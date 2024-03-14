Lebazele/iStock via Getty Images

I have covered Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, shares of activated carbon products producer Arq, Inc. or "Arq" rallied by almost 50% on the heels of a strong fourth quarter report and an enthusiastic management performance on the subsequent conference call.

While the company's foray into the Granular Activated Carbon ("GAC") market remains a work in progress, profit margins of its legacy Powder Activated Carbon ("PAC") operations have improved quite meaningfully in recent quarters:

A number of initiatives like prioritizing profitability over volume, managing costs, improving product mix, and eliminating unfavorable contracts resulted in gross margin increasing from 17.4% in Q1 to 49.8% in Q4.

However, Q4 results included a large one-time benefit related to take-or-pay contracts (minimum quantity or "MQ contracts") with customers (emphasis added by author):

In accordance with its revenue recognition policy for MQ Contracts, in December 2023, the Company exercised its right under certain MQ Contracts and recognized $4.7 million of consumables revenue and recorded an unbilled receivable.

Adjusted for the one-time benefit, product revenues would have been down by over 20% sequentially and gross margin would have been lower by approximately 1,000 basis points.

While low natural gas prices continue to impact customer demand, the company has done a great job improving margins and cash flow.

In Q4, Arq generated approximately $4.5 million in cash flow from operations, while ongoing investments in the company's GAC facilities resulted in a negative free cash flow of $6.7 million for the quarter.

The company finished the year with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $45.4 million. Adjusted for the $5 million minimum liquidity covenant governing the company's related-party term loan, year-end liquidity was $40.4 million.

On the conference call, management projected the PAC business to "generate net cash in 2024" after burning $16.7 million in 2023.

While Arq has done a great job turning around its legacy operations, the company had to increase capex projections for the GAC expansion of its Red River facility for a second time within two months (emphasis added by author):

Capital expenditures for full year 2024 are expected to total $55-60 million with Red River Phase 1 capital expenditures expected to be $45-50 million. The latest capital expenditures forecast for Red River Phase 1 reflects a midpoint increase of approximately 36% versus the Company's previous forecast provided in January 2024. Of this increase, approximately 45% is due to more accurately accounting for inflation in construction costs, and the impact of shifting to a 6-day accelerated workweek. Approximately 45% is due to increased equipment costs, associated with design changes that will drive greater efficiency and volumes, and correcting for inaccurate estimate inputs previously provided by third party consultants. The remaining approximately 10% is due to various items including engineering fees. Despite the increase for the Red River expansion, Arq management believes project economics remain attractive, with an expected investment payback of 3 years or less. Construction of the Red River GAC facility began in October 2023, and commissioning is expected by the fourth quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for full year 2024 are expected to be funded with cash on hand, cash generation, ongoing cost reduction initiatives, potential customer prepayments for GAC contracts, and a planned refinancing and potential expansion of our term loan.

However, management expects to shoulder the additional investment without raising new equity (emphasis added by author):

Despite this increase, we remain in a position to fund the project from cash on hand, cash generation, ongoing cost reduction initiatives, potential customer prepayments for GAC contracts, and a planned refinancing and potential expansion of our term loan - and importantly, we have no plans to issue equity. Despite the cost increases, the project's investment economics remain attractive, as we expect we will achieve investment payback in 3 years or less, while generating long-term stakeholder value.

On the conference call, management reiterated its confidence in the company's ability to contract its initial GAC capacity prior to commencement of commercial production currently expected towards the end of Q4/2024.

Management also highlighted the potential GAC opportunity related to stricter regulation of per- or polyfluorinated alkyl substances ("PFAS"), often referred to as "Forever Chemicals" because of their extreme persistence in the environment:

While the company's execution on the GAC expansion leaves much to be desired, the recent turnaround in the PAC business has been nothing short but impressive.

Seven months ago, following a dismal first half of 2023, a surprise CEO change, and the subsequent initiation of a full-scale business review, I outlined my concerns regarding a potential near-term equity raise, but the vastly improved profitability of the legacy PAC business should help the company securing additional funds without further shareholder dilution.

That said, much will still depend on Arq's ability to complete the first phase of its GAC expansion in time and on budget, but with my key concern apparently being addressed, I am raising my rating on the shares from "Sell" to "Hold".

Bottom Line

Time to apologize to readers for a bad call, as I simply did not foresee the impressive turnaround in Arq's legacy business. Consequently, 2023 cash usage has been much lower than previously anticipated by me.

While these positive developments are somewhat offset by another increase in projected capex requirements for the company's GAC expansion projects, the company should be able to bridge the funding gap with non-dilutive financing rather than raising additional equity.

Going forward, much will depend on the company's ability to commence commercial GAC operations on time and on budget and show early success in contracting its initial production capacity at sufficient margins.

As my key dilution concern has turned out to be unfounded, I am raising my rating on the shares from "Sell" to "Hold".