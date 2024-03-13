luza studios

Introduction

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) recently reported Q4 earnings, and the company has dropped around 28% since the last time I covered it and has recently hit my PT of that time. I wanted to take a look at how the company has progressed over the last year and whether I should start a position now that it is much cheaper than it was back then, with a much more enticing risk/reward outlook. The slump in the PC market seems to be over and the company’s operations are improving, however, I still don’t think it is a good time to start a position, but I do acknowledge it is better than it was 7 months ago.

Financial Performance

As of FY23 ended on 31st December, released mid-February, the company had around $176m in cash against $186m in long-term debt. The cash on hand almost covers the debt outstanding, however, the company’s EBIT for the year came in at around $10m, which is lower than its interest expense of over $17m. I would like to see EBIT being able to cover interest expenses at least 5 times over, so it is a little on the more worrying end of things. The positive I see in this is at least the company managed to be net income-positive, although just barely in the latest quarter (although still negative for the year overall), which could indicate the slump in gaming hit rock bottom, but more on that later. Let’s see how the company’s other financial metrics progressed in 2023.

In terms of margins, 2021 had the highest margins in the company’s existence, so it was never known for its profitability and efficiency. Over the past year, we can see some improvements, but these are quite minimal and not very attractive. The margins look like they were plateauing at the end of the year, which is not a good sign.

Margins (SA)

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE have not been particularly attractive either, since the company just turned positive slightly, however, if the company sees substantial improvements as it did in 2021, we could see these metrics skyrocket. However, I am not the one to bet on such outcomes, as I would like to see proof before coming to any negative or positive conclusion about the company’s operations.

ROA and ROE (SA)

A similar situation is unfolding in terms of competitive advantage, or lack thereof. The company operates in a very competitive gaming market, where technology evolves quickly and becomes obsolete. To stay ahead of the curve in a competitive market with tightening margins, the company needs to actively explore ways to stand out. From looking at the company’s ROTC, we can see that there has not been any competitive edge or moat for a few years now, and mid-2021 seemed to have been the top for the company.

ROTC (SA)

In terms of revenues, over the past year, we can see a nice trajectory upward, however, it is still well below where revenues have been during the best of times in the past.

Revenue (SA)

It does look like the worst has passed, and the bottom has been set, as all graphs exhibit the same bounce. What is worrying is that slight leveling off at the end of '23, however, and I would need to see a couple of more quarters to decide where these are trending. Overall, I am more positive about the company’s prospects than I was previously.

Q4 Results

The company saw a 16% increase y/y in revenue growth in Gamer and Creator Peripherals in Q4 and 6% for the year, with over 100% growth in adjusted EBITDA, which I don’t like that this is the number they focus on. I already dislike adjusted, non-GAAP numbers and EBITDA is already a non-GAAP metric, so to have an adjusted EBITDA, tells me that the company is not looking great in GAAP terms.

The company missed EPS and revenue estimates, by $0.03 and $11.38m, respectively. I will say the results, no matter how adjusted they are, do look better compared to the really bad year the company had in 2022, which supports the idea that the slump of the gaming market is turning, as more and more people are upgrading their headsets and other peripherals that may have become outdated. The company attributes these improvements to “the demand for new products, reduced promotional activities, and improved inventory levels”, which positively affected the company’s margins.

The company still needs to do a lot of work before coming back to the profitability it saw in 2021, and that is not going to be easy in my opinion, although a little easier if the demand for its products organically picks back up.

Comments on the Outlook

According to Gartner, the PC market saw a decline of around 15% in 2023, while seeing a rather modest increase in Q4 of 0.3%. This is the first increase in shipments in the last 8 quarters. The beginning of the pandemic helped accelerate people’s need for upgraded laptops and the peripherals that CRSR offers, so it is no wonder that during the peak of the pandemic, the company was enjoying relative success in terms of profitability and margins. I am, for one, not surprised that this was not sustained. It was a special situation, and now that has passed, the company fell alongside its top-line.

Analysts seem to agree that the PC market has hit rock bottom and inventory levels normalized at the end of 2023, which should continue to help CRSR’s growth prospects.

The management is cautiously optimistic about 2024, and they state that the company expects to see revenue growth continue to improve as well as margins due to stabilized shipping costs and controlling operating expenses further.

Another website suggests that the PC market will see around 3.1% CAGR through 2027, which is much better than two consecutive years of double-digit declines, so I have no problem accepting the fact that CRSR will continue to see top-line growth improvements, the question is how much the company is going to capture of that recovery. The management guided for around 4.5% growth for FY24, which is somewhat in line with the PC market recovery. The company’s long-term goals are still quite far, but if everything goes to plan and the company can keep up with innovations and make their products a must for every gamer and streamer, then it could be achievable, however, things change, and I would need to see some real progress here before taking the company’s word it will achieve these goals.

Investor Slides

Valuation

So, let’s look at an update on the company’s valuation, since a lot has changed in the last 7 months.

For revenue growth, I went with what I would think are quite reasonable growth numbers in all three cases. For the base case, I went with around 8% CAGR for the next decade, and to give myself a range of possible outcomes, I also modeled a more conservative scenario and a more optimistic one. Below are those estimates.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I went with slightly more conservative numbers than what the analysts are estimating, just to be on the safer side, which will act as a higher margin of safety. Below are those estimates. The reason I went more pessimistic in these numbers is because I like to be on the more conservative side of things and get as much room for error as I can get.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

Furthermore, I went with the company’s WACC of around 10.6%, which you can see a breakdown of how I got to this number below, and a 2.5% terminal growth rate because I would like to see the company match the US inflation target.

WACC Breakdown (Author)

And just to be completely safe on my estimates and to give myself even more room for error, I am adding another 25% discount to the final intrinsic value calculation. With that said, Corsair is trading at a slight discount to its fair value of around $14 a share.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

So, why am I still not upgrading the company’s rating to a buy if it looks like a pretty safe bet with a decent risk/reward outcome? Personally, I would like to see actual improvements and not the minimal ones we saw at the end of FY23. The PC market is poised to recover, however, a recovery of around 3% is not going to translate to a massive growth opportunity for CRSR. I don’t think we have seen the bottom in the company’s shares, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the company falls further over the next couple of quarters, especially if the recovery in the segments it operates is not as robust as everyone suggests it will be. I will say this, it is a much better time to start a position than it was just back in July, since the risk/reward is much more enticing than it was back then. So, if you think this is a good time to start something, start small and see what the next couple of reports look like. I am not a fan of doubly adjusted numbers, so I will be staying away for a while until I see substantial improvements in margins and top-line growth acceleration.