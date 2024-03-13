Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2024 8:06 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.23K Followers

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Mills - ICR

Darren Lampert - Co-Founder & CEO

Greg Sanders - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to GrowGeneration's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jenny, and I will be coordinating your call today. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from analysts with instructions to be given at that time.

I will now hand the call over to John Mills with ICR. Please go ahead.

John Mills

Thank you, and welcome everyone to the GrowGeneration’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results conference call. Today's call is being recorded. With us today are Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Sanders, Chief Financial Officer of GrowGeneration. You should have access to the company's fourth quarter earnings press release issued after the market closed today. This information is available on the investor relations section of the GrowGeneration’s website at ir.growgeneration.com.

Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements which are subject to Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subjected to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's press release and other filings with the SEC for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements made

Recommended For You

About GRWG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRWG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.