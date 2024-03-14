Buda Mendes/Getty Images Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is arguably the world's largest event facilitator. Between music, sports, and other live events, Live Nation has a huge foothold in the world of experiences.

I'm a huge live event customer, and the company's business is very appealing to me. Unfortunately, this strength does not translate to strong financials, as Live Nation struggles to generate meaningful profits and continuously dilutes its shareholders.

I encourage investors to make sure they understand what they're buying and how much they're actually paying because Live Nation's financials are more complex than the average company.

Introduction To Live Nation Entertainment

I've been covering Live Nation on Seeking Alpha since June of last year. Throughout my coverage, I maintained a Hold rating.

On the surface, Live Nation has quite a simple business. The company produces live events in various categories (music, sports, festivals, etc.), and operates a ticketing platform that provides services to the concerts arm of the company, as well as to third parties.

While the business itself is simple, the business model and financials are quite complex. I talked about it extensively in previous articles, explaining the significant discrepancy between free cash flow and net income, and the vulnerabilities of the inter-segment subsidization strategy.

This complexity leads to a lack of focus on shareholders' interests, and it's the main reason I rate the stock a Hold, despite what seems to be a strong performance.

So far, we have been correct in our analysis, as Live Nation underperformed the market since we began covering the company:

Importantly, it's not that I think Live Nation doesn't have a high-quality business. It's just that I found the stock overvalued considering the flaws I listed above.

With that, let's see if there's room for a rerate heading into 2024.

An Amazing 2023, On Paper

Riding the Taylor Swift and Beyonce mania, 2023 was a record year for live events, and it shows in Live Nation's top-line and operational metrics.

Revenues were $22.8 billion, up 36.4% Y/Y, with above 30% growth in concerns and ticketing, and double-digit growth in sponsorships.

The company held 50,059 events, an increase of 15% from the prior year, of which approximately 67% were held in North America. Total fans attending shows reached a record of almost 146 million, up 20% Y/Y. Fee-bearing tickets sold grew 17% to more than 329 million, and total tickets sold were 620 million, up 13%.

Created by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports (10-K); Numbers in thousands except Total Events.

Gross profit was $5.5 billion, reflecting a 24% margin, a 205 bps decline, as direct operating expenses grew faster than revenues, primarily due to higher headcount.

Operating margins were 4.7%, a 30 bps improvement, as the declining gross margin was more than offset by operational leverage on SG&A. This resulted in an operating profit of $1.1 billion, up 46% Y/Y.

Net income was $563 million, up 90% Y/Y, but profit margins remained extremely low at 2.5%.

Free cash flow, which is the metric many investors use to justify the company's valuation, declined 25% to $1.4 billion, as operating cash flow margins declined by almost 5 points, primarily due to an increase in working capital.

Once again, the company diluted shareholders by an additional 1.7% and didn't return cash to shareholders, despite having ample cash on the balance sheet.

Looking Ahead

The company provides several leading indicators that give us some sense of what to expect in 2024.

Concert ticket sales were up 6% through mid-February, and event-related deferred revenue at year-end was up 8%.

The company's venue portfolio was 65% booked for the year at this point, compared to 50% last year. Importantly, this is more a showcase of higher certainty to begin the year, rather than growth, as 2023 started with macro uncertainty which impeded bookings.

In ticketing, fee-bearing ticket volume was up double-digits. Again, this isn't perfectly aligned with ticketing revenues, as volume is sensitive to ticket prices, while the company's fees aren't always charged as a percentage of price.

Sponsorships were 75% booked, up double-digits from the prior year, providing more confidence in the company's ability to sustain growth in its most profitable segment.

Management said seasonality will be more weighed toward Q2 and Q3 compared to previous years. They expect capex of $540 billion, and that the share count won't change materially.

Valuation

Based on current consensus estimates, analysts expect revenue growth of 7.7%, in line with management's commentary, and earnings per share of $1.9, reflecting EPS growth of 39%.

As we can see, that puts Live Nation at a 50.2x P/E over 2024 estimates, and at a 40.2x P/E over 2025.

Based on the expected growth ratios, we're at a PEG of 1.3x, and 1.8x for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Nothing too crazy, but nothing too attractive either.

I find it extremely hard to believe the company will be able to achieve such operational leverage, but that's what the consensus seems to think.

One important thing to note here is that the consensus estimates relate to net income attributable to shareholders after accretions to non-controlling interests.

Usually, this isn't something worth mentioning, but in the case of Live Nation, it is.

In 2022, net income was $295 million, and accretions were $146 million, resulting in a bottom line of $149.2 million (~50% difference). Whereas in 2023, net income was $563 million, but accretions were only $247 million, equaling a bottom line of $315.8 million (~44% difference).

Again, complex financials make it hard to forecast next year's EPS.

Conclusion

Live Nation had a great 2023, with strong performance in each of the company's segments.

As we enter 2024, growth is expected to slow down materially and return to normalized pre-pandemic levels.

With the company's complicated financials and inter-segment subsidizing, I believe investors are focusing on the wrong metrics to evaluate the company.

I continue to estimate Live Nation isn't attractively valued based on simple valuation methods and rate the stock a Hold.