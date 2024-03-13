SweetBunFactory

Prelude

I initiated coverage of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in December 2023 with a Strong Buy rating, which has shaped up to be one of my worst recommendations since joining Seeking Alpha. For a primer on Aehr's business and competitive advantage, I suggest reading that article.

In short, Aehr provides semiconductor test systems that test entire wafers instead of specific chips. They also have a unique Contactor product, similar to a probe card, that can be automated with the Aligner product. In all, a full set of these products costs ~$5 million, with testers and aligners having a useful life of 5-7 years. Contactors are built for specific chip designs and need to be purchased with each new chip being made. Multiple different contactors can be used with individual testers and aligners. Overall, Aehr's solution takes up 5% of fab floor space against competitors. They are a leading provider of wafer-level test machines and are specialized for power compound semiconductors. Power compound semiconductors, most commonly SiC and GaN chips, need to be tested at more extreme temperatures than traditional silicon, and Aehr machines can heat and cool at very intense levels.

Following my article, Aehr reported earnings on January 9th, where they beat top and bottom-line estimates. Despite the beats, the market has punished Aehr severely since the report and current sentiment remains overwhelmingly bearish.

Data by YCharts

I have been steadily accumulating Aehr since January, and it has grown into my fourth-largest holding. I have no intention of selling until my thesis changes, so it's a core long-term growth play in my portfolio.

Aehr's Recent Underperformance

Aehr's abysmal performance following the January earnings report was largely because of a major downward revision in guidance to $75-85m. This is likely due to On's significant expected CapEx reduction in 2024. From On's recent annual report:

"During the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, we paid $1,575.6 million, $1,005.0 million and $444.6 million, respectively, for capital expenditures... In 2024, we expect capital expenditures to be in the range of 10% - 12% of revenue as these investments along with other capital initiatives are expected to decrease."

On guided for Q1 2024 revenue of $1.8b-$1.9b. Meanwhile, analysts estimate full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $7.2b-$7.9b. Using the low end of the CapEx guide and revenue estimate, I estimate On Semi's CapEx will be $720m for full-year 2024, roughly half of the 2023 figure.

From Aehr's recent 10-K: During fiscal 2023, two customers accounted for approximately 79% and 10% of the Company’s net sales. ON Semi (ON) is Aehr's largest customer, according to Henrik Alex's recent article, so they comprised 79% of sales. Clearly, On's CapEx decrease signaled headwinds for Aehr. This is something I missed in my initial coverage.

Assuming On is indeed the customer that comprised 79% of Aehr's 2023 revenues of $65m, Aehr sold $51.35m of test machines to On. Therefore, spending on test machines was 3.25% of On's total 2023 CapEx of $1.5b. If this figure remains consistent in 2024, it suggests full-year 2024 sales to On Semi of $23.4m. Conveniently, Aehr recently announced a follow-on order of $23m to "existing customers".

Importantly, these orders included "a significant number" of WaferPak Contactors, which are end-use specific. Each time a fab manufactures a new chip design, they need new Contactors.

Given the revenues from recent add-on orders will be recognized before the May FY 2024 results, I expect Aehr to report either beat or achieve the high-end of the $75m-$85m FY 2024 guide. This is because the downward revision was partly due to uncertainty in order timing:

Given the latest forecast from our customers and the uncertainty on the timing of their orders, we believe it makes sense to take a more conservative approach to our fiscal year forecast and have reduced our growth estimates for fiscal 2024 revenue. We're reducing our revenue expectations of at least $100 million this fiscal year by 15% to 25% to a range of $75 million to $85 million in revenue. This is still a growth rate of 15% to 30% year-over-year.

I believe it's likely Aehr will beat the conservative guide. Beating this guide should be enough to break the dismal sentiment that has been bogging Aehr down since the Q2 report. However, it's still important to maintain a long-term view past quarterly noise, so let's look at the path ahead.

Aehr's Path Forward

Aehr is a leader and innovator in test machines for power semiconductors. They are exposed to numerous nascent industries, which should provide abundant growth opportunities throughout the next ten years.

Aehr's current leading end market is EV's, which Goldman Sachs predicts will continue growing unit volumes and profitability significantly through 2035. Tesla (TSLA) will be the bellwether for EV industry growth, and they have consistently grown unit volumes:

Tesla Q4 2023 Shareholder Presentation

Past EV's, Aehr's test systems can also be used for chips used in EV chargers, solar panels, 3D sensors for AR/VR, and silicon photonics.

The rapid buildout of charging infrastructure to support growing EV unit volumes supports Aehr's long-term growth. As does consumer demand for sustainable living (solar panels) and the growth of AR/VR headsets like Meta (META) Quest and Apple (AAPL) Vision Pro. Silicon photonics is a point I want to touch on in more detail.

As I briefly discuss in my recent Broadcom article, the semiconductor industry increasingly believes that Moore's Law is dead. This has led to numerous trends arising: the rise of custom silicon, heterogenous architectures, and silicon photonics being built into product roadmaps.

A major component of chip performance lies in the laws of physics, specifically the bottleneck of moving electrical signals through copper wires. Electricity can't pass through copper as quickly as light can move. The speed of light is the physical limit for data transmission speeds. To meet this constraint, chip designers have utilized numerous unique innovations to design chips to perform at their very limit. We are reaching the limit of copper, and what may come next is the use of glass tubes and light to transmit data throughout chips, colloquially known as silicon photonics.

Utilizing glass and light revolutionized the telecommunications industry with fiber optic cables. Modern telecom networks are built on extremely long cables made with miniscule glass tubes that transmit data in the form of light throughout the world. It's a true engineering marvel. The semiconductor industry could be next in line for a photonic revolution, and Aehr's test machines can be used for the testing of these devices.

Photonics is already used in data center transceivers, devices that both "transmit" and "receive" data. Another use case is facilitating chip-to-chip communication.

I was enthused when Aehr recently announced that they shipped a test machine to a silicon photonics customer, and CEO Gayn Erickson said this about the sale:

We remain very enthusiastic about the silicon photonics market, which includes the current photonics transceiver market used in data and telecommunications, as well as the new application of silicon photonics integrated circuits for use in optical chip-to-chip communication that we see as a significant market opportunity for our products. This new FOX-XP system configuration and WaferPaks allow for testing up to 8,192 high-power optical devices in parallel on each of nine wafers before they are singulated and placed into a fiberoptic transceiver for data center and telecommunications infrastructure or for placement in co-packaged optics for optical chip-to-chip communication. Multiple companies including AMD (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC), TSMC (TSM), and GlobalFoundries have announced product roadmaps for devices using optical chip-to-chip communication.

This was a major win! Aehr's machines are being used in one of the most promising sectors of the semiconductor industry.

Despite my rosy outlook on the company's growth outlook and competitive advantage, this is still a small-cap stock with significant risks. Let's talk a bit about the risks.

Risks

While I view the risk/reward on Aehr to be very compelling - Seeking Alpha Quant rates Aehr valuation a 'B-' and growth an 'A' - there is still plenty of risk.

I touched on Aehr's primary risk in detail in my previous article, namely customer concentration. This risk has been felt throughout 2024 so far, with On's CapEx reduction materially impacting Aehr's stock price. This risk remains. Aehr has a very concentrated customer base and will be very sensitive to changes in its customers' performance.

Second, Aehr's leading end market is EVs, which is a very rate sensitive market. While I believe all previous rate hikes are priced into Aehr, if we find ourselves in a "higher-for-longer" scenario, this could limit upside. The EV market has been in a cyclical downtrend (growth is slowing, not reversing) because of rates, and I expect this trend to reverse when rates begin dropping. What is unclear in this picture is when rates begin dropping.

The March 12th CPI print came in a bit hotter than expected, signaling a trend of above-estimate inflation data. Both the January and February prints were above consensus estimates. While we have made significant progress toward the 2% Fed mandate, if inflation is sticky around the 3% mark for an extended period, we may not see as many rate cuts as previously expected.

Higher-for-longer rates would exasperate the rate pressures on the EV market, where monthly payments are a key decision factor for consumers and indelibly linked to interest rates.

Regardless, Aehr has continued growing, maintains consistent profitability, and has a very strong margin profile for a small-cap.

Closing Thoughts

While sentiment has been broken throughout 2024, my conviction remains unchanged. I expect Aehr to significantly outperform the market over the next five years and accordingly maintain my Strong Buy rating. Aehr is a very strong pick for long-term investors with a high-risk tolerance and willingness to stomach severe volatility.