Value investing doesn't have to be a popularity contest, and sometimes, less popularity is good when it comes to underfollowed names that appear to be overlooked by the market.

This brings me to Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), I which I last covered over a year in January of 2023, highlighting its seasoned management team and improving fundamentals, including occupancy and rental rate growth.

While the stock has barely budged since my last piece, with a 0.7% decline in price (+3.5% total return including dividends), PLYM has actually seen plenty of ups and downs over the past 12 months. As shown below, PLYM is now trading well off its 52-week high of $25.55 achieved in December when REITS rallied after an October sell-off.

In this article, I revisit PLYM, providing key updates around its operating fundamentals, and discuss why it remains an appealing value and income stock, so let's get started!

Why PLYM?

PLYM is a self-managed Industrial REIT that's focused on the acquisition, development and management of single- and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light manufacturing, and small bay industrial.

Its properties are centered around what it calls the "Golden Triangle", as shown below, which is an area that stretches from the Midwest to the Southeastern regions of the U.S. This area is within a day's drive-time to 70% of the U.S. population and includes more than half of U.S. GDP.

Importantly, PLYM has demonstrated its ability to consistently produce results in different macroeconomic environments. This includes maintaining and occupancy ratio above 96% between 2019-2023. All the while, PLYM has shown positive releasing spreads, which have accelerated from around 10% in 2019-2021 to around 20% over the past 2 years, as shown below.

Meanwhile, PLYM continues to demonstrate strong results in its last Q4 2023 report released on February 21st. This is reflected by same store cash NOI growing by 9.7% and 7.6% YoY for Q4 and full-year 2023, respectively. This was driven by strong demand from both existing and new tenants, as commenced leases (new and renewal) during Q4 saw a 23% increase in cash rents spreads and for the full year 2023, PLYM saw 21% spread on commenced leases. Same store occupancy also remains strong at 98.4%, dipping just slightly from 99% in 2022, an importantly, top line results translated to bottom line growth with Q4 FFO/share growing by 6.8% YoY to $0.47.

Looking ahead, management is guiding for continued growth operating fundamentals for the same store portfolio with cash SSNOI projected to grow at 7.25% at the midpoint, and with occupancy expected to remain stable at 98% at the midpoint. As shown below, 2024 Core FFO/share is guided to land at $1.90 at the midpoint, which represents a potential 3.3% growth from $1.84 achieved in 2023.

Catalysts for PLYM include reshoring and onshoring of manufacturing, which could increase the U.S. manufacturing base by 6% to 13% over the next 10 years, and market rent growth for PLYM's markets in 2024 are projected by CBRE (CBRE) to be higher than the national average at 4.9% vs. 3.5% due to limited supply and lower-than-average vacancy in PLYM's markets.

Risks to PLYM include the cyclical nature of the manufacturing industry, as it's more sensitive to economic downturns. As such, a harder-than- expected economic landing could result in lower demand for PLYM's industrial properties.

Also, PLYM carries higher leverage than peers, with a net debt plus preferred-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.5x, which is riskier in a higher interest rate environment. However, it's worth noting that PLYM has made dramatic progress in deleveraging its balance sheet over the past 12 reported months from a net debt plus preferred-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.7x at the end of 2022, representing a 1.2x reduction over this timeframe.

Management expects to continue to deleverage and trend down toward the low 6x range by the end of this year. As shown below, 94% of PLYM'S debt is fixed rate, and it has limited debt maturities worth $18 million this year, giving it financial room to deleverage before its maturities next year.

Over the next few quarters, I would look for portfolio recycling by PLYM, as its efforts to deleverage means that it won't be tapping debt markets for incremental debt and its low share price makes raising equity unattractive.

Management noted during its last earnings call that portfolio dispositions at attractive (lower) cap rates and acquisitions at higher cap rates remain a viable path to external growth, and it's worth seeing whether if the transaction market in 2024 is able to facilitate this strategy.

Importantly for income investors, PLYM currently yields a respectable 4.4% and the dividend is well-covered by a 50% payout ratio. Since cutting the dividend in 2020 to focus on deleveraging, PLYM has raised it every year, including the 6.7% raise this year to $0.24 per share per quarter.

Turning to valuation, I continue to find PLYM to be attractive at the current price of $21.72 with a forward P/FFO of 11.4. This compares favorably to secondary market peers STAG Industrial (STAG) and LXP Industrial (LXP), which trade at P/FFOs of 16.0x and 14.4x, respectively.

Analysts estimate 3.7% to 7.3% annual FFO/share growth between now and 2026, which I believe is a reasonable target due to the aforementioned cash rental growth and occupancy trends in in-demand markets. This could be driven by the aforementioned reshoring of manufacturing trend in the U.S., particularly in regions that PLYM operates with lower cost of doing business compared to coastal regions. With further deleveraging over the next few quarters, I would expect for PLYM to trade at a P/FFO in the 12-14x range, which presents meaningful upside from the current valuation.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, PLYM is a solid industrial REIT with a strong track record of success and consistent performance. Its strategic location in the "Golden Triangle" combined with its ability to thrive in different macroeconomic environments make it a reliable investment option for long-term growth.

While there are risks associated with the cyclical nature of the manufacturing industry and higher leverage compared to peers, PLYM has shown its commitment to deleveraging and improving its balance sheet. With a respectable and well-covered dividend yield, growth potential, and undervaluation compared to peers, PLYM is a decent choice for value and income investors alike. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.