B4LLS

Investment Thesis

Impinj is the process of lapping a pivotal year as it reshapes its vision towards a connected reality that delivers visibility for an enterprise's retail and supply-chain networks. Last year, the company had to endure a vicious Q1 FY23 as the stock nearly got sawed in half due to soft guidance. As the company moved through the year, fundamental issues in one of its revenue segments plagued the company’s performance, despite end-user demand being strong. These fundamental issues were embedded primarily in their revenue model in the Systems segment, which I will unpack below.

Impinj underperforms S&P 500 over a trailing twelve month basis, SA charts

As can be seen in the chart above, the company demonstrated some resolve in addressing issues and pivoting to newer growth areas. This put the stock back into moderate levels of growth that saw Impinj claw back losses. Thus far, Impinj has lost ~7% in the trailing twelve months, far underperforming the benchmark index.

I have reviewed key management initiatives, and through my analysis, I believe the company is on the right track to deliver gains while aligning its vision with the broader IOT industry. At the same time, I still believe the company is in a work-in-progress mode before I turn bullish and will add a Hold rating for now.

Updates to Impinj’s business model

Impinj is in the business of selling communication equipment that makes physician items in the real world visible online. Enterprises, particularly in the retail and supply chain industries, find immense appeal in such technologies since they have a pressing need to track every item that moves through different retail workflows or supply chain processes. Inventory management, asset tracking, and shipment verification are some challenges that can be solved using Impinj’s products.

How Impinj’s IC products and IC readers are used in different settings, Investor Day presentation, Impinj 2023

Impinj achieves its business goals to empower enterprise visibility of its physical items by selling a kind of semiconductor chip called embedded ICs (integrated circuits). The company keeps updating its ICs through the years, with ICs such as the M780 and M775 being some of the latest chips that are embedded in retail products or in shipments and are tracked, as can be seen in the workflows below. I added this slide from an Investor Day presentation last year. The ICs work in tandem with readers and gateway devices by using RAIN RFID technology ((radio frequencies)) that helps enterprises understand the exact location of their items at any point.

Impinj's product in action within workflows, Investor Day presentation, Impinj 2023

However, Impinj does not generate any revenue from software. It heavily depends on its partner ecosystem to generate embedded software that can power Impinj’s reader and gateway products used to read and scan the location of ICs that may be embedded in products.

Through my analysis, the dependance on the partner ecosystem creates fluctuations in Impinj’s revenue. Impinj relies on its partners, such as OEMs, etc., to inlay Impinj’s ICs on their clients' product tags and shipments. It also relies on its partners to create software for some of its reader hardware products, as I described in the paragraph above. In addition, the company has to manage its relationship with TSMC (TSM), which manufactures ICs on behalf of Impinj.

Demand for ICs remain robust while Impinj sort their supply constraints

Demand for Impinj’s products has ensured the company has maintained a meaningful growth rate thus far. Over a ten year period, Impinj’s sales have grown at a compounded growth rate of 20% between 2012 and 2022. While reviewing Impinj’s growth rates over a shorter period of time, I see that their growth has slightly dipped to 19% over a 5 year period between 2019 and 2023.

This growth trajectory could have been higher, in my opinion, if the company was not constrained by issues in its own supply chain. Impinj relies on maintaining healthy levels of semiconductor wafers, which are essential in manufacturing their products. A year ago, Impinj surprised investors by issuing soft guidance, adding context that they would see wafer supply getting constrained as they moved through the year. The initial expectation was that wafer supply would impact the company’s revenue in the back half of FY23, but revenue growth re-accelerated in Q4, as seen below.

Impinj’s revenue trends, Investor Presentation, Impinj Q4 FY23

However, it appears that the company has been able to normalize its inventory levels since last year. Here are some comments from the latest earnings call, which add color to the inventory levels. In addition, the company is also rolling out the next version of their ICs, the M800, which should also help in the restocking cycles at its partners and end users.

In the fourth quarter, our inlay partners made further progress reducing their endpoint IC inventory, and the large partners exited the year relatively healthy. So they're now able to ramp the M800 as production volumes increase. Think of our inlay business as an 80/20 rule with a handful, maybe six or so inlay partners driving the bulk of that volume. There are smaller partners whose inventory levels remain a little elevated. We're not as concerned about that. Their demand has historically been project-based. And as that project-based demand comes back, they'll get healthy again. But we're feeling pretty good about where we are at this point. And we think in the first quarter, we'll be shipping closer to demand

The demand for Impinj’s products is clearly visible, especially after the pandemic, where issues such as retail theft and organized retail crime took center stage, driving 30%+ annual revenue growth for Impinj’s products in FY21 and FY22, as seen in the revenue chart that I had posted above. Walmart has been expanding its usage of Impinj’s embedded ICs, first starting out with inlaying its apparel and footwear products with ICs in 2019, then expanding to toys, consumer electronics, and home goods in 2022, and further expanding Impinj’s ICs to additional departments last year. In September last year, the company also announced that Amazon began using Impinj’s RFID products in its Just Walk Out payment technology. All these customer wins point to a robust vision in enterprise IOT, which positions Impinj as a beneficiary.

On the adjusted EBITDA front, Impinj reported EBITDA of $3 million for the quarter, while the company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $21.8 million. On a per-share basis, the company reported earnings of 9 cents, beating consensus estimates of 8 cents. While these results look promising, I will be looking ahead at the company’s Q1 FY24 earnings report to review progress. So far, I feel encouraged by the company’s progress, but my levels of belief are not at the optimum levels since I believe the company is still in the early days of making progress. The company also seems to be overly dependent on its inlay partners to fulfill the sales of their IC products. I’ve added the chart below of their top two inlay partners, which account for ~45% of Impinj’s sales.

Sales from impinj’s inlay partners, Impinj FY23 10K

Personally, I believe the company would benefit from higher margins if they maintained a direct relationship with enterprises, giving them control over many aspects of their own business, including contract renewals, backlogs, and pricing. In fact, the company itself states that “until our partners are able to deploy our products widely, adoption and our operating results could suffer.” To sell to their partners, Impinj has to wait for the partners to de-stock their inventory levels before they can sell new IC products to them, cornering Impinj into cyclical business trends rather than secular ones. In the last two earnings calls, management has talked about Enterprise Solutions as their new area of growth, where it appears the company would be working directly with enterprise clients to create solutions based on Impinj’s IC products, but it's still early days, in my opinion.

Valuation for Impinj

Management has issued long-term guidance, which I will be borrowing from their Investor Day presentation as seen below.

Impinj’s long-term guidance, Investor Day presentation, Impinj 2023

Now, while consensus estimates put Impinj’s forward sales for FY24 to grow at ~7%, I think they are being pessimistic and will assume a 10% growth rate with the expectation that the company may raise revenue growth rates as they progress through the year. For FY25 and FY26, I will continue to use consensus estimates since I believe these estimates will also be in line with the company’s long-term growth rates.

I will assume a slightly higher discount rate of 10% since the company carries moderate levels of debt of around ~$295 million while its cash and cash equivalents are at $113.2 million.

Impinj's valuation, Author

Based on the above assumptions, the company appears to be growing at a ~19% compounded growth rate from FY23 to FY26, while its adjusted EBITDA grows at a 32% CAGR. For such adjusted EBITDA growth rates, a PE of 45 would be justified, but it still appears that Impinj’s valuation is fully priced in.

Risks & Other factors

Through the post above, I have already highlighted a few issues. One of them is Impinj, depending on its partner sales. Its top two partners, Avery Dennison and Arizon, make up roughly 45% of Impinj’s sales. Therefore, challenges faced at its partner's end directly affect Impinj.

In addition, the company also has to manage severe bottlenecks in its supply chain. It heavily depends on semiconductor wafers to manufacture its IC products. The unavailability of semiconductor wafers would create a loss of business opportunity for Impinj. In addition, the company is also subject to manufacturing constraints from its manufacturing partner, TSMC. If TSM does not have the capacity to manufacture Impinj’s chips, Impinj will face challenges in selling products to its partners.

Takeaway

Impinj has the potential to spearhead growth in IOT and work with enterprises to empower their enterprise IOT goals. The company has been a clear beneficiary in this space in the post-pandemic era as retail chains and supply chain enterprises look to unlock item visibility of their workflows. But there are challenges that still persist at Impinj, and the company would need to do more to be a secular winner. For now, I hold a neutral view on Impinj.