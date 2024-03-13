Feverpitched

Matterport's (NASDAQ:MTTR) business continues to grow, despite weak conditions in its core real estate market, indicating broader adoption of its subscription solution. The introduction of Property Intelligence could also provide a tailwind in coming years. Matterport's losses remain large though, and the company has made little progress towards profitability in recent quarters. While losses are largely the result of non-cash expenses, investors are being significantly diluted.

The last time I wrote about Matterport in October 2023, I suggested that the weak demand environment and Matterport's large operating expenses made the stock risky, despite a seemingly attractive valuation. I believe that this situation is likely to persist until the housing market normalizes, but it is unclear how or when this will happen.

Market

Around half of Matterport's subscription revenue comes from the residential real estate sector, which is a large drag on the business at the moment. US home sales were down almost 19% YoY in the fourth quarter, on the back of a sharp rise in interest rates. Despite this, Matterport still managed to increase its residential real estate subscription revenue by 14% YoY. This situation may not be all bad, though, as it could be pressuring agents to secure new listings and demonstrate value added to clients. Digital twins are likely to become more commonplace over time as they serve as a marketing tool and expedite transactions. Agents that do not use these types of tools risk being left behind.

Many large companies in the real estate space are leaning into these types of capabilities, which should support demand. Redfin (RDFN) is trying to create a better experience for buyers, which includes 3D scans of all homes listed by Redfin agents. Redfin has been taking market share and is listed as a Matterport customer.

Zillow (Z) has actively built out its seller solutions in recent years. Zillow recently acquired ARIA, a software provider to real estate photographers across the US. ARIA's platform capabilities and network of third-party real estate photographers will help enable the company to scale ShowingTime's listing showcase product. Zillow also offers 3D home tours through its 3D Homes app. The app allows users to create a digital twin using their smartphone or a 360-degree camera.

Opendoor (OPEN) uses a broad range of data to try and accurately price homes with its algorithm. Pricing can be difficult, though, particularly as Opendoor spreads into new markets that are less amenable to accurate predictions (greater housing stock heterogeneity, etc.). While there is no indication that Opendoor currently uses 3D scans, this could one day provide an additional source of data.

Figure 1: US Home Sales (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Outside of residential real estate, Matterport's business continues to expand rapidly. According to McKinsey, 70% of C-Suite technology leaders are evaluating digital twins. In particular, travel and hospitality is an important sector for Matterport, with an estimated 50% of travel and hospitality organizations expected to implement digital twins by 2025.

Matterport Business Updates

While the demand environment is currently soft, Matterport continues to grow, primarily by mapping out more spaces. The company now has 38 billion square feet under management, up 36% YoY, and approximately 11.7 million digital twins, a 27% increase YoY. This is providing robust subscription growth, but Matterport's data is still under monetized. In support of realizing more value from its data, Matterport recently introduced Property Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features and new capabilities for digital twins. Property Intelligence provides automated measurements, layouts, editing, and reporting capabilities.

Matterport also plans on introducing generative AI functionality to enable owners to reimagine a space. Genesis combines Property Intelligence with Generative AI to automate design, planning, and property management. Genesis allows digital twins to be easily manipulated in dimensionally accurate, photorealistic 3D, with use cases including:

Interior Design

Design & Construction

Energy Efficiency

Maintenance & Repairs

Safety & Security

Matterport also recently initiated a beta program for a software upgrade that increases the precision of its 3D models and simplifies professional as-built modeling. Matterport is also expanding its presence in the construction industry. The company recently introduced a CAD File add-on which enables the conversion of Matterport digital twin point clouds into editable CAD drawings.

Matterport recently entered into a multi-year collaboration with Vacasa. Vacasa operates a vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. Matterport's digital twin capabilities will be integrated into Vacasa's marketing material and property management.

Matterport also recently entered into a partnership with Visiting Media, a provider of solutions for property management teams and channel distribution efforts. Visiting Media supports thousands of hotels, and Matterport will now be its preferred 3D technology vendor. While these developments are positive, Matterport already has enormous scale, and it is difficult to see any of these moving the needle for its business.

Matterport serves a diverse group of customers across areas like real estate, AEC, facilities management, travel & hospitality, and insurance. Around 25% of the Fortune 1000 are already Matterport customers. Customer concentration is low, with less than 10% of Matterport's subscription revenue coming from its ten largest customers.

Partnerships appear to be a growing part of Matterport's strategy, which is not surprising given the long tail of potential users that it is trying to reach. Matterport now has relationships with companies like Autodesk, Amazon Web Services, and Procore. The company's direct sales force is trying to co-sell its solutions with partners.

Figure 2: Example Customers (Matterport)

Financial Analysis

Matterport's revenue was 39.5 million USD in the fourth quarter of 2023, down approximately 4% YoY. This decline was driven by a 44% YoY drop in product revenue, due to a difficult comparable period in 2022 when the Pro3 camera was first released. Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions assisted unit sales, and these were extended through the remainder of the year, raising questions about the strength of underlying demand.

Subscription revenue was 23.7 million USD in the fourth quarter, up 23% YoY. Subscription revenue now represents 60% of total revenue, which is supportive of both margins and revenue stability. Outside of real estate, subscription revenue increased 20% in 2023, demonstrating the diversification of Matterport's business.

Matterport expects 39-41 million USD in the first quarter of 2024, a 5% increase at the midpoint. Subscription revenue is expected to be 24-24.2 million USD, up 22% YoY at the midpoint. For the full year, Matterport expects 13% revenue growth and 20% subscription revenue growth.

Figure 3: Matterport Revenue (Created by author using data from Matterport)

Matterport now has 938,000 subscribers, up 34% YoY, with paid subscribers increasing by 13%. Enterprise and SMB subscription plans were both up by more than 20% YoY in the fourth quarter. More than 120 customers now have over 50,000 USD in ARR, up 30% YoY.

Figure 4: Matterport Subscribers (Created by author using data from Matterport)

Matterport's net dollar expansion rate has picked up in recent quarters, but the company has suggested that around half of this is due to price increases.

Figure 5: Matterport Net Dollar Expansion Rate (Created by author using data from Matterport)

Matterport's gross profit margin continues to improve as the subscription business grows. This has been assisted by price increases and lower cloud hosting costs. While Matterport's product margins are up from recent lows, they are still near zero, with Matterport offering discounts to drive volumes.

Figure 6: Matterport Gross Profit Margins (Created by author using data from Matterport)

Matterport's operating profit margin is slowly improving, but the company has a long way to go to reach breakeven. Non-GAAP operating expenses were 38.2 million USD in the fourth quarter, down 12% YoY, with the reduction driven in large part by R&D.

While Matterport's losses are large and have shown little sign of improvement with scale, the company still has over 400 million USD of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and cash burn is approaching zero. Investors still face heavy dilution, though, unless Matterport can significantly reduce the burden of stock-based compensation.

Figure 7: Matterport Operating Profit Margin (Created by author using data from Matterport) Figure 8: Matterport Operating Expenses (Created by author using data from Matterport)

Conclusion

In terms of revenue, Matterport has transitioned from a hardware company to a software company over the past few years, and this is yet to be reflected in the company's valuation. If Matterport can reaccelerate revenue growth and begin making genuine progress towards GAAP profitability, there is significant room for multiple expansions. To some extent, an investment in Matterport is a bet on a housing market recovery, though, meaning the company could be facing demand headwinds for years.