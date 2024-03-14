Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The February Report

RHJ Source: Own Processing

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation. The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs. To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019. However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%, therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

The previous editions of the monthly report can be found here: May 2019, June 2019, July 2019, August 2019, September 2019, October 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, February 2020, March 2020, April 2020, May 2020, June 2020, July 2020, August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021, May 2021, June 2021, July 2021, August 2021, September 2021, October 2021, November 2021, December 2021, January 2022, February 2022, March 2022, April 2022, May 2022, June 2022, July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, November 2022, December 2022, January 2023, February 2023, March 2023, April 2023, May 2023, June 2023, July 2023, August 2023, September 2023, October 2023, November 2023, December 2023, January 2023.

Source: Own Processing

In February, the share price of both Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada declined, however, Wheaton's losses were bigger. As a result, Franco-Nevada, returned to the top of the list, with a market capitalization of $20.14 billion. The negative month pushed Wheaton's market capitalization down to $18.66 billion. Another movement occurred slightly lower when Gold Royalty outgrew Metalla. At the bottom of the table remains Star Royalties. Its market capitalization declined below $15 million. It is also important to mention that Euro Ressources was excluded from the list, as IAMGOLD (IAG) gained complete control over the company.

Source: Own Processing

February was another negative month for the precious metals R&S companies. Just like in January, only three of them experienced a share price growth. The biggest one, by 24.81%, enjoyed shareholders of Gold Royalty (GROY). The growth started on February 9, however, it hasn't been supported by any news release by the company. The biggest decline experienced Metalla. Its share price lost more than 14% of its value. A similar decline, by as much as 12.12%, was experienced by Wheaton Precious Metals. A major portion of the losses is attributable to disappointing production guidance that envisages no growth this year, and is also less optimistic regarding the growth prospects.

Source: Own Processing

In February, the Precious Metals R&S Index and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index declined by 7.78% and 2.42% respectively. The precious metals R&S industry underperformed gold and silver, as the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) declined only by 0.86%, and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) even grew by 0.46%. However, the R&S companies did comparable to the gold miners. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) lost 5.65% and 5.68% respectively.

The February News

In February, the majority of news was focused on the Q4 2023 and FY 2023 financial results. However, also several smaller deals took place. The biggest deal announced Royal Gold which negotiated a complex cost-support mechanism with Centerra Gold (CGAU).

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) reported its 2023 production and sales results. The attributable production amounted to 620,177 toz of gold equivalent (374,585 toz gold, 14.326 million toz silver, 13,919 toz palladium, 673,000 lb cobalt) which means that the production guidance of 600,000-660,000 toz of gold equivalent was met. The sales amounted to 537,608 toz of gold equivalent. Wheaton also provided a 2024 guidance of 550,000 - 620,000 toz of gold equivalent, which doesn't compare favorably to the actual 2023 numbers. The decline in production should be attributable to the expected weaker performance of the Salobo mine, and the suspension of operations at the Minto and Aljustrel mines. Also the long-term guidance, despite predicting a 40% growth, looks less positive than the long-term production guidance provided last year. The company will release its Q4 financial results on March 14, after the market close.

Royal Gold (RGLD) reported Q4 revenues of $150.3 million, operating cash flow of $101.1 million, and net income of $62.8 million. Although the revenues increased by nearly 10% compared to Q3, they declined by 6.5% compared to Q4 2022. The operating cash flow remained in line with the previous quarter and also with the same period of the year before. And the net income grew by more than 27% compared to Q3, and by 11% compared to Q4 2022. Royal Gold ended Q4 with cash of $104.2 million and net debt of $147.4 million. The company intends to release the 2024 guidance sometime during Q2.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4 per share. It will be paid on April 19, to shareholders of record as of April 5.

On February 14, Royal Gold announced a cost-support agreement with Centerra Gold (CGAU). Royal Gold holds a 35% gold stream with ongoing payments of $435/toz, and an 18.75% copper stream with ongoing payments equal to 15% of the prevailing spot copper price, on Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine. These streams remain unaffected by the new deal. According to the new deal, Royal Gold will receive $125 million ($24.5 million in cash plus 50,000 toz gold (2,500 toz per quarter over the next 20 quarters)), and a 5% free cash flow interest in Mount Milligan. In exchange, Royal Gold will provide cost support. Approximately until 2029 (based on the volumes of gold and copper delivered under the abovementioned streaming agreements), if the gold price declines below $1,600/toz and copper price below $3.5/lb, Centerra will be entitled to additional ongoing payments related to the deliveries under the streaming contracts, amounting to the lower of either $415/toz gold or 66% of the spot gold price less $435/toz, and 35% of the spot copper price. Similar mechanisms apply also for the 2030-2035 period and after 2036. More details regarding this complex transaction can be found here.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) reported Q4 revenues of $49.2 million which is a new record high. Compared to the previous quarter and also to the same quarter of 2022, the revenues grew by 7.7%. Also the operating cash flow of $38.3 million means a new record high. However, the company recorded a net loss of $50.7 million, mainly due to C$64.5 million of expected credit losses, write-offs, and impairment of investments, C$14.3 million loss on investments, and C$23.5 million impairment of royalty and stream interests. The impairments are related to Osisko's exposure to the Renard and Trixie mines. The company ended Q4 with cash of $57.3 million and net debt of $93.6 million.

The company also declared a dividend of C$0.06 per share. It will be paid on April 15, to shareholders of record as of March 28.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) reported Q4 attributable production of 26,243 toz of gold equivalent. The revenues amounted to $51.7 million, which is approximately in line with Q3. However, compared to Q4 2022, the number grew by 18%. The operating cash flow of $37.6 million is in line with Q3 2023 as well as Q4 2022. On the other hand, the net income decreased from $15.5 million in Q4 2022 to $9.8 million in Q4 2023. At the same time, it improved notably compared to the Q3 2023 net loss of $6 million. The Q4 net income was negatively affected by an expected credit loss of $8.8 million. Triple Flag held cash of $17.4 million and net debt of $41.8 million as of the end of Q4. For 2024, Triple Flag projects sales of 105,000-115,000 toz of gold equivalent, which compares favorably to the 2023 sales of 105,087 toz of gold equivalent. During the 2025-2029 production, the annual average should be around 140,000 toz of gold equivalent.

The company declared another quarterly dividend of $0.0525 per share. It will be paid on March 15, to shareholders of record as of March 4.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its Q4 financial results. The company sold 23,250 toz of gold equivalent and recorded revenues of $44.5 million. The operating cash flow amounted to $38.7 million, and the net income to $24.2 million. Especially the net income increased significantly, compared to Q3 (-$0.2 million), as well as Q4 2022 (-$2.4 million). The main reason was a $21.4 million gain on the sale of investments. The company ended Q4 with cash of $33.4 million and net debt of $401.6 million. The management intends to focus on debt reduction, as in 2024, it plans to monetize non-core assets worth $40-100 million. What is positive, the overall 2023 attributable production amounted to 97,245 toz of gold equivalent, which is a new record high. Similarly, the revenues of $191.4 million and operating cash flow of $151.1 million represent new all-time highs. In 2023, the attributable production should amount to 75,000-90,000 toz of gold equivalent which means a weaker year compared to 2023. Especially the longer-term outlook is disappointing, as only a year ago, Sandstorm projected 140,000 toz of gold equivalent for 2025. At present, it aims at reaching 125,000 toz of gold equivalent within five years.

Gold Royalty (GROY) announced that it will release its Q4 financial results on March 28.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) announced that IAMGOLD (IAG) released an updated resource estimate for the Gosselin deposit which is a part of the Cote gold project. It contains 4.4 million toz gold indicated and 3 million toz gold inferred now. The increase amounts to 32% and 74% respectively. Metalla holds a 1.35% NSR royalty over Gosselin. Among the most important catalysts expected in 2024 belong G Mining Ventures' (OTC:GMINF) Tocantinzinho gold mine start-up (expected in H2), Agnico Eagle Mines' (AEM) Amalgamated Kirkland start-up (H2), Polymetal Resources' (OTC:POYYF) Endeavor mine restart (late Q4).

EMX Royalty (EMX) reported preliminary Q4 revenues of $7.55 million, and preliminary 2023 revenues of $26.62 million, which is a new record high. The company also announced that it acquired an additional effective 0.0531% NSR royalty on the Caserones mine for $4.74 million. The transaction boosts its overall effective Caserones royalty to 0.8306%. This royalty alone should generate around 2.25 million lb copper for EMX in 2024, based on Caserones' production guidance. EMX will release its Q4 financial results and 2024 guidance before the end of Q1.

On February 7, EMX announced that between February 13, 2024, and February 12, 2025, it will be entitled to purchase and cancel up to 5 million shares (approximately 4.45% of issued and outstanding shares).

Vox Royalty (VOXR) announced the acquisition of a portfolio of four royalties for A$4.7 million ($3.11 million). The portfolio includes a production royalty of A$40/to gold and a milestone royalty of A$2 million related to Evolution Mining's (OTCPK:CAHPF) Castle Hill mine that is under construction right now, a 2% realized production royalty on Evolution's development stage Kunanalling gold project, a 1.5% NSR royalty on AuKing Mining's exploration stage Halls Creek/Mt. Angelo North copper-zinc project, and a 2% NSR royalty on Castillo Copper's Broken Hill exploration stage copper-cobalt-rare earths project.

Trident Royalties (OTCQB:TDTRF) reported Q4 revenues of $3.17 million. It is less compared to the $3.5 million generated in Q4 2022, but the cash flows should improve in 2024, as the Greenstone mine should (start of production expected in H1 2024) should boost the gold offtake deliveries by 58,500 toz gold per year, the Mimbula mine is being expanded to double its gold production (Trident holds a 1.25% Gross Revenue Royalty).

The company also announced the closing of a $40 million senior secured revolving credit facility (with an option to increase to $60 million) with an interest of SOFR plus 2.5-4.5%, depending on the leverage ratios. The facility will mature in 3 years (with an option for a 1-year extension). In comparison to the old credit facility, the new one should save Trident approximately $1.3 million per year.

On February 19, Trident announced that the date to complete the Sonora lithium Royalty acquisition has been expanded until December 31, 2026. Similarly, the repayment date for Trident's loan to Sonoroy Holdings has been extended until December 31, 2026. Although the royalty would be a game-changer for Trident, Trident doesn't hurry into completing the acquisition, as there is litigation with Bacanora in Alberta, over the validity of the royalty. And Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) has to fight the Mexican authorities, as they have canceled its concessions covering the project.

Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) reported that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) outlined a 9.05 million toz gold inferred resource for the Merlin deposit that is a part of the Expanded Silicon Project. Now, the project contains inferred and indicated resources of 13.27 million toz gold in total. Orogen holds a 1% NSR royalty over the project.

Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) announced that it expects to receive $12.1 million in cash and Firefly Metals' (OTCPK:MNXMF) shares as a result of its secured creditor claim against Rambler Metals and Mining (OTC:RBMTF) regarding the gold stream on the Ming mine.

The company also provided several portfolio updates. The most important news is that Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) Caserones mine more than replaced the reserves extracted last year, and this year, production of 265-287 million lb copper is expected. Elemental owns a 0.473% NSR royalty on Caserones. It means that this royalty alone should generate around 1.3 million lb copper for Elemental this year. Another positive news is that Allied Gold (OTCPK:AAUCF) expects production from the Diba gold deposit to start during H1 2024. Elemental holds a 3% NSR royalty on Diba.

Empress Royalty (OTCQX:EMPYF) completed the $5 million acquisition of the 3.5% gold stream on Golconda Gold's (OTCQB:GGGOF) Galaxy mine, announced back in November. Empress should be entitled to around 450 toz gold per year before the mine expansion is completed and to 1,200 toz gold per year thereafter.

The March Outlook

The month of March had a dream start for the whole precious metals complex, The gold price hit new all-time highs and stormed even over the $2,200/toz level. This helped to elevate the share prices of probably all the gold-related assets, the precious metals R&S companies included. If the gold price stabilizes at its current levels or even continues growing, March 2024 can become one of the best months ever for the precious metals R&S companies.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.