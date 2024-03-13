Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Presents at Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 13, 2024 7:58 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Stock
Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference March 13, 2024 2:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O'Neil - Chief Executive Officer

Erick Lucera - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gena Wang - Barclays

Gena Wang

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Gena Wang. I cover the US mid-cap biotech. It is my great pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Editas Medicine. With us today we have Gilmore O'Neil, Chief Executive Officer; we also have Erick Lucera, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I dive into specific questions, Gilmore, maybe you wanted to give them a bit high-level overview of Editas.

Gilmore O'Neil

Yes. Thank you. Thanks very much, Gena. Very nice to be here. So Editas is a genome at CRISPR based editing company. We have a three core pillars to our strategy. We are driving our lead clinical asset reni-cel, a CRISPR edited a Cas12a edited cell-based therapy for sickle cell disease thalassemia, which would drive through the clinic. And I can tell you more about that in a moment.

The second pillar is a sharpened focus on the discovery side for in vivo CRISPR editing, which we believe is the real path to unlocking the true and incredibly exciting potential of CRISPR editing technology to really transform and disrupt healthcare with single use very durable therapies.

And the third is a more aggressive posture in business development with two elements; one, bringing in -- evaluating and bringing in technologies that enable our in vivo platform and pipeline to accelerate. And the second is to add share and out-license the IP, exclusive IP technology foundation to use of Cas9 and Cas12 in human therapeutics.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gena Wang

Great. So maybe I'll start with your lead indication reni-cel

