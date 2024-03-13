Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2024 6:39 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.23K Followers

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Stanlis - FNK IR

Dale Strang - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Wiggins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Boxlight Corporation Fourth Quarter Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Jeff Stanlis of FNK IR. You may begin.

Jeff Stanlis

Thank you, Paul, and thank you everybody for joining.

Earlier today, Boxlight issued a press release providing an operational update and discussing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.boxlight.com.

Hosting the call today are Dale Strang, Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Wiggins, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that during the call, management will be making forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that can constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results and those indicated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, and the competition in the industry among other things.

Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance

Recommended For You

About BOXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOXL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.