Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. (PLNH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2024 12:03 AM ETPlanet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLNH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.24K Followers

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PLNH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kuindersma - Head, IR

Larry Scheffler - Co-CEO

Dennis Logan - CFO

Robert Groesbeck - Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to today's Planet 13 Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. And we will be conducting a question-and-answer session with the covering analyst after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mark Kuindersma, Head of Investor Relations. Mark, the floor is yours.

Mark Kuindersma

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Planet 13 Holdings' fourth quarter 2023 financial results were released today. The press release, the company's annual report 10-K, including the MD&A and financial statements are available on the SEC website, EDGAR and SEDAR+ as well as on our website, planet13holdings.com.

Before I pass the call over to management, we'd like to remind listeners that portions of today's discussion include forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this conference call are made as of the date of this call. There can be no assurances that such information will proved to be accurate that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the company's public filings that are made available with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+. We encourage listeners to read those statements in conjunction with today's call.

As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For information

Recommended For You

About PLNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLNH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.