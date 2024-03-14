felixmizioznikov

Like many of the homebuilders, Lennar (NYSE:LEN) has been an excellent performer over the past year, rising by about 67%. However, on Wednesday afternoon, the company reported a mixed earnings performance in Q1. In response, the stock fell by about 1% after hours. Shares have returned 50% since I rated Lennar a buy last September, significantly outpacing the broader market rally. This imperfect quarter contrasts with peers like Toll Brothers (TOL) who reported unambiguously strong results. Still, I view shares as attractive.

In the company’s first quarter, Lennar earned $2.57, which beat consensus by $0.37. This beat came even as its revenue of $7.3 billion was $110 million below estimates, though still up 12.5% from last year. EPS was up 25% from last year; outpacing the 21% increase in net earnings, thanks to its share repurchase program. Last year, interest rates had reached new heights causing potential homebuyers to step back.

Over the past twelve months, we have seen rates steady and new construction slow, which has allowed the housing market to stay firm as pent-up demand has built. While interest rates are still quite high, 30-year mortgage rates are lower than a few months ago, which has helped to bring buyers back. While I do not expect mortgage rates to return to pre-COVID levels, let alone the 3% seen during the pandemic, if the Fed eventually begins lowering rates, this should help mortgage rates move closer to 6% than 7% over the next year, helping to support pricing and volumes.

Indeed, the US housing market has weathered this extreme rise in interest rates quite well, all things considered. While prices did dip in early 2023 as buyers paused, they have since recovered to reach new all-time highs.

It was on this pricing point that Lennar disappointed a bit, which drove its revenue miss. The company’s average sales price of $413,000 was down by 8% from $448,000 last year. This is a weaker performance than the overall housing market, based on data points like Case-Shiller. Management noted that it sees affordability “tested” by rates, though purchasers are taking advantage of any promotions. It has boosted incentives to increase volumes, ahead of the critical spring selling season. As you can see, prices were lower across all regions in Q1.

Now, it is important to note that this decision to give on pricing is leading to much better volumes. After all, deliveries increased by 23% to 16,798, which is why revenue was up nearly 13% from last year. Given this pricing headwind, the company delivered a very strong margin performance, which is why EPS still managed to exceed expectations. Gross margins of 21.8% were up 60bp from last year, despite lower selling prices, as costs have fallen. Additionally, cycle times are down 30% to 154 days, or about 5 months. As supply chain challenges have faded, Lennar has significantly reduced its turnaround time to complete houses, reducing its cost per square foot.

While gross margins were strong, I would note that SG&A expenses were 8.2% of home sales, up from 7.4% last year, as expenses rose by $118 million. The company has increased the use of brokers as well as its digital marketing spend in order to entice buyers and move homes. Given these pressures, I view Lennar’s Q1 earnings performance as impressive. Importantly for the stock going forward, I also expect some of these pressures to ease.

First, new orders rose by 28% from last year to 18,176 homes for a value of $7.7 billion. It was encouraging to see orders exceed deliveries by nearly 1,400 units. This growth in the backlog is a reversal from last year and speaks to demand that is improving during the quarter. As a result, Lennar has a backlog of $7.4 billion, or 16,270 units. Additionally, these orders had an average price of $426,000, or 3% above the Q1 sales price. Higher orders at a better average price are indicative of demand that is improving through the quarter.

This improvement is consistent with Q2 guidance for a selling price of $420-$425k. Management also expects SG&A expenses to normalize from their elevated level in Q1. Once again, it expects orders to outpace deliveries, consistent with a market where demand continues to strengthen. Management also reiterated its target of 80,000 home deliveries for the full year as activity seasonally accelerates into the summer.

Now given its lower average selling price than a company like Toll, Lennar’s buyers are going to have more sensitivity to interest rates and affordability. As such, if we do see rates resume their rise, this could dampen results. Still, the stronger pace of orders is encouraging, and I do expect to see the housing market remain strong in coming months. The primary reason for this is the structural factor I have written about several times before: the US housing market is undersupplied. Due to the lack of construction in the early 2010s, we have created 4 million fewer housing units than households.

This is why I believe the housing market has remained so resilient and exceeded the bearish narrative. With rates likely having peaked and meaningful pent-up demand, this should support sales activity in 2024. Importantly, homebuilders have been fairly cautious. Housing starts are consistent with pre-COVID levels. Having been scarred deeply by 2008-2009, builders are reluctant in periods of uncertainty to overbuild and be left with excess supply.

This conservatism is apparent in Lennar’s balance sheet management. Lennar is carrying $5 billion in cash and cash equivalents (nearly $18/share) against just $2.8 billion of homebuilder debt for a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 9.6%. With a pristine balance sheet, Lennar can return capital to shareholders, and it spent $506 million on buybacks in Q1. If anything, this pace should accelerate. Alongside earnings, it announced a $5 billion repurchase program, and it has raised its dividend to $2 annually, a 33% increase.

At ~80,000 units, assuming a moderation in SG&A expense, the company should earn $14.5-15.25 a share in 2024. Excluding its net cash position, shares are trading just about 10x forward earnings. Additionally, it should reduce its share count by 4-7% this year due to its buyback, paving the way for ongoing EPS accretion. Q1 revenue was a bit light due to promotional pricing, but with orders’ pricing at 3% above deliveries, this pressure appears transitory, and Lennar’s margin performance was impressive.

I would use weakness to buy shares given the secular shortage of housing, and Lennar’s extremely strong balance sheet. As investors grow comfortable with the sustainability of this buoyant housing market, I continue to see scope for modest multiple expansion to 12x, for a share price of about $180-$185, given its net cash position. That points to 10-13% upside, and I would remain long Lennar.