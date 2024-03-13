Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.23K Followers

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Taylor - Head of Investor Relations

Dennis Lanfear - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Reider - Chief Commercial Officer

Rosh Dias - Chief Medical Officer

Theresa LaVallee - Chief Development Officer

Bryan McMichael - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Colleen Kusy - Baird

Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen

Ethan Brown - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2023 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jamie Taylor, Head of Investor Relations for Coherus.

Jamie Taylor

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Coherus BioSciences fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Denny Lanfear, Chief Executive Officer of Coherus; Bryan McMichael, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Paul Reider, Chief Commercial Officer; Rosh Dias, Chief Medical Officer; and Theresa LaVallee, Chief Development Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus’ current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, the following: Our ability to advance our pipeline, projections of future growth, revenue, expenses, headcount, and debt levels, and the timing of any return to profitability or cash flow positivity. All of these forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements are

Recommended For You

About CHRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHRS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.