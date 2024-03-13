Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGFA Gevaert NV (AFGVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2024 11:45 PM ETAgfa-Gevaert NV (AFGVF) Stock, AFGVY Stock
AGFA Gevaert NV (OTCPK:AFGVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pascal Juery - President, CEO, President, Radiology Solutions & Director

Dirk De Man - CFO

Vincent Wille - President, Digital Print & Chemicals

Jeroen Spruyt - New President of Radiology

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Maxime Stranart - ING Group

Operator

[starts abruptly]

Dirk De Man

… positive top-line growth when adjusted for currency.

Significant EBITDA growth. And I think the message is very clear. It's all coming from growth engines. And actually, we are going to show you in the next slide, maybe a different way to look at the numbers compared to our published division to illustrate when I'm saying, look at this slide, when I look at what I call our future-oriented businesses, meaning to make a long torso or digital solutions and thereon.

In Digital Solutions, you've got Healthcare IT, of course, we've got digital printing as well as direct radar and they are on enemy. So if you look at the top-line and here, we took four years, plus 24% from growth-oriented businesses and the message is the growth is accelerating between '22 and '23. As you know, the maturity of these growth engines is improving. And at the same time, we have, of course, a specific decline of what we call the film and legacy business.

When we turn to profit and when we look at actually the underlying improvement of the growth engines within the group, you can see that it was EUR 32 million in just one year. So the message here is we are positioned in the right segment and the growth is accelerating actually the underlying growth is accelerating, which is, of course, validating the transformation of the company.

