Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Secondary Equity Issuance Announcements On The Rise: What It Could Mean For Investors

Mar. 14, 2024 2:05 AM ET
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
144 Followers

Summary

  • The start of 2024 has been hallmarked by several big themes, among them is a jump in both debt and equity financing.
  • We found that global companies have been more active in announcing secondary equity offerings.
  • There are several possible reasons for this increased capital demand, some of which may be positive for the macro road ahead.

Close up of a company seal on old stock certificate

DNY59

It has been a record-breaking start to the year in capital markets. Following the past two years’ trend of quickly rising interest rates, companies have been aggressively seeking liquidity, at least according to the data.

In the fixed-income

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
144 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.