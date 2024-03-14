filo/iStock via Getty Images

As part of my portfolio review process last year, I sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) due to growing dividend risks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate's payout ratio had risen substantially above 100% in the third quarter, which made a dividend cut that much more probable.

The commercial trust indeed slashed its first quarter dividend by 24.2% to $0.25 per share, but this new payout is better covered by the trust's distributable earnings.

I think that the safest dividend to buy is the one that's just been cut and taking into account that Ares Commercial Real Estate has suffered a large stock price decline as a result, this is the time for a Buy upgrade.

My Rating History

I articulated my concerns about a potentially incoming dividend cut in 2024 in early January. The new dividend, which has been reset at an annualized $1.00 per share, should prove to be more sustainable, and I think that the big stock selloff recently creates an interesting buying opportunity for passive income investors.

Reserve Increases, Provision Impact On 4Q-23 Earnings

2023 was not a particularly great year for the commercial real estate sector, with changing fundamentals continuing to be a thorn in the side of various commercially oriented trusts like Ares Commercial Real Estate. The trust owns a $2.2 billion investment portfolio which includes loans to the office, industrial, residential and multifamily real estate markets.

The office sector in particular is going through a challenging period amid fundamental changes on the demand side. The pandemic made office space much less relevant for companies as lots of employees around the country entered into hybrid work arrangements that allow them to work, at least partially, from home. This has put the screw to office landlords which are facing up to the reality of diminished office property rents.

As a consequence, the office market is flashing some distress signals, which have been reflected in Ares Commercial Real Estate's earnings as well. In particular, the commercial trust has seen a rather substantial increase in its loan loss reserves (known as CECL) which lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate's net income by a whopping $47.5 million in the fourth quarter.

The trend in reserves (highlighted below) is a big negative, I am not trying to sugar-coat this, and it is probable that the commercial trust will have to further boost its reserves in 2024.

Consolidated Statements Of Operations (Ares Commercial Real Estate)

The jump in reserves in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by loans collateralized by office properties. The trust has so far built a reserve totaling $163 million, of which a whopping 71% related to office loans.

Reserves (Ares Commercial Real Estate)

ACRE's Dividend Coverage Is Set To Normalize In 2024

Vital to my investment thesis about Ares Commercial Real Estate was the payout ratio, which, unfortunately, exploded to unsustainable levels in the third quarter amid a challenged loan portfolio and a growing need to boost provisions.

Ares Commercial Real Estate earned just $0.20 per share in distributable earnings in the fourth quarter as it placed 6 new loans on non-accrual (out of a total of 47), or $1.07 per share in the last twelve months.

This equates to an unsustainable payout ratio of 165% for 4Q-23 and 127% in 2023 and both ratios underline the unsustainability of the $0.33 per share per quarter dividend that the trust paid at the time.

Ares Commercial Real Estate slashed its dividend by 24.2% in February and announced a new dividend of $0.25 per share per quarter for 1Q-24, which reflects an annualized dividend payout of $1.00 and a leading yield of 13.2%.

The new dividend should be covered by the trust's distributable earnings unless the situation in the commercial real estate debt market deteriorates in 2024.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

ACRE's 13% Yield Sells For Just About 7x Earnings

Though there are clearly provision and credit quality risks, the trust's valuation is now very compelling, in my view. Ares Commercial Real Estate's loan portfolio produced $1.07 per share in distributable earnings in the past twelve months.

If we were to operate under the assumption that ACRE could produce $1.05-1.15 per share in distributable earnings, reflecting a very modest YoY mid-range growth rate of 3% in 2024, then the trust's earnings sell at a multiple of 7.0x.

This distributable earnings range implies a leading dividend payout ratio of 87-95%. Ares Commercial Real Estate's valuation multiple contains a large margin of safety here, in my view, which is the main reason why I am bottom-fishing this 13% yield.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) sells for 9.9x distributable earnings, but this commercial trust also has a much better dividend history, didn't cut its payout and had an LTM payout ratio of 94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) sells for 7.3x 4Q-23 run-rate distributable earnings and paid out 81% of its distributable earnings in 2023.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Now Play Out As Expected

Ares Commercial Real Estate's provisions are growing, and the dividend just received a haircut, so the investment thesis as such remains risky. Obviously, the trend with respect to reserves may get worse in the short term if market fundamentals continue to deteriorate. An increase in loan loss provisions in the first quarter thus reflects a large risk that passive income investors should be aware of.

Furthermore, if ACRE continues to under-earn its dividend with distributable earnings in 2024, another dividend haircut may await passive income investors.

My Conclusion

The safest dividend is the one that's just been cut. Ares Commercial Real Estate slashed its dividend by 24.2% in February, and the lower dividend should be much more sustainable than the last one.

Importantly, the dividend announcement triggered an exodus of passive income investors out of Ares Commercial Real Estate's stock, which has led to an interesting and promising setup for a Buy stock classification.

I think that Ares Commercial Real Estate's valuation multiple reflects a very high margin of safety, and the risk/reward relationships look favorable to me as well.

Though I am not prepared to go all-in yet, given uncertainty about future provisions, the valuation and yield both look compelling. Time to go bottom-fishing.