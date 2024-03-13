Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Impinj: Enterprise IOT Vision Could Reignite Momentum, But It's Not All Clear Yet

Mar. 13, 2024 10:30 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI) Stock
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
260 Followers

Summary

  • Impinj is reshaping its vision towards a connected reality for retail and supply-chain networks.
  • The company relies heavily on its partner ecosystem for software and faces supply chain constraints.
  • Demand for Impinj's products remains strong, but the company is still in the early stages of progress and faces risks from partner sales and supply chain bottlenecks.
Smart Warehouse,Inventory management system concept.

B4LLS

Investment Thesis

Impinj is the process of lapping a pivotal year as it reshapes its vision towards a connected reality that delivers visibility for an enterprise's retail and supply-chain networks. Last year, the company had to endure a vicious Q1

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
260 Followers
Uttam has over 10 years of experience in investing strategy and macroanalysis. He runs a family fund office from beautiful Vancouver which focuses on profitable growth income in rapidly changing economic landscape. Having worked for some of the world's largest technology companies such as Apple and Google, Uttam is the quintessential data enthusiast with an eye for spotting trends at the intersection of technology, finance and geopolitics. He is also the co-founder of the award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which he co-founded with his wife Amrita Roy who is also a fellow contributor on Seeking Alpha. Uttam offers daily updates on stocks, weekly/monthly reviews of companies earnings and trends in the sectors and quarterly roadmaps on how the industries are planning their financials for the upcoming year. Through his work, Uttam aims to help investors to rapidly grasp financial aspects of a company or an industry to secure higher returns in the portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.