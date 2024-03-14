Jeremy Poland

My results since investing in Gecina (OTCPK:GECFF) have been less than positive. Am I worried about the company fundamentals or the abilities of this undervalued Parisian real estate company with strong institutional investors and a stable financial position?

I am not.

Gecina is ranked 1st out of all 100 European listed Real Estate companies and has an A-rated credit grade and a well-covered yield. I cover Icade as well, and recently wrote an updated article about it. The entire European RE sector is currently feeling the impacts of not only the interest rate environment, but also refinancing spreads and cash yields in the 2024-2026 period. We're coming out of a veritable sugar-high in interest rates, which is very likely to cause a massive sort of hangover for the companies that are not well-prepared for such an event.

That is why I focus on companies with a massive sort of operational safety and only operating in the safest sort of geographies and with good leverage and/or availability to the capital markets. Preferably both.

Gecina is a mixed sort of REIT, but it has a lot of office space - this is part of the reason the company is being punished to the degree we're seeing here.

Here is my latest article on the company, if you're curious - now we'll update the thesis.

Gecina - A company with an upside

My investment history should show you that I'm no stranger to holding on to "pressured" investments or businesses with nary a care - but I'm also quick to divest holdings I view as reaching an overvalued state.

I also want to clearly state that I would not hold a company if I felt that the operational risks posed could result in bankruptcy or a terminal case where recovery could take over 5-10 years. In that case, I would take my hits and sell the stake.

That is not the case with Gecina though, despite what the market seems to currently say about the company.

Gecina is a Parisian REIT that has underperformed the market over the past year or so. It's primarily, as I mentioned, an office play with exposure to the Parisian CBD in accordance with the following.

Gecina IR (Gecina IR)

Gecina is probably one of the best European REITs/real estate companies you'll come into contact with. It has an A rating both from Moody's and S&P, the reason for which becomes clear when you consider the company's LTV of less than 35% including various duties, and a going EPRA NAV of €143.6 going into this new year, and a net recurring income of €6.01 on a per-share basis. The company distributed a €5.3/share dividend during the fiscal of 2023, with €2.7B in further committed or controlled real estate pipeline.

And given the company's annual valuation moves after the earnings back in mid-February, you might expect the company to have done rather badly - but this is not the case. The company's recurring net income was at the upper end of the guidance range, the €6.01 represents an 8.2% increase, with 100% deliveries of the 2023-2024 deliveries either already let or pre-let to customers.

The dividend for 2023 is to be fully paid in cash, not shares, and even following €1.3B worth of disposals, the company LTV ratio remains stable at 34%. (Source: Gecina IR)

The aforementioned disposals were also done at an 8% rate above the official appraisals, confirming in a big way the company's trends.

For 2024E, the company has already given us expectations and guidance, now expecting the company net income to be up to between €6.35 and €6.4 on a forward basis, which would come at a mid-single-digit growth rate.

I believe this, to be clear, to be more than enough for a positive "BUY" rating given today's share price, but I'll happily dig deeper here.

The company has outperformed the broader European leasing market both on leasing and rel-leasing. The exposure to the CBD is probably a big reason for this because Gecina managed to capture office recovery for Paris, which went up 30% - compared to 14% in the remainder of the portfolio, and 13% for residential.

The company's occupancy is nearly up 100 bps in both Paris and outside of Paris, with an 80 bps increase in offices. (Source: Gecina IR)

In terms of that leverage I spoke of below 35%, the average maturity for the company here is over 8 years.

But the real highlight I consider to be relevant here is the fully pre-let pipeline, or even let, in Mondo and 35 Capucines in the Paris CBD.

Not only do I view this as indicative of the company's execution ability, but also of the appeal of the company's assets, and why the EPRA NAV is, in fact, accurate with regards to considering where Gecina should be trading.

Remember, Gecina currently manages €88.5/share, which is a significant discount to its overall NAV, and means it yields 6%. There are US REITs that trade at similar yields, but I do not believe there are many that manage close to 6% with an A-rating, with the exception perhaps of Realty Income (O). That's also why Realty Income is a far bigger stake for me - but why I am putting more money into Gecina at this particular time.

Gecina has simply managed a very strong execution. The improvement in occupation, rent with indexation, the delivered projects, with a gross rent increase of 6.5%, all of these continue to add to the chorus of "this company is doing very well".

On the cost side of the equation, Gecina is also executing very conservatively. SG&A are kept under control with regards to inflation, and EBITDA is up almost 8% for this company. (Source: Gecina IR)

On the capital allocation side, the company did dispose of some assets, but at a premium, which is a considerable performance in today's market.

Let me be very clear just how well Gecina is managing this. The company has covered bond maturities with liquidity alone until the end of 2028.(Source: Gecina IR)

That's as good as Agree Realty (ADC), and if you follow my work, you should know how good I consider this to be.

The proceeds from the aforementioned disposals will be used to fund an accretive development pipeline over the coming years, all outside of the need to further tap the bond or the equity market under the current planning framework.

The company is being shaped for the future, as Gecina's management puts it. The full-year positive operational performance with good indexation and rent increases with two iconic projects delivered for future growth, and another two projects being launched in central locations with deliveries in 2027E are in the pipeline.

Going forward, I expect Gecina to further deliver strong operational performance and good financial achievements in 2024E, which underscores my overall positive expectations for Gecina.

Let's look at what the valuation and forecasts tell us.

Gecina - Valuation and expectations for 2024-2026.

This is a very solid company by any measure - whether you go by credit rating, portfolio quality, operational safety, 2023A improvements -there are very few arguments that can really be made as to why this company should be as low as it currently is, beyond perhaps the general dislike that we seem to have for CRE.

I also need to make it clear that Gecina, despite being punished, typically trades at a massive premium for a CRE REIT. We're talking over 21x P/AFFO, which is more than double some of the US CRE/office REITs.

Well, now the valuation is down below 15x. That's one of the first times in over 8 years that this has happened.

Gecina isn't going to be an "RoR monster" on its own. I believe the 17-19x P/AFFO is the best we can hope for this company, and that includes the fact that Gecina, unlike some other companies in the space, actually forecasts growth here.

The company is expected to grow 5-6% AFFO this year, and another 8% the year after.

How likely is that?

Well, it's impossible to say for sure, but every single analyst estimate has always been spot-on with a MoE for this business.

Forecast accuracy, Gecina (F.A.S.T graphs)

So let's look at what this company conservatively could generate if you forecast it, say at a P/AFFO of below 17x, which is materially below the company's overall premium.

Gecina Conservative RoR (F.A.S.T graphs)

Pretty good RoR, isn't it? And that 20% annualized, or close to it, is well below where the company typically trades.

I would point to a combination of rock-solid fundamentals, confirmed with an extremely low LTV, an extremely high credit rating, a very good near-6% well-covered yield, and a very good portfolio of qualitative Parisian assets.

There is no operational significant risk for this company that I can make out. The company's main risks are related to debt maturities and interest rates - and as I said, this company is an ADC-proxy, with no maturities not covered by current liquidity until 2028 at the earliest. (Source: Gecina IR)

That means that as far as European CRE goes, and unless you believe the French city of Paris to become a dump in a forward context where no one wants to hire space (again, 100% of the 2024 projects are already let or pre-let), then this company should be something that you look closer at.

The main downside I would consider relevant for Gecina would be a continued, or longer Europe-wide higher rate environment or negative commercial environment (unemployment, demand drops, etc.). Gecina being an Office REIT is exposed to such trends, and if we see a clearly prolonged environment, I would expect any recovery to perhaps take 1-3 years longer, depending on that environment and how long it lasts. Beyond this macro risk, I view few as relevant.

I own a stake in Gecina, and I mean to grow this stake on a forward basis. The current pricing means that there's a very attractive risk/reward here for this company. I believe Gecina is worth at least €120/share (look at the EPRA NAV), and I give the company a 2024E in accordance with the following.

Thesis

Gecina is a superb Parisian/French REIT with an appealing mix of Paris CBD office and residential properties. It's not seen much of the negative trends seen in the American office market, and its leverage makes it one of the most conservatively leveraged real estate companies out there. It's a fundamentally safe investment, as I see it. Beyond that, I believe it has an upside over time. It's A-rated and has a ~6% yield, which puts it on the higher-yield level.

If you allow any sort of premium based on these factors and consider a 17-19x P/FFO valid for this company, then you have a double-digit upside when investing here, even one above 15%, which is what I am looking for.

I Give Gecina a PT bump to €120/share for the long term, which means that at the current valuation, the company is a "BUY" to me. This thesis is updated for 2024E.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversions.

I went back and forth between calling this company "cheap" here or not, but I do believe that it qualifies as cheap at this valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

