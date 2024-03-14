Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Secured Lending Q4: Top Performing BDC But Too Expensive Here

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • BXSL has outperformed the S&P in total returns with more than 40% compared to the S&P's 28% over the past year.
  • This along with their double-digit dividend increase and defensively positioned portfolio has caused their share price to rise to a P/NAV ratio of 1.16x.
  • With interest rates expected to decline, I expect their share price to fall to more favorable levels and think BXSL is a buy under $28 a share.
  • Additionally, the company has most of its debt investments in floating rate loans at nearly 99%. This could cause dividend coverage to become tighter if Nll falls, which in turn could also cause the share price to decline.
  • Despite a strong 2023, the BDC did see a rise in PIK income year-over-year. And this could rise further if the economy falls into a recession.
BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Introduction

Since interest rates have risen, many BDC prices have appreciated greatly, making many of them overvalued in my opinion. One in particular is Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL). With inflation remaining sticky and uncertainty surrounding when exactly interest rates

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.52K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BXSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BXSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.