Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google Stock May Be Cheap For A Reason

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alphabet stock is trading at a discount compared to other “Magnificent 7” stocks. Should you buy it right away? Not so fast.
  • Excessive investments planned for this year and possibly 2025 may keep the current discount and not result in meaningful returns for investors.
  • GOOG stock price seems to be still high compared to where it should be following its correlation with marginality levels.
  • Influencers like Elon Musk criticizing Gemini for alleged racism further tarnishes the user perception of Google's product, undermining the significant investment the company has made in it.
  • Despite the relatively low multiples, I don't think it's time to buy Google yet - perhaps we should actually wait and see what the company delivers in the first quarter of 2024.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Google"s New York City Headquarters In Manhattan

Michael M. Santiago

My Thesis

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock is trading at a discount to the rest of the "Magnificent 7" stocks, but I think there's a reason for that - and I don't mean Gemini's recent missteps. I guess that

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.11K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.