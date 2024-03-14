tang90246

In a previous analysis, we analyzed the performance disparity, over a decade, between brands like Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), Lululemon (LULU), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), and Ralph Lauren (RL). LVMH’s clear success reflects their ability to consistently buy brands and integrate them into their network, while always elevating the brand through French-made craftsmanship and no discounting pricing policy. Whereas Tapestry and others faced challenges in fully capitalizing on acquisitions, while periodically retorting to discounting to increase sales.

Now that the numbers are in, it's time to take a hard look at Tapestry's recent performance and the underlying trends shaping the company.

Strategic Agenda

In its 2Q24 earnings call, the company talked about improving the value and perception of their brands, while also emphasizing the operating side of the business. The company plans to continue investing in its brands and leveraging its business platform.

I have previously mentioned that the company needs to get synergies from having several brands under its umbrella. So far, I have only seen the integration of in-store and online shopping as a set in that direction. Obviously, having an online platform for sales can be shared by all the brands. Unfortunately, the sharing of physical stores has always been mostly elusive. In any case, the company's mid-single-digit growth across both channels (constant currency) shows interesting progress. The opening of a new multi-brand fulfillment center in Las Vegas is also an interesting development, as it signals the merger of logistics into one single platform shared by all brands.

Brand management

The company is now measuring the increase in the global handbag Average Unit Retail (AUR) as a proxy for premium pricing. The company seems convinced that the levers they have at its disposal are all mostly storytelling and narrative through campaigns like Wear Your Shine. These efforts are an attempt to get a better positioning in the eyes of younger consumers.

For instance, Coach is also trying to lead the narratives on circularity with the Coachtopia sub-brand in order to better resonate with growing consumer consciousness around sustainability. The top-selling Ergo shoulder bag, made with repurposed leather or leather scraps, tries to show how sustainability and luxury can coexist.

While Coach is pretty much the best brand in their portfolio, Kate Spade is a headache. At this stage, Kate Spade's international marketing efforts have been mostly about increasing brand awareness globally, which is a euphemism for trying to be relevant.

Stuart Weitzman is another troubled brand. In the recent earnings release, the shoemaker faced pressures on its revenue, attributed in part to strategic decisions to reduce off-price wholesale shipments. Although that’s bad for sales, at least we can see an effort to protect brand equity by limiting exposure in lower-priced channels.

The real issue here is clear, beyond its well-established Coach label, Tapestry can't seem to leverage its brand portfolio to boost each new acquisition effectively. As a result, years after buying Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade, both are still struggling to gain more recognition than they had prior to being acquired.

Financials

A look over the sales figures allows us to see that they went up by 3% on a constant currency basis. A significant part of the growth came from international markets, with a 12% increase. For instance, in China, we noticed a 19% revenue increase.

The company claims that in North America it pursued strong margins and focusing on brand health was prioritized over obtaining aggressive sales targets. The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business grew by 4%, with mid-single-digit growth in both physical stores and digital platforms.

The wholesale business accounts for about 10% of global sales and saw a 4% decline. In our view, that is positive because it is a lower-margin business, and the company should be focused on the high-margin channels.

From an operating perspective, the company reported its strongest second-quarter gross margin in over a decade, 300 basis points above the previous year. The record second-quarter EPS of $1.63 exceeded guidance and represented a 20% growth.

Despite the strong Q2 results, the guidance remains cautious. The company is maintaining its revenue outlook but raising its EPS estimate, reflecting the stronger margin results. The revenue forecast for the fiscal year is approximately $6.7 billion, a 1% increase.

The company anticipates an expansion of approximately 100 basis points in its operating margin. Therefore, it now projects an EPS of $4.20 to $4.25, representing 8% to 9% growth compared to the previous year.

Capri Acquisition

The acquisition is viewed as a strategic move to add more brands to the platform, and with the potential to contribute double-digit EPS accretion on an adjusted basis. To support the acquisition, the company issued $6.1 billion in bonds, with an interest rate of 6.5%. The strategy is to perform a rapid debt repayment to meet the 2.5 times gross debt to adjusted EBITDA target within 24 months post-close, using the free cash flow from the merged entity.

The management team aims to achieve cost synergies of over $200 million within three years of closing. In our view, it remains vague how the company will use its platform of brands to leverage the Capri portfolio of brands.

Valuation & risks

Diving into the latest report, the standout was the uptick in gross margins.

YCharts

Yet, what really caught our eye was the lack of revenue growth expectations. We would want to see revenue growth fueled by successfully blending and capitalizing on new brands within the Tapestry platform, while what we see is a forecast for sales growth that is, frankly, underwhelming.

YCharts

Additionally, the balance sheet has become saturated by debt, with the debt-to-assets ratio at close to 69%. As mentioned earlier in this piece, there's ambition to slash this debt load quickly within the first two years. However, the current debt load in the balance sheet is a stark contrast to the minimal debt levels the company boasted a decade ago.

YCharts

In our view, the current growth prospects don't hint at any significant transformation for the company. For us to change our minds, we need to watch the Tapestry platform's capacity to elevate the acquired brands into the limelight, raising their allure, and reputation while leveraging the distribution reach, critical factors in the luxury sector. In an ideal scenario, this strategy would not only spur growth in these brands but also lead to improved gross margins through the ability to charge higher prices.

As highlighted earlier, that scenario seems distant, with the only tangible progress being in gross margins, and even that is attributed largely to decreased freight costs. Therefore, we'll continue to track margins and sales growth closely, with a specific focus on sales broken down by brand. A quick look evidences that growth is predominantly driven by Coach, while Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman appear to be stagnated.

Tapestry

We think the market is seeing this, and during the past 10 years, it has not allowed a repricing of the stock multiple. If the platform of brands fails to bring any value, I believe that the sales multiple might even drop to 1, closer to the sector median.

YCharts

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.