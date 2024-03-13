Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.23K Followers

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Wood - Managing Director of LifeSci Advisors

Sath Shukla - CEO

Kamal Hamed - CMO

Esther Rajavelu - CFO and Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ritu Baral - TD Cowen

Louise Chen - Cantor

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Spero Therapeutics Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the company's formal remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please be advised that this call is being recorded and a replay will be available. You can find information on the replay and further information related to today's announcements on the Spero Therapeutics website at sperotherapeutics.com.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Michael Wood, Managing Director of LifeSci Advisors. Mr. Wood, please go ahead.

Michael Wood

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's conference call. This afternoon, Spero Therapeutics released financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Our press release is available on the Investor page of the Spero Therapeutics website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the information presented in this conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, including statements about the future development and commercialization of Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, SPR206, and the design, initiation, timing, progress and results of the company's preclinical studies and clinical trials and its research and development programs. Management's assessment of the results of such preclinical studies and clinical trials, the company's cash forecast and anticipated expenses, and the sufficiency of its cash resources. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

Recommended For You

About SPRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPRO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.