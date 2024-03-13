Koh Sze Kiat/E+ via Getty Images

On January 8, Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) provided a surprise business update. The stock surged that day to $8.18 (+33%) after management proclaimed that lead product IBSRELA (tenapanor for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation [IBS-C]) would corner 10% market share on its way to blockbuster status on US net product sales alone. Originally scheduled for February 29, the Q4 2023 financial report was bumped up to February 22, normally a good sign, but my previous coverage warned about possible negative earnings headlines. As it turned out, after hitting $10 on successive days, ARDX tumbled following the earnings report and ended after hours cratering 11%, a level that astonishingly held to next day’s opening bell. Nonetheless, because nothing about the business has adversely changed, and Wall Street continues to ignore the potential of second product XPHOZAH, any dip provides attractive entry points.

But first, why did the market react so negatively?

What was already known:

IBSRELA Q4 sales of $28.1 million (+26% quarter-over-quarter) plus initial XPHOZAH (tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease [CKD] on dialysis) sales of $2.5 million totaled $30.6 million.

Full-year 2024 guidance for IBSRELA U.S. revenues in the $140-$150 million range.

$1 billion peak US sales before IBSRELA patent expiration, all of which management reiterated.

$22.4 million non-dilutive loan with SLR to bring cash position to $184.3 million.

What additional numbers were reported:

Total revenues of $34.4 million in Q4, including $3 million in licensing revenue and $0.8 million in product supply revenue, leading to a nominal $139k beat.

For XPHOZAH in Q4, management saw an expected 21% gross-to-net discount, which accounts for rebates, chargebacks, deductions from Patient Assistance Programs (such as ArdelyxAssist) and other adjustments.

Research and development expenses were $9.5 million in Q4, but the big rise was in selling, general and administrative expenses at $47.7 million (+142% year-over-year), contributing to a loss of $0.12 per share and $0.03 EPS miss.

Other corporate developments:

Partner Kyowa Kirin (KKC) made PHOZEVEL (tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia) available to patients in Japan as of February 20, 2024.

Ardelyx plans to initiate a 3-year long-term, prospective, observational cohort study to evaluate the impact of an XPHOZAH-based regimen (XBR) as monotherapy or in combination with phosphate binders in US real-world settings (excluding free drug trials).

What else was in the Annual report?

As detailed in Note 8, a $5 million payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCR) was received in October 2023 as a result of KKC's PHOZEVEL approval. This and the $10 million upfront payment received in June 2022 as part of the HCR Royalty and Sales Milestone Interest Acquisition Agreement (HCR Agreement) was recognized as non-cash royalty revenue. Some were erroneously assuming this to be counted as regular income for Q4.

This disturbing language still remains: “Absent further legislation or regulation on this matter, beginning in January 2025, oral ESRD-related drugs without injectable or intravenous equivalents, including XPHOZAH and all other phosphate lowering medications, will be included in the ESRD bundle and separate Medicare payment for these drugs will no longer be available, as is the case today under Medicare Part D.” However, as I reported before, only phosphate binders will be bundled in 2025.

In 2023, Ardelyx sold the most product to BioRidge Pharma, a specialty distributor of select drugs, surpassing the Big 3 national wholesalers as Ardelyx’s largest customer. Its strength is inventory management.

What is the outlook for 2024 and beyond?

In January, Fosun Pharma paid a $3 million milestone for XPHOZAH’s U.S. approval. This will be reported for Q1.

Also in January, Ardelyx expanded their IBSRELA-specific sales force from 64 to 124. Partly due to this, management anticipates operating expenses to increase by $20 million per quarter (i.e., ~$97 million in Q3).

To offset the above, management intends to draw another non-dilutive $50 million tranche from SLR before March 15th. Management declined to state how this would affect the runway, besides the standard 1-year operational sufficiency.

Piper Sandler’s Chris Raymond shared insight from their Spherix Proprietary Survey of ~200 nephrologists that about 20% of XPHOZAH prescriptions do not involve prior authorization (or PA), meaning that the patient’s health plan automatically approves the doctor’s order. This percentage will only go up as (while my previous article was being reviewed for publication) Kaiser Permanente chose to include XPHOZAH without restrictions on their Medicare Part D formularies (list of covered drugs), in a huge win for Ardelyx. Kaiser is by far the largest US health insurer and its lead will likely be followed by other major payers.

Piper also noted that nephrologists projected patient share in the mid-30% range, up from 26% six months ago; 21% of those surveyed have prescribed XPHOZAH, while 60% plan to within the next 6 months. However, prescriber enthusiasm only led Piper to up their modeled XPHOZAH revenue to $52 million (from $50 million last August) for fiscal 2024.

Citi’s Yigal Nochomovitz noticed that the low end of IBSRELA guidance, $140 million, represented exactly 9% quarter-on-quarter growth, and when stretched out calculates to $1.1 billion in 2030. He compared it to a competitor, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) and AbbVie’s (ABBV) LINZESS, which took 9 years to achieve blockbuster status from its December 2012 launch to 2021 while still going strong (+8.0% over 2020). Recall that IBSRELA launched in April 2022, suggesting a slightly faster timeframe. Ardelyx President and CEO Mike Raab responded matter-of-factly, “we're very confident with what we've guided for this year, between 140-150, certainly gets us on the kind of trajectory you just described.”

H.C. Wainwright also agreed with IBSRELA’s 2024 guidance and $1 billion peak sales (but by mid-2033).

Upgrades from Piper Sandler (raised price target to $15) and H.C. Wainwright (raised PT to $13) joined reiterated Buys from TD Cowen ($11 PT) and Wedbush ($13 PT) as bullish after earnings.

From the above, the large SG&A expenses that will be ongoing and increasing appear to have been the only reasonably “bad” development. Never mind that these are necessary to commercialize XPHOZAH and advance IBSRELA. Some may question the wisdom of voluntarily (not FDA-mandated) starting the real-world study while the company isn’t quite yet profitable. But really, this is just a monitoring program and the company isn’t providing the drugs, so costs should be minimal while providing real-world feedback to management, and eventually to payers and the medical community.

Elsewhere, social media was rife with posts hoping there would be talk of partnerships or buyout offers, which was just not possible. If these had transpired, such material announcements couldn’t have been postponed for the conference call. And of course, everyone wanted Raab to guide on XPHOZAH sales, but he didn’t do that with IBSRELA, and it would’ve been premature regardless. Therefore, the initial post-earnings price action can be considered a gross market overreaction.

Risks, Real and Imagined

Due to seasonality as observed in other drugs, XPHOZAH gross-to-net will likely be larger in Q1 2024. Furthermore, investors used to IBSRELA may mistakenly liken the two in their revenue computations. There will always be a higher percentage of XPHOZAH patients on Medicare compared to IBSRELA, because by definition, people on dialysis are eligible for Medicare.

Analysts might still be penciling in up to $20 million in development and regulatory milestones Ardelyx may still be entitled to receive under the 2017 KKC license agreement. Others may even try to include approximately $60 million in KKC commercialization milestones, which by rights would be remitted to HCR per the HCR Agreement. When asked about these, Raab emphasized that Wall Street “shouldn't expect anything more coming from our partnership in Japan.”

The above may seem trivial, but can sway future earnings calculations for the less-informed. Next are still oft-repeated bearish theses:

One is that XPHOZAH can’t overcome “competition” by generic and inexpensive phosphate binders. There is no such thing. XPHOZAH is indicated as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy. A patient on max binders or intolerant of such CANNOT be given more binders, only XPHOZAH, which is NOT a binder, despite pervasive attempts to lump them together. Perhaps, CEO Raab articulated it best: “It is the first-in-class phosphate absorption inhibitor, the only option now for patients that have been treated on binders and have been found to be inadequate. So, we really are not going to be contracting. There is no path forward for a formulary position that is going to be first, before treatment with binders. So, the prior auth path is the direction that we're on.”

The corollary is that payers will balk at XPHOZAH’s $36k/year price tag. Why would they? The status quo (before XPHOZAH) saw a mortality rate of 231.8 per 1,000 person-years for dialysis patients, which would leave only 75k survivors of the current 550k (88% dead) by 2033. It would be unconscionable for doctors to do nothing and for payers to deny access when XPHOZAH is an FDA-approved option. As a reminder, dialysis patients are all eligible for Medicare, and Kaiser now covers XPHOZAH. Since Kaiser, known for its integrated care approach to lower healthcare costs, sees the benefits and value of XPHOZAH that the US’ #1 insurer won’t even inconvenience its senior members by making them wait through a PA process, other Medicare providers will likely follow suit. In other major formulary wins, #5 Centene Corporation (CNC) now lists both IBSRELA and XPHOZAH in its Health Insurance Marketplace plans for California and Texas, giving XPHOZAH access to 3 (4 by IBSRELA) of the top 5. Employees who’d rather utilize their commercial plan can use ArdelyxAssist to cover 100% of copays charged by plans that cover XPHOZAH, which as reported previously include basic offerings from #1 Kaiser, #2 Elevance Health/Anthem (ELV) and #4 UnitedHealth Group (UNH). And for those on local government assistance, #2 Texas and #3 Florida have joined #4 New York as the most populous states covering X through Medicaid.

By design or not, negative headlines that could immediately turn off prospective investors and embolden shorts may persist, despite being misleading or factually wrong.

Because Wall Street analysts continue to ignore the potential of XPHOZAH to focus only on IBSRELA, some may perceive Ardelyx as a one-trick pony.

Others think Ardelyx merely carries niche products in competitive markets. Once again, XPHOZAH has no competition in the huge dialysis market for its indication.

Avisol Capital Partners correctly noted that the pipeline is nothing much. The ongoing study in children aged 12-18 and planned one for ages 6 to 11 were said to be “progressing as planned.” However, these aren’t even mentioned in the pipeline page, while the 2 agents listed on the website weren’t brought up in the CC.

Another referenced the Drugs.com as a valid source for XPHOZAH's “competition.” The site's algorithm spit out sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors Farxiga by AstraZeneca (AZN), Jardiance by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), and Invokana by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); as well as Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Kerendia. Totally inappropriate, as none of the efficacy and safety studies for the SGLT2 blockers or Kerendia ever enrolled patients on dialysis. That’s right, NONE, ever. In fact, in the various CKD trials, patients progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or initiating dialysis were counted as study FAILURES, because these drugs were designed to prevent renal deterioration. So how can they be competition?

This is similar to the idea that Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Ozempic or others in the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class could somehow impact Ardelyx, another bear thesis which I debunked. The market has since agreed, allowing ARDX shares to ramp up more than 120% from publication. None of the above SGLT2 or GLP-1 drugs will likely make a dent on XPHOZAH sales due to the sheer size of the dialysis market.

Several have doubts due to Ardelyx’s small company size and therefore inexperience with pricing negotiations. This has been countered by CEO “No Contracting” Raab, who made it clear he does not intend to engage in such activity.

Meanwhile, ARDX was one of the top 10 overall Strong Buys in SA's Quant system until February 23. Post-earnings, Quant downgraded it to Hold, mostly due to downward revisions for Q1 2024, yet another sign that the Street has gone back to ignoring XPHOZAH.

Behind-the-scenes, we SA analysts have our own internal Stock Tips forum. I recommended ARDX as the preeminent multi-bagger at $3.49/share on October 27.

Most of the ‘risks’ offered by my colleagues centered around GLP-1 agonists and their potentially shrinking the ESRD market. Then there was the usual “investors taking profits after good news, manufacturing/commercialization issues despite approval, optimistic valuation/forecasts, a lack of future catalysts after approval, acquisition preventing full potential, etc.” These are the best rebuttals coming from probably the most serious group of investors you can find online, whose ranks include CFAs, MDs, PharmDs, PhDs, and so on. I remind them every time ARDX notches a ‘bag’, such as when shares crossed $7 on January 8.

Several other downsides to investing in ARDX were enumerated in the previous article.

Biotechs are volatile, but ARDX has been largely derisked and only has to prove sales performance for XPHOZAH, as the company’s IBSRELA projections are accepted by analysts as reasonable. Some are wary of uncertainty and content to remain on the sidelines until hard sales/prescription numbers come in or when Ardelyx is clearly profitable, although by then, most of the upside will already be realized, and I don’t really understand the approach of waiting only to pay for fair value. Others are hardwired to invest only in stocks with dividends, which Ardelyx will probably never give out.

XPHOZAH could be bundled in the future. To prevent this, H.R. 5074: Kidney PATIENT Act of 2023, was introduced to delay inclusion of oral-only ESRD-related drugs (i.e., binders and XPHOZAH) in the Medicare ESRD prospective payment system and keep the drugs' current coverage through Part D (the prescription drug benefit). The odds of getting a bill enacted are almost as bad as getting a drug approved. However, when this short 2-page bill was referred to the House on March 6, it sailed through the Committee on Ways and Means by 41-1 vote. With bipartisan support and because it got out of committee to be soon decided on by the entire House of Representatives and then the Senate, H.R. 5074 has been assigned an above-average (37%) chance of becoming US law.

Finally, XPHOZAH’s distribution network is largely still confined to specialty pharmacies. In 2023, major wholesalers AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), and McKesson Corporation (MCK) accounted for 60% of Ardelyx’s total gross product revenue, but ABC, last year’s top customer, has been supplanted by BioRidge Pharma. Note that the Big 3 all have specialty divisions, but as long as XPHOZAH is limited to those channels, retail chains and other regular pharmacies can’t order it. On the other hand, BioRidge’s product tracking, auto-restock, and product movement notifications will likely inform Ardelyx management.

Conclusion

The endgame for Longs continues to be buyout or XPHOZAH domination of the dialysis market. If the Symphony service that reveals weekly prescription numbers remains disrupted, the next catalyst will be Q1 earnings which SA says is on May 3. Absent prescription numbers, Wall Street will still treat the drug like a regular launch, which does allow retail investors and institutes to accumulate at low prices. From the previous articles, I stand by Ardelyx market cap going north of $28 billion before 2033, a worst-case US market model that used a list price half of what was eventually announced. One of my shorter-term models was based on an IBSRELA-like rollout; it calls for a very conservative 3400 scripts or $6.7 million in Q1 2024. A 9% QOQ IBSRELA growth gives $30.6 million. The usual $3.5 million in product supply and licensing revenues brings the total to $40.8 million, meaning Ardelyx will almost certainly beat the current $36.70 million Q1 revenue estimates.

To conclude, Ardelyx has much upside, with few risks remaining that may suppress share price: 1) perception (investing in biotechs is risky, but Ardelyx has not 1, but 2, reliable revenue generators; Ardelyx is too small to compete, but previous earnings have proven otherwise); 2) misinformation (XPHOZAH has competition in its market; per clinical practice, binders, SGLT2 and GLP-1 meds are not rivals); 3) lack of information (analysts have lost access to prescription trends, but this is good for investors who want to buy at low prices); and 4) unclear income guidance (due currently to limited XPHOZAH distribution channels, and in the future to possible bundling). As discussed above, all these risks are largely mitigated. The medical community is very much behind XPHOZAH, as evidenced by prescribers’ high awareness and intent to prescribe emerging from Wall Street’s own research. Experts, painfully aware of the 18% chance of death associated with each 1 mg/dl increase in serum phosphate concentration, now have another option. UpToDate, used by 90% of US academic medical centers, virtually guarantees XPHOZAH will be prescribed at most training hospitals which have nephrologists on staff. UpToDate supports the use of XPHOZAH for refractory hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD and highlights the drug’s 1.76 mg/dL placebo-controlled phosphorus lowering, and it lists no other alternatives. Furthermore, with Kaiser setting the trend, XPHOZAH is on its way to broad insurance coverage. Also, Ardelyx will not be leaving money on the table by negotiating/contracting on XPHOZAH. Finally, Congress will likely pass legislation to keep it covered through Medicare Part D. All the pieces are coming together and what remains is for scripts to be known and the market to wake up to XPHOZAH’s full revenue-generating potential.