H2 2023, which accounted for over 90% of the total EBITDA. The South African gold mines gave the most important contribution to the remaining EBITDA, benefiting from the surge in gold prices. However, the rest of the company's portfolio is currently unprofitable. Specifically, the US PGM operations at Stillwater struggled, reporting a negative EBITDA of $18 million in H2 2023. Additionally, the Sandouville nickel refinery in France, acquired in 2022, incurred a loss of $37 million in EBITDA due to declining nickel prices. On a positive note, the Century zinc retreatment operation in Australia, acquired in 2023, managed to achieve a slight profit with $13 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Company's Presentation

South African PGM operations

As already mentioned, I see these operations as the most valuable part of the business. The following picture shows the PGM industry curve. The South African assets are shown in blue, while the US assets in grey.

Company's Presentation

Mimosa and Rustenburg are home to some of the world's finest PGM mines. The same can be said for Kroondal, a shallow and cost-effective mechanized underground PGM mine that was previously operated as a 50/50 joint venture with Anglo American Platinum. In January 2022, Sibanye announced its intention to acquire the remaining stake, and the transaction was successfully completed in November 2023. This acquisition is highly beneficial, not only due to the asset's quality, but also because of the synergies it provides with the nearby Rustenburg operation. With 100% ownership, Sibanye plans to leverage the mechanized and low-cost Kroondal operation to extend mining activities into the Rustenburg operation's more remote areas. This strategy will expedite ore extraction. Overall, these are the types of acquisitions that create value for shareholders, and that is something I would like the management to remain focused on.

Despite these positive developments, it is important for investors to be aware that the South African operations continue to face challenges such as load curtailments and labor strikes. While costs have been mitigated to some extent by the substantial credits from byproduct sales, driven by high chromium prices, it is unlikely that these prices will remain at such levels in the future. Consequently, costs are expected to increase by approximately 9%-12% on a year-on-year basis.

US PGM operations

Sibanye's PGM operations in the US consist of the Stillwater mines, primarily focused on palladium and acquired in 2017, along with a PGM recycling plant. It is important to note that the Stillwater mines have significantly higher costs compared to the South African operations. In H2 2023, the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) was $1,992 per ounce for the US operations, whereas it was $1,094 per ounce for the South African operations.

The substantial difference in production costs can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the South African operations have a much higher-grade deposit, approximately three times higher than that of Stillwater. Additionally, the South African operations are more mechanized and less reliant on labor-intensive processes.

Looking ahead, the company has expressed its intention to achieve breakeven for the US operations in 2024. However, I have reservations about this goal. Unless there is a significant increase in PGM prices, breakeven can only be attained through cost reduction. Unfortunately, historical data indicates that costs at Stillwater have consistently risen since the acquisition. Just a year ago, the company projected an AISC in the range of $1,000 per ounce, which has nearly doubled since then. Despite recent cost-cutting initiatives such as the restructuring of less profitable shafts, Sibanye's AISC guidance for this year remains in the range of $1,365 to $1,425 per ounce, significantly higher than current spot prices which hover around $1,000 per ounce.

It is evident that Stillwater has not performed as expected. In fact, Sibanye was compelled to record a substantial impairment of ZAR 38 billion, equivalent to $2.1 billion. I believe this impairment may still be an underestimate, as it assumes a PGM basket price that is nearly 30% higher than current spot prices. The provided table highlights additional impairments on other assets due to their underperformance and/or low metal prices.

Company's Presentation

South African gold operations

Sibanye's gold mines rank among the highest-cost operations globally due to their considerable depth. With some shafts reaching depths of 4 kilometers, temperatures exceeding 60 degrees Celsius are not uncommon. Consequently, the company has faced ongoing labor conflicts, making it challenging to close down higher-cost operations.

As a result, Sibanye's all-in sustaining cost (AISC) for gold production in H2 2023 surpassed $2,000 per ounce, significantly higher than the industry average of around $1,300 per ounce. The company has limited room for further cost reduction and is projecting slightly higher AISC for 2024, ranging between $1,955/oz and $2,133/oz.

During H2 2023, Sibanye managed to achieve a modest profit from its gold operations, with an EBITDA of $63 million. However, this was primarily due to gold trading near record highs rather than successful cost-cutting initiatives. In 2024, gold production (excluding its interest in DRDGOLD) is expected to range between 627koz and 659koz.

While this represents a significant level of production, I am skeptical that gold alone can drive a substantial re-rating in the short term. Despite gold trading just below the historic mark of $2,200/oz, Sibanye's profit margins remain thin. On one hand, this implies significant leverage, meaning that if the gold price continues to rise, Sibanye's profits could skyrocket, even though gold currently represents a relatively small portion of its business. On the other hand, this scenario relies on costs not exceeding the company's expectations. Additionally, Sibanye has already hedged 60% of its 2024 gold production at $2,125/oz, guaranteeing minimal profits on that portion despite higher spot gold prices.

Battery metal investments

As previously mentioned, Sibanye's growth strategy is shifting away from PGM metals and gold towards initiatives related to the circular economy and the green energy transition, specifically focusing on battery metals. However, these initiatives have proven to be poorly timed and have negatively impacted shareholder value in my opinion.

In 2023, the Sandouville nickel refinery incurred an EBITDA loss of $72 million due to a 15% decrease in nickel prices and a 10% increase in costs compared to guidance. The viability of the entire operation is now being openly questioned. The nickel market is currently experiencing a significant surplus, as disruptions related to the war in Ukraine have subsided and supply from Indonesia has exceeded expectations. In hindsight, Sibanye's entry into the nickel market occurred at the least favorable point in the cycle.

The company's attempts to diversify into lithium have also had limited success. While the construction of the Keliber lithium refinery, which began in Q1 2023, is progressing as planned, challenges have arisen regarding the permitting of the Rapasaari mine and Päiväneva concentrator. First production is not expected until 2026, and in the meantime, the project will continue to absorb financial resources. The profitability of the operation in two years will depend on future lithium carbonate prices, which have declined by 70% year-on-year, reflecting a subdued outlook for electric vehicles.

Sibanye has also entered the zinc market with the acquisition of the Century zinc retreatment operation in Australia. Despite a flooding event in Queensland and depressed zinc prices, the operation remains marginally EBITDA positive.

It should be noted that, despite facing mounting pressure on its balance sheet from loss-making operations and ongoing projects, the company has expressed its intention to pursue additional acquisitions. In November 2023, it announced the proposed acquisition of Reldan, a US-based metals recycler, for a cash consideration of $150 million. In my opinion, it is crucial for the management to prioritize cost-cutting initiatives rather than diverting financial resources to arguably questionable acquisitions.

2024 guidance (Company's Presentation)

Conclusions

I do not agree with the notion that Sibanye will be compelled to raise additional capital in the near future. The company's net debt stands at approximately $642 million, and it possesses substantial liquidity headroom with $1.29 billion in untapped facilities. Given the current operating environment, the estimated cash burn for 2024 may be around $500 million.

Debt and liquidity at hand (Company's Presentation)

At the same time, I maintain the view that investing in Sibanye carries significant risks. The company no longer offers a pure play bet on PGM prices. For bullish PGM investors, there are better options available, such as Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) or Sylvania Platinum.

In conclusion, Sibanye appears to lack direction: it has diverse assets, exposure to different commodities, and operations in different jurisdictions, all at different stages of their capital cycles. The business has grown complicated and unwieldy, and I believe the management seems to have lost focus, venturing beyond their area of expertise. Ultimately, I believe shareholders would have been far better served if the company had remained focused on its core mining business. This, in itself, is sufficient reason for me to refrain from investing under the current management.