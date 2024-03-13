peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services including mortgages under the brand Motto Mortgages. It is one of the largest brokerages, and it is a very well-known name in the industry. This company was recently voted as being the "#1 most trusted real estate agents" by consumers in the U.S. The share price, however, has not been winning awards with many investors lately as it currently trades near 52-week lows. By evaluating a number of factors, it seems as if this could be an ideal buying opportunity because the valuation is low and this company could be poised for a major resurgence.

The Backstory

This company did exceptionally well during the pandemic years as mortgage rates were low and activity was strong since working from home made buying an ideal home even more important. However, there has been a major decline in real estate activity for the past couple of years because the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. This has basically caused the entire market to freeze up because homeowners are wanting to stay put in order to keep the incredibly low mortgage rates that they have locked in. So there is a lack of sellers in the market and there are also fewer buyers in the market because prices have remained high (due to shortage of supply), and also because interest rates are so high. All of this has led to greatly reduced transactional activity, and that has hurt results for real estate brokerages.

This stock traded around the $40 level in 2019, 2020, and 2021, but after nearly two years of high mortgage rates that have stunted activity, it now trades for about $8 per share. By contrast, in 2017, it traded for around $67 per share. I think this is probably a major buying opportunity because it is time to stop looking in the rearview mirror which is all about high mortgage rates, and instead it is time to look towards the horizon, which shows the potential for much lower mortgage rates and also for the potential surge in real estate activity from the pent-up demand that has been building up in this industry.

A lot of people have been holding back on upgrading their housing because they don't want to give up a mortgage rate of around 3% for a rate that is now about 7%. However, rates are likely to start dropping soon and continue dropping until around 2026. A lower mortgage rate is likely to get both home sellers and home buyers off of the sidelines, creating a surge in transactions. This is a big opportunity for RE/MAX, and its shareholders could benefit greatly from a rebound in activity. After mortgage rates decline, I don't see why transaction levels can't get back to at least the same levels held in 2019, 2020 and 2021. For this reason, I believe the stock could also get back to around the $30 to $40 level that it held back in those years.

The Frozen Real Estate Market Is About To Thaw Out

It seems clear that the Federal Reserve is done raising rates. Plus, inflation has come down, so it appears to be a matter of time before the rate lowering cycle begins, and it could last until 2026. On March 7, 2024, Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that rate cuts are probably coming soon. The market is expecting rates to be cut by a full point (in total) by the end of this year. The "dot plot" projections for the Fed Funds Rate from the FOMC, shows that rates could go from what is currently over 5%, and plunge down to as low as around 2.25% by 2026. This means mortgage rates will start to see meaningful declines this year, which will continue all the way into 2026. I expect this to result in a resurgence of the housing market, fueled by pent-up demand that has been building up for the past couple of years.

So, it appears that we are about to embark on a multi-year rate lowering cycle, and it also looks like President Biden is looking at ways to unfreeze the housing market with a number of new proposals. This includes giving first time homebuyers a major tax credit which will help ease the burden of higher rates, and there are also proposals to incentivize current homeowners to sell their existing home and upgrade to another house. Plus, he is looking for the construction of 2 million new homes in order to ease the housing shortage and encourage current homeowners to upgrade by buying a new home.

In addition to those potential positive tailwinds for real estate, it looks like more supply is already starting to enter the market. Redfin recently reported that supply ticked up in February for the first time in 8 months. This could be another sign that there is pent-up demand within the market and an increase in supply will increase transactions for RE/MAX.

Recent Financials Results

For Q4 of 2023, RE/MAX reported $76.6 million in revenues, adjusted EBITDA of $23 million and 30 cents in adjusted diluted earnings per share. This was a $4.7 million or 5.7% decrease in revenues from the same period in 2022. For the full year 2024 outlook, the company gave guidance for EBITDA to come in somewhere between $90 million to $100 million. In terms of the balance sheet, it has $82.6 million in cash, and $444.6 million in debt.

Historical Earnings And Analyst Estimates

RE/MAX has historically produced strong profits, and it could be a perfect "reversion to the mean" play as rates drop and transaction levels normalize. Here are some historical earnings figures to consider:

In 2017, it earned $1.87 per share.

In 2018, it earned $2.25 per share.

In 2019, it earned $2.20 per share.

In 2020, it earned $1.88 per share.

In 2021, it earned $2.43 per share.

In 2022, it earned $2.17 per share.

In 2023, it earned $1.36 per share.

RE/Max is expected to earn around $1.40 per share in 2024. This means the stock is trading for just about 6 times earnings, and these are depressed earnings due to the lack of transaction volume. As the earnings shown above indicate, this company clearly has normalized earnings power of over $2 per share in most years. With transaction volumes down in 2023 and also as we start 2024, it is likely that this lack of activity is creating pent-up demand that could be unleashed starting later this year as the rate lowering cycle begins. This could mean the company is set up for above-average transaction volumes in 2025 and 2026, leading to a potential earnings boom. This could drive the share price back towards the $30 to $40 range.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, RE/MAX shares were trading in the $18 range prior to August but have been dropping over the past few months. The decision to suspend the dividend was a big factor in the share price decline late last year. This stock was likely hit hard by tax-loss selling in the last couple months of the year, and then spiked from around the $8 level, up to around $13 per share in January after it presumably got some relief from tax-loss selling. The stock then drifted lower as headlines and concerns about higher for longer interest rates made the rounds, due to persistent inflation. However, the chart has just begun to show the start of what could be another rally. This stock appears poised for a powerful rally when we start to see rates drop.

StockCharts.com

The Dividend And Share Buybacks

Late last year, RE/MAX announced it was suspending the dividend because of the ongoing challenges to the housing and mortgage market. The company said it strongly supports returning capital to shareholders, so I believe the dividend will be reinstated in the next couple of years and this could be an upside catalyst for the stock. This company paid a dividend that totaled 92 cents per share on an annual basis. The last quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share was paid in August 2023. This dividend level would provide a yield of more than 10%, based on today's low share price. Of course, it is suspended now, but this could be a major upside catalyst when and if the dividend is reinstated.

In 2022, the company announced a $100 million stock repurchase program and as of December 31, 2023, $62.5 million was remaining under the share repurchase program. The company has not bought shares for the last couple of quarters, but it clearly has bought a significant amount of stock under this program since 2022, and I believe they might buy back shares again soon, especially since the dividend suspension creates more financial flexibility. Relative to the market capitalization (at a currently depressed price of around $8.40 per share, the market cap is about $152 million). This is one of the largest share repurchase programs I have ever seen. If the remaining $62.5 million was used to buy back shares at current levels, it would be enough to retire more than 40% of the outstanding shares.

What I Like About RE/MAX

RE/MAX is an extremely well-known brand in the industry, so this is ideal for investors who want to own the best in breed type of stocks. I think management has made the right steps to cut costs and also to suspend the dividend. Management appears to be making the right moves, and they also have a strong history of returning capital to shareholders through dividends (which I believe they will do again) and also through large share buybacks.

Real estate is a cyclical business and clearly in terms of transactions, this industry is at a low point. Because of this, it makes sense for the stock to be at a low point as well, and I see this as a big buying opportunity. This is a chance to ride this stock up during the next potential upcycle for real estate transactions, which can be spurred by the start of what could be a multi-year downtrend in interest rates.

I really like the current valuation and upside potential. I also like that Magnolia Capital Fund has purchased a significant stake in RE/MAX and is said to own about 13% of the entire company.

What I Don't Like About RE/MAX (Potential Downside Risks)

Interest rates could stay higher for longer if inflation persists, and this could keep a lid on real estate activity. RE/MAX has a significant amount of cash on the balance sheet, but it also has debt, and I would like to see the debt paid down during the next upcycle for real estate. There are also regulatory risks for the real estate industry.

In Summary

RE/MAX is a top-tier brand in real estate and this appears to be an opportunity to buy the stock at bargain levels in terms of the price to earnings ratio, and in terms of historical valuation levels, this stock has held during stable years and upcycles for real estate. I believe this stock has bottomed out and the company is poised for a turnaround. Management has made the right moves, and they have a solid track record in terms of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. I believe the dividend will make a comeback, which could be one of many upside catalysts for this stock. I think RE/MAX will be able to earn $2+ per share annually (perhaps in 2025) and that will allow the company to reinstate the dividend. I believe this stock and the real estate brokerage business is at an inflection point right now; the worst appears to be over, and we are starting to see reasons for a big turnaround soon.

