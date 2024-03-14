8vFanI

Introduction

Since interest rates have risen, many BDC prices have appreciated greatly, making many of them overvalued in my opinion. One in particular is Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL). With inflation remaining sticky and uncertainty surrounding when exactly interest rates will fall, the BDC has enjoyed some nice capital appreciation, more so than peers. In this article we discuss why the BDC has performed well and despite their strong fundamentals, I think the stock is currently too expensive here, causing me to downgrade them to a hold.

Previous Thesis

I last covered BXSL back in January in an article titled: The Top BDC To Buy Or Add To For 2024. Although rates were talked about with many saying the first rate cut would come in March, I thought the BDC was still trading at an attractive level at a P/NAV ratio of just 1.04x. Since that article the stock is up an additional 10%, making them overvalued in my opinion.

I also briefly touched on the company's strong dividend coverage and defensively positioned portfolio, which made them one of my favorites amongst peers in the sector. And while they are still one of the higher-quality BDCs due to their strong management team and fundamentals, investors have to be careful not to buy at nosebleed levels to diminish their returns.

Why BXSL Is Not Attractive Here

Since my last piece on BXSL the BDC is up an additional $3 a share, giving them a 15% premium to its NAV price. And although this has grown impressively over the past year, this is still too much to pay for the stock in my opinion at a P/NAV ratio of 1.16x currently.

Reason for this is interest rates are expected to decline in the near future with some saying June. And although it remains uncertain when with the recent CPI report, I do think there will be a cut this year. When exactly? I don't know, but I still stand my previous belief that they will decline.

And if so, I think BDC prices will retract somewhat. Maybe not back to their previous levels before the start of rate hikes in March of 2022, but I do think they will pullback a bit. To be fair the stock warrants a premium and as seen by their strong performance in 2023 and 2024 so far, I'm not surprised by their share price.

For the record I own BXSL and it's probably my second favorite BDC behind Capital Southwest (CSWC). The latter has a much longer track record which is probably the only reason I prefer them over BXSL.

Furthermore, if you compare the two along with their largest peer in the sector ARCC, you can see BXSL outperformed both. Below BXSL is up almost 9% since March of 2022 compared to nearly 6% for CSWC and less than 3% for ARCC.

One reason for their share price appreciation is the large dividend increase the BDC conducted back in June of last year. Another reason is they are more defensively positioned with nearly 99% invested in first-lien, senior secured loans. This is compared to 65% for ARCC and 86.5% for CSWC.

This puts them in a better position to navigate headwinds in case the economy falls into a recession as a higher first-lien concentration means they will likely be paid first as opposed to those with lower concentrations. This means their income is also more likely to be stable and predictable during times of uncertainty or when portfolio companies are feeling financial pressure like now.

You can also see BXSL has even outperformed the S&P over the past year in total returns. The stock has a total return rate of more than 40% compared to the S&P's 28.35% over the same period. But with interest rates expected to fall sometime in the near future, the BDC will likely not outperform the index going forward. Another reason why I think they're not a buy here.

Latest Quarter

BXSL reported Q4 earnings at the end of February, posting a beat on both net investment income and total investment income. Nll grew by a penny quarter-over-quarter while Tll rose to $304 million. And although this declined from the large beat of $1.06 in the second quarter, BXSL still delivered a strong quarter to close out the year.

Furthermore, both increased year-over-year as well, showing why the BDC is one of the top performers in the sector and a favorite amongst dividend investors. The constant out-earning of the dividend and portfolio growth allowed their NAV to continue on an upward trajectory, increasing nearly $1 from $25.93 at the end of 2022.

The BDC also continued to impressively grow its portfolio with a total of 196 portfolio companies, up nearly 29% since the beginning of rate hikes and more than 11% year-over-year. During the quarter, BXSL saw a meaningful increase in investment activity ending the period with $874 million in new investment fundings. And 98% of these were in first-lien loans, further showing why the BDC remains one of the most defensively positioned in the sector. So, again a strong quarter to close out the fiscal year.

Dividend Coverage

Although the BDC hasn't paid out any special or supplemental dividends like Capital Southwest or others in the sector; they did however conduct a double-digit increase this past summer to $0.77. And seen by the latest quarter and Nll of $0.96, the dividend is well-covered with 125% coverage.

This gives the BDC ample room for further increases and I think it's likely to see another respectable increase in the coming months. However, with uncertainty surrounding rates and the economy, I suspect a smaller increase than last time, somewhere in the $0.03 - $0.07 range.

Over the past year BXSL's dividend coverage has been strong, and the company could've paid specials or supplementals if they elected to with their ample dividend coverage. For the full-year BXSL's Nll totaled $3.90 while paying out $2.94, giving them a payout ratio of roughly 75%, pretty conservative for a BDC.

Risks

Despite their solid fundamentals and strong growth year-over-year, the company did see a rise in PIK income. From Q4 '22 PIK income rose from $10 million to $15 million and for the full-year rose from $40 million to $47 million. Their non-accrual rate remained healthy at just 0.1% of total investments. This also declined slightly from Q1 '23 at 0.14% but something investors should still keep an eye on going forward if the economy enters a recession.

Especially, if interest rates do remain higher for longer. The higher borrowing costs will continue to place downward pressure on BDC portfolio companies, causing a rise in non-accruals and PIK income. If the economy falls into a recession, then these could rise even further, affecting the company's financials.

But the largest risk to the company faces is the decline in interest rates. This would also likely cause Nll to decline slightly as the company has nearly 99% of its debt investments in floating rate loans. And even though they've enjoyed strong dividend coverage, this could also cause coverage to become tighter if rates do decline. If so, this could also affect the share price as investors rotate into other BDCs with longer track records, or lower-yielding investments like REITs as they become more favorable.

Bottom Line

Despite their strong 2023 and impressive portfolio growth, BXSL has gotten ahead of itself with a P/NAV ratio of 1.16x at the time of writing. I think the stock is attractive at $28 a share and with rates expected to decline soon, I suspect their share price will retract from here back to more normal levels.

And although I view them as one of the best BDCs in the sector currently, the premium of 15% above NAV will likely cause those adding or buying here to lose some capital appreciation. Only for that reason, I am downgrading the BDC to a hold and think investors should wait for a more favorable price near the $27 - $28 level before adding.