Introduction And Thesis

Halma Plc (OTCPK:HLMAF) is a global group of technology companies that specialize in safety, health, and environmental solutions. With a diverse portfolio of businesses, Halma focuses on developing innovative products and technologies to protect people and assets, prevent accidents, and improve operational efficiency. The company operates across various sectors, including healthcare, environmental, and industrial safety.

Halma was incorporated in 1894 and is listed in the UK.

Prior thesis

We last covered Halma in Aug. 23, rating the stock a hold.

We were highly impressed by Halma, believing its overarching M&A strategy to be successful, and praised its diversified and market-leading commercial position. The company achieved 20 years of consecutive revenue growth and appeared on track to maintain this trajectory.

Current thesis

We remain bullish on Halma long-term, believing its strong commercial position and industry tailwinds should allow for its existing trajectory to continue, particularly if Management can continue to execute as it has.

This said, its valuation has fallen back in line with its decade-average, reflecting an inflection point in our view. In order to generate outsized returns above-and-beyond its growth in profitability (which will likely be LSD YoY), Management needs to deliver accretive M&A or margin appreciation, both of which have been lacking.

If this does not occur, we suspect Halma will underperform, or at best, match the wider market. For this reason, we rate the stock a hold.

Share price

Since we last covered Halma, its share price has appreciated ~7%, slightly lagging behind the S&P500 which has benefited heavily from AI tailwinds and improving investor sentiment.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are Halma's financial results.

Halma's revenue growth during the last decade has been impressive given the maturity and slow-moving nature of its industry, with a CAGR of +11% into LTM23. Alongside this, profitability has broadly kept pace as EBITDA has grown at +10%.

Halma's ability to grow with such consistency, illustrated by its revenue's linearity to time of 1, is a reflection of Management's M&A strategy. The company is fundamentally a consolidator, albeit one with a preference for smaller bolt-ons with the view to creating market-leading offerings in key industrial segments. During the last decade, ~£1.3b of cash has been spent on acquisition.

Halma's organic trajectory should not be understated, however. Management has broadly targeted a 50/50 contribution between organic growth and M&A, owing to the quality of its core offering. Demand is generally sticky due to the recurring and expert nature of its services, with Halma's brands generally boasting a good reputation in the market. This allows for periodic price increases and upselling opportunities as its clients grow.

Halma's recent performance has broadly aligned to its overarching trajectory, despite economic conditions. Top-line growth was +9% in H1'24, with EBIT growing +7%. The organic portion of this growth was +5.4%, of which ~2% is attributable to pricing. This reflects continued pricing pressure and underpins Halma's strong competitive position. This is reassuring for its longer-term organic potential should M&A activity slow.

Growth was heavily weighted toward its Safety segment, which benefited most from M&A activity, with organic ccy growth of +7%.

Management considers its recent performance to be "business as usual", with only the price mix being slightly above historical levels. We consider this impressive given the macroeconomic environment, with the most robust businesses seeing disruption to their financial performance. Whilst much of this resilience can be attributed to the critical nature of its services, we believe this alone is slightly lazy as a reason.

The company invests heavily in R&D, amounting to ~5% of revenue, illustrating a strong commitment to the incremental improvement of its services offering. As a market leader in many verticals already, this allows Halma to maintain its existing position and be the preferred provider.

Further, the business is benefiting from industry tailwinds, with increased demand due to growth in infrastructure spending and specific segments, such as in the UK water industry and photonics, as well as specific geographical growth such as in China.

Halma is inherently aligned to infrastructure, environmental, and healthcare spending globally. All segments are seeing growth investment, alongside wider regulation and modernization (particularly in the developing world), which contributes to increased demand for Halma's services as a support provider.

We are forecasting Halma's H2'24 performance to be broadly aligned to H1'24, albeit with a slightly lower growth rate due to the mixed effect from M&A. Given the resilient and contractual nature of the business, we are not expecting any surprises, with the year rounding out at +6.8% (+5.2% in H2).

We have two primary criticisms of Halma. The company's margin development has been fairly disappointing in our view. Revenue has been ~2.8x since FY14, yet EBITDA-M is broadly flat. We would expect greater economies of scale to be delivered from an operational perspective. We attribute this in part to its labor-heavy nature, forcing the business to support staff in line with increases in its rate cards. When factored in conjunction with its sticky R&D spending, Halma has limited scope for gains. Finally, it is likely that the company has limited room for further pricing beyond its cost base without impacting its competitive position, operating at its notional maximum +/-2ppts.

Our second criticism of Halma is its declining ROE. Whilst the company is acquiring assets on an accretive basis to its current valuation and margin neutral at a minimum, said acquisitions have been dilutive on a marginal return basis.

Whilst the acquisition valuation relative to Halma is arguably more important, as the delta essentially represents immediately captured arbitrage, we believe the company is moving toward a dangerous territory at ~15%. Investors may rightly feel they are able to better allocate capital when Halma's blended average is 15% compared to 23% historically.

Analysts are forecasting healthy growth in the coming years (+5%), likely weighted heavily to organic growth and lacking any punchy expectations around M&A. We suspect Halma can achieve an organic trajectory of ~4% conservatively, offsetting tailwinds and sticky demand with greater scale, while M&A can support this with 3-5%. The critical factor for us is improving its efficiency metrics.

Further, margins are expected to remain flat, which given Halma's historical track record appears reasonable. We are increasingly of the view that margin improvement is required by Halma, as this will also allow for its ROE to improve. Management must be more selective with its M&A to grow its higher revenue segment, without foregoing its resilience. This will likely be the biggest factor in unlocking alpha going forward.

Industry Analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Halma's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (21 companies).

Halma continues to perform well relative to its peers, with comparable growth alongside superior margins. The company's ability to match growth and boast better margins is a reflection primarily of Halma's competitive position, we feel, allowing the company to maximize its pricing and deliver operational excellence.

Valuation

Halma is currently trading at 22x LTM EBITDA and 19x NTM EBITDA. This is broadly in line with its historical average.

Whilst the business has developed well during the last decade, there has not been a material step up in performance relative to expectation, such as an increase in growth rate or margin improvement. For this reason, its current trajectory is broadly priced into its average trading multiple, which is where it is currently trading.

Further, the company is trading at a small discount to its peers, albeit the gap closes on an FCF yield basis. We believe a small premium is justifiable due to its superior margins and strong competitive position.

Based on this, Halma is likely slightly undervalued, although not clearly so. We see no upside based on its historical average but ~15% when compared to its peers, implying single-digits conservatively.

Key Risks With Our Thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

FX - Halma is a UK-based business that reports in Sterling but generates its revenue globally, creating operational FX risk and valuation risk for non-UK-based investors.

Deal origination - As a consolidator, the business must continue to identify high-quality acquisitions that are accretive on all bases.

Final Thoughts

Halma remains a high-quality business that is positioned to win long term and generate considerable cash flows that can be used to fund distributions. Whilst we are critical of certain aspects of its development, this is arguably nitpicking and only worth arguing due to its strong track record and existing valuation.

While its recent performance continues to be respectable, we are downgrading our rating to hold. We believe the scope for upside in the next economic phase as rates decline is limited unless Management can deliver accretive returns or if its valuation declines.

