Halma: High-Quality Business With Limited Upside

Mar. 14, 2024 9:00 AM ETHalma plc (HLMAF) Stock, HALMY Stock
Summary

  • Halma continues to maintain its health growth trajectory, comprised of a broadly equal contribution from M&A and organic growth.
  • The company is a leader in a number of segments within its industry, while also benefiting from tailwinds such as increased infrastructure spending.
  • We are critical of Halma’s lack of margin development and declining ROE, albeit this has yet to restrict its broader trajectory due to the delivery of organic growth.
  • The stock is performing well relative to its peers, with better margins and comparable growth. This illustrates the company’s strong competitive position and pricing power.
  • Halma's valuation does not suggest sufficient upside in our view, which, given the limited accretive development, implies a downgrade to a hold in our view.

Underground distribution of drink water hub, fixing service, buried underground on the street.

Roman Mykhalchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction And Thesis

Halma Plc (OTCPK:HLMAF) is a global group of technology companies that specialize in safety, health, and environmental solutions. With a diverse portfolio of businesses, Halma focuses on developing innovative products and technologies to protect people

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

