SoFi Technologies Stock: Buy The Dip

Danil Sereda
Summary

  • SoFi's Q4 results showed impressive growth in total net revenue and net income, exceeding market expectations.
  • SoFi's CFO expects the Financial Services business to grow by 75% and the Tech Platform segment to grow by 20% in FY2024, indicating strong future growth potential.
  • ~30% of all products purchased so far have come from existing members - this is beneficial because it means the company doesn't have to spend more money on customer acquisition.
  • Despite the existing risks, I believe that the SOFI stock has an upside potential of 67% over the next 2 years if the company doesn't change its development path.
  • Therefore, I've decided to reiterate my previous "Buy" rating this time around and recommend initiating a long position on the current dip.
Introduction

I initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock in January 2023 with a "Buy" rating, stating at the time that the company was an interesting growth story for long-term investment and had a medium-term upside

Danil Sereda
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

