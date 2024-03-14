Justin Sullivan

Introduction

I initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock in January 2023 with a "Buy" rating, stating at the time that the company was an interesting growth story for long-term investment and had a medium-term upside potential of over 30-50%.

Over the course of the year, that upside potential was gradually realized: despite the stock's high volatility, it continued to recover against the backdrop of the company's rapidly improving financials.

A whole quarter has already passed since my last article, and in that time the company has managed to present a report for Q4 and full year 2023, provide some guidance numbers, and speak at the UBS Financial Services Conference. So let's try to understand to what extent my previous buy recommendations are still relevant.

SoFi's Q4 And Full-Year Results Overview

SoFi's Q4 total net revenue surged by an impressive 35% YoY, reaching $615.4 million, while its net income showed a remarkable turnaround, shifting from a loss of $40.0 million to a positive $47.9 million. So the EPS demonstrated a positive shift from a loss of -$0.05 to a gain of -$0.04 on both a basic and diluted basis (the amount of shares outstanding in FY2023 went up by ~5% YoY). The market had obviously not expected such a strong break-even and such business momentum, with the result that SOFI was able to easily exceed analysts' forecasts for both earnings per share and revenue:

We also saw consistent growth in the tangible book: the company managed to generate ~$204 million in TBV growth in Q4 and ~$334 million for the full year 2023. Since I stopped at TBV, it would only be logical to continue talking about the Lending segment of SOFI. I find it remarkable how net interest income rose to $262 million in Q4 2023, a whopping 43% increase from the previous quarter. And for the full year, reaching $960 million represents an impressive 81% year-on-year surge. The robust performance of this segment is a testament to its significant contribution to SoFi's overall financial strength and, in my opinion, underscores the company's adeptness at capitalizing on credit opportunities.

Although Lending is still the largest business area for SOFI, the other two segments (Financial services and Technology Platform) are far more important for the company's future growth going forward.

SoFi achieved record net revenue of $96.9 million in Q4 2023 and $352.3 million for the full year in its Technology Platform business (+13% and +12% YoY, respectively). This kind of growth looks good but is unexceptional - until we take a look at TP's contribution to profit, hitting $30.6 million in Q4 and $94.8 million for the full year 2023 (substantial growth rates of 81% and 24%, respectively).

The Financial Services segment's performance was also impressive: adding 600,000 accounts and $2.9 billion in deposits is no small feat. I believe this segment's robust revenue growth, with a quarterly increase of 115% and a full-year surge of 160%, showcases SoFi's synergistic power.

From the company's recent IR presentation, I clearly see that the company's service offering is expanding, as SoFi is essentially present in almost every niche of the banking business.

As Oguz Erkan (Capitalist Letters) recently wrote, SoFi seems to have no moat in lending, banking, tech, or social apps. But SoFi is all of those services - that's SoFi’s moat.

During the UBS conference I referenced above, SOFI's CFO Christopher Lapointe gave an insight that the company expects to grow its Financial Services business by about 75% in FY2024; the Tech Platform segment is going to grow by about 20%. So given a quite conservative estimate of the Lending segment's growth, the consolidated growth so to say is going to fall between 20% and 25% in FY2024. And in my opinion, that's quite a lot - definitely more than previously expected.

The structure of the income statement shows that the company spends over 33% of its revenue on "sales and marketing", and the CFO's comments give us an idea of where this money goes:

We're making significant investments in brand and brand awareness. If you were to rewind back to when we started launching these financial services products back in 2019, our overall brand awareness was just 1% to 2%. So every time you ask 100 people, name three financial institutions, we would only come up 1x to 2x. Fast forward to where we are today, we're now upper hitting single digits on a consistent basis, which is quite phenomenal given it's only been a few years.

As we can see, the results of this marketing approach are finally paying off and SoFi is becoming a better-known brand. This is very important for an active, fast-growing company trying to survive and compete with the giants of the financial industry. As far as we know from the management's commentary, SoFi is doing a better job in maintaining a high level of cross-buy (i.e. existing customers buying additional products or services on the platform). According to the CFO, ~30% of all products purchased so far have come from existing members - this is beneficial because it means the company doesn't have to spend more money on customer acquisition, thereby enhancing profitability. Assuming that this ratio remains as it is now, I believe that profitability will continue to grow intensively.

Overall, I like what I can glean from the company's latest reports and the comments of its executives. SOFI continues to actively develop and utilize existing operating leverage to increase profits as quickly as possible. But what about the stock's valuation - is the FWD non-GAAP price-to-earnings of ~73x too high? Let's figure it out.

SoFi's Valuation Update

It's difficult to value SOFI's business using multiples because apart from the extremely high price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios, we basically have nothing else to look at due to the losses and some specifics of its business model.

Call me naive, but I believe that SoFi is undervalued by the markets in the long term. The crux of the matter is what exactly is expected of the company in the foreseeable future and what its valuation should be in the next 3-5 years. If we look at the annual EPS consensus estimates provided by Seeking Alpha Premium, we see that the company is projected to report earnings of $0.6 per share for the full 2027. This results in an implied price-to-earnings ratio of ~12.5x. Factoring in the projected profitable FY2023 for SOFI (~$0.07 per share), we are looking at a projected EPS CAGR of more than 71% over the next 4 years. I find this growth insane, with or without adjustments.

As you can see, the consensus in the last forecast year is only based on the opinion of only 1 analyst, but even if we look up to the FY2026 forecast, the 3-year CAGR for EPS is even higher - around 92% per year. In 2026, consensus sees SOFI's earnings per share doubling with an implied P/E ratio of just 15x. At the same time, SOFI is not used to strongly disappointing the consensus in the past.

If the current forecasts are wrong by even a fraction, the SOFI stock would be undervalued, in my opinion, with an implied P/E ratio of less than 20-30x. I believe it would be fair to assume an exit multiple of 25x on FY2026 earnings - this multiple would take into account both the banking business and the company's actively growing technology segment. At $0.5 earnings per share (today's consensus), the target price at the end of 2026 should be $12.5. That gives us ~67% upside potential over the next 2 years.

Where Can I Be Wrong?

The big risk of my thesis lies in the approach I take to valuing a company. Indeed, it is difficult to value SOFI properly using conventional methods or just banking valuation multiples. The rapid EPS growth that analysts predict for the next 3-4 years may turn out to be wrong for various reasons, but the most important thing is that in this case, the low base effect will make my conclusions regarding undervaluation completely irrelevant.

It is very important to read other opinions when analyzing risk factors - I recommend paying attention to the recently published article by another Seeking Alpha analyst, Gary J. Gordon. He questions the value-added proposition of the SOFI business, pointing out that the company's deposit costs are high compared to traditional banks and operating costs are higher than peers. However, I believe that this is only a temporary phenomenon for SOFI and that the company's technology and financial services solutions will provide the necessary growth and ultimately the sustainability of the business. But of course, I could be wrong on this front.

The Verdict

Despite the existing risks, I think the SOFI stock has an upside potential of 67% over the next 2 years if the company doesn't change its development path and the strength of Q4 FY2023 flows into 2024 and beyond. I believe this will be possible through a gradual change in reliance on the Lending segment as well as maintaining the current level of unit-economic ratios. Therefore, I've decided to reiterate my previous "Buy" rating this time around and recommend initiating a long position on the current dip.

