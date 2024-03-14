hohl

Investment Thesis: I downgrade my view on Deutsche Post from Buy to Hold at this time given continued pressure on volumes and earnings growth.

In a previous article back in January 2024, I made the argument that Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DHLGY) has the capacity for upside going forward, given a strong recovery in air cargo demand.

Since then, the stock has descended to a price of $42.47 at the time of writing:

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to diagnose why Deutsche Post has seen a fall in price since my last article, and elaborate on why I now choose to downgrade my view on Deutsche Post from Buy to Hold in light of recent performance.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Deutsche Post as released on March 6th 2024, we can see that with the exception of the P&P Germany segment - all segments have seen a significant drop in EBIT year-on-year.

DHL Group: Q4 2023 Results Presentation

When looking at historical EBIT performance for both DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding, Freight segment - we can see that both segments have seen a significant drop in EBIT from that of the prior year quarter.

DHL Express

Figures (in € millions) sourced from Deutsche Post DHL Group historical quarterly presentations (Q1 2021 to Q4 2023). Plot generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

Figures (in € millions) sourced from Deutsche Post DHL Group historical quarterly presentations (Q1 2021 to Q4 2023). Plot generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that Deutsche Post's net debt to EBIT ratio has seen a significant increase in net debt to EBIT as compared to that of last year.

FY 2022 FY 2023 Net debt 15856 17739 Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 8436 6345 Net debt to EBIT 1.88 2.80 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures (in € millions) sourced from Deutsche Post 2023 Annual Report. Net debt to EBIT ratio calculated by author.

Moreover, it is notable that while net debt is up by 11%, EBIT is down by 24% over the same period.

When looking at a breakdown of net debt, we see that a decline in current financial assets is a significant reason behind the increase in net debt.

DHL Group: 2023 Annual Report

Given an increase in both interest expenses for provisions as well as lease liabilities for 2023 - net finance costs came in at €829 million as compared to that of €525 million in the previous year. While the cost of debt for this year will be significantly dependent on the overall interest rate trajectory, it is likely that we will see net finance costs remain elevated for this year - as the effect of a potential rate cut would take time to ultimately have an effect on the value of such costs.

Overall, key segments such as Express and Global Forwarding, Freight saw significant downward pressure on revenues as a result of declining volume development, and this affected both B2B and B2C volumes due to economic uncertainty and consumer reluctance.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, volumes need to see a significant rebound in growth this year to lift earnings growth once again.

With that being said, no recovery is being forecasted this year by the company as a result of macroeconomic uncertainty as well as the potential for continued inventory destocking by businesses.

We can see that while volumes have remained stable over the past year - gross profit per unit (GP/Unit) has seen a significant decline.

DHL Group: Q4 2023 Results Presentation

In terms of valuation, here is a range for the P/E ratio, EPS, and stock price from September 2020 to the present:

Date P/E Ratio EPS Price 12/09/20 22.95 1.986 45.58 12/03/21 19.69 2.744 54.03 12/09/21 15.7 4.374 68.96 12/03/22 9.798 4.737 46.416 12/09/22 7.847 4.833 40.11 12/03/23 9.486 4.57 43.35 12/09/23 11.6 3.79 43.97 12/03/24 11.97 3.533 42.16 Median 11.785 4.082 44.775 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's calculations. P/E ratio and EPS figures sourced from ycharts.com. Historical prices sourced from nasdaq.com.

When looking at the above, we can see that the current P/E ratio of 11.97x is slightly higher than the median of 11.785x over the given period.

In this regard, I take the view that if the stock were to tend back towards the median P/E ratio of 11.785x and earnings per share were to remain at the current level of $3.533, then $41.63 would represent fair value for the stock at this time (11.785/3.533 = 41.63).

With the P/E ratio trading quite close to the median over the given period, and earnings per share trading approximately 15% lower than the median of $4.082, a significant rebound in earnings growth would be needed to justify upside above the current price.

With that being said, we can see that the company's P/E ratio is trading significantly below that of competitors FedEx Corporation (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS).

ycharts.com

In this regard, the stock could potentially have further upside as compared to its peers if we do ultimately see an acceleration in earnings growth.

Risks

In terms of the potential risks to Deutsche Post at this time, I take the view that upward pressure on shipping rates has the potential to place further strain on profitability in the short to medium-term.

The Red Sea attacks last month caused significant disruption to commercial shipping, with has led to a surge in shipping rates given disruptions to the Suez Canal/Red Sea, which account for over 30% of global container traffic. In this regard, higher cost of shipping coupled with a further potential drop in volume could place further downward pressure on GP/Unit (€) this year.

In this regard, we could see further downward pressure on EBIT across the Global Forwarding, Freight segment, and the stock may not see growth in the short to medium-term as a result.

Conclusion

To conclude, Deutsche Post has seen downward pressure on volumes due to macroeconomic uncertainty and higher shipping rates. Moreover, I take the view that earnings would need to see growth from here to justify upside in price. For these reasons, I rate Deutsche Post as a hold at this time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.