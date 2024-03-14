Andrii Yalanskyi

I'm a fan of rules-based tactical funds (for obvious reasons), but like everything else, there are cycles that favor active management and cycles that don't. It's not clear just yet which cycle we are in (as it may already have changed). If you like active strategies, the STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) is worth a look. TUG is an actively managed fund that revolves around the objective of long-term capital growth with an added layer of downside protection. The fund, launched on May 18, 2022, is managed by STF Management.

Overview of TUG's Strategy

TUG's investment strategy is underpinned by the Tactical Unconstrained Growth Model, which uses a series of momentum, correlation, and volatility trends to determine the suitable exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index. When the model is not fully invested, it deploys excess capital to risk-off assets like treasury bonds and bills.

The fund's strategy is to remain invested in equities during bullish market conditions and reduce equity exposure during bearish market conditions. This strategy aims to exploit the inefficiencies of a traditional 60/40 model portfolio by avoiding volatile days. According to the fund's managers, avoiding the 20 best and 20 worst days provides similar total returns with less volatility, thereby enhancing the overall investment experience.

Fund Details

As of December 31, 2023, TUG has net assets of approximately $171.87 million and 5,850,000 outstanding shares. TUG has an expense ratio of 0.65%, which is the annual fee that all funds or ETFs charge their shareholders.

A Look at the Holdings

The TUG ETF's holdings primarily consist of stocks from the Nasdaq-100 Index. Top holdings in the fund include all the hits as you'd expect.

stfm.com

The sector composition of TUG reflects its focus on the Nasdaq-100 Index, which encompasses companies from various non-financial sectors. These sectors include technology, consumer discretionary, communications, health care, industrials, consumer staples, and utilities. The exact sector weightings within TUG's portfolio can vary based on the fund manager's assessment of market conditions and the signals generated by the TUG Model.

Peer Comparison

When compared with other similar ETFs, TUG's performance is a bit of a mixed bag, though in fairness it's hard to properly comp a strategy that is so active. For instance, the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) and the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) have been around for longer but have lower returns, and are static in their allocations. TUG has outperformed both AOR and AOK because it largely avoided bonds in this run-up. It's also a bit unfair to make comparisons in this cycle given how unusual it's been and painful for anyone using Treasuries as a risk-off trade during the worst bear market for Treasuries in history.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in TUG

Like any investment, investing in TUG comes with its pros and cons.

Pros:

Active Management: TUG's active management allows it to adapt to changing market conditions, which could potentially lead to superior returns. Downside Protection: TUG aims to reduce equity exposure during bearish market conditions, thereby offering some level of downside protection. Diversification: By investing in the Nasdaq-100 Index, TUG offers exposure to a diverse range of sectors, thereby spreading the risk.

Cons:

Expense Ratio: TUG's expense ratio of 0.65% is higher than that of many passive ETFs, which could eat into returns. Uncertainty: Since TUG's strategy is based on a proprietary model, there's uncertainty about how it will perform in different market conditions. Limited History: TUG was launched in May 2022, meaning it has a limited track record for investors to assess its performance.

Conclusion

Investing in TUG offers a unique opportunity to potentially benefit from the growth of the Nasdaq-100 Index while having a degree of protection in bearish market conditions. However, like all investments, it's important to consider the risks and your investment objectives before investing. With its active management strategy, focus on downside protection, and exposure to a diverse range of sectors, TUG could be worth considering as part of the tactical sleeve of your portfolio.