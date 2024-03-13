Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shoals Technologies: Worth Buying For The Long Term

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
521 Followers

Summary

  • Shoals Technologies is considered one of the best solar energy investments alongside Enphase, with strong expertise and growth potential.
  • The company plans to expand its operations and create 550 new jobs to meet the rising demand for solar EBOS products.
  • Despite short-term challenges in the solar market, Shoals has a positive long-term outlook and is undervalued, making it a potential investment opportunity.
  • Also with a balance sheet that outperforms peers, I believe the stock deserves a Buy rating.

3d rendering of solar farm, field or solar power plant for clean green power energy.

RonFullHD

I believe Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) stands up there with some of the best solar energy investments at this time, alongside Enphase. I consider it far outperforming its competition in its areas of expertise. My market analysis reveals this year to

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
521 Followers
I am a financial analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods in the technology sector. I write for multiple publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.