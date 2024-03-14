TNA: Be Careful Should Small Caps Fail To Break Out

BrianAJackson

Small-cap stocks have been getting a lot of interest lately as the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has broken out of a basing pattern formed over nearly two years. Traders are speculating small caps can catch up with the rally in broader indices (SPY) (QQQ) and outperform.

One way to aggressively position for this is through the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA) which should leverage an IWM rally by a factor of three. However, should the break-out fail - which is starting to look quite likely - holding TNA could result in heavy losses.

TNA Considerations

TNA is an ETF that seeks to deliver the daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 2000® Index. This is a good way to leverage strong moves higher, but is not a fund that is designed to hold long-term or when the IWM is rangebound. Just look at how TNA has performed during the past three years when the IWM has been essentially flat.

Data by YCharts

Leveraged ETFs, especially the 3x variety, are weighed down by the effects of compounding and rebalancing. As per the fund page,

...leveraged ETFs seek a return that is 300% or -300% of the return of their benchmark index for a single day. The funds should not be expected to provide three times or negative three times the return of the benchmark's cumulative return for periods greater than a day.

The fees and expenses involved in creating a 3x leveraged portfolio with derivatives such as swap contracts also weigh on performance. As the prospectus states:

The Fund pays transaction costs, such as commissions, when it buys and sells securities (or "turns over" its portfolio)...These costs, which are not reflected in Annual Fund Operating Expenses... affect the Fund's performance.

This is true for all ETFs, but TNA has a particularly large turnover and therefore higher costs.

During the most recent fiscal year, the Fund's portfolio turnover rate was 102% of the average value of its portfolio. However, this portfolio turnover rate is calculated without regard to cash instruments or derivative transactions. If the Fund's extensive use of derivatives was reflected, the Fund's portfolio turnover rate would be significantly higher.

There is also a fairly hefty (but normal for leveraged ETFs) expense ratio of 1.09%.

All of this means TNA should only be held short-term and only while there is a strong move higher in IWM. The problem at the moment is that there are reasons to believe upside momentum in IWM is waning.

Reasons to be Careful

IWM made new 2024 highs this month and reached prices last traded way back in March 2022. A technical break-out looked to be forming and should have led to acceleration higher. However, this didn't quite unfold as it should have. The rally faded again and prices have returned to the February range.

IWM monthly chart (Tradingview)

Compare the stalling in IWM to how the SPY broke out in recent months - momentum was maintained and prices accelerated higher.

SPY monthly chart (Tradingview)

IWM's failure to hold above February's high of $206 may not seem that significant, but when something is expected to happen and doesn't, it can lead to a large move in the opposite direction. Traders were positioning long for the break higher, but may now be forced to sell as it becomes clear the break failed.

To exacerbate the situation, another red flag comes from the amount of attention small caps have been getting from retail traders. I have heard a lot about the IWM break-out on Seeking Alpha (just look at some of the article titles on IWM in recent months) and on X. The graph below shows the Google trends for "small-cap ETF" and there is a clear spike higher in December and earlier this year. This is a sign of interest in inexperienced traders (institutions won't be Googling "small-cap ETF") and is coming after a 20-25% rally.

Interest in "small cap ETF" (Google Trends)

For a genuine break-out, IWM will need the buying power of large institutions, and it seems they are not chasing the break-out and aggressively buying above $200. Indeed, the chart below from ETF.com shows the fund flows have shifted negatively in 2024.

IWM Fund Flows (ETF.com)

Peaking interest in late-to-the-party and inexperienced traders, combined with signs the IWM break-out failed, means TNA should likely be avoided for now as the odds of a sustained move higher are low. This doesn't necessarily mean small caps are a bad buy or will drop a long way, but holding TNA could lead to losses if IWM either makes a very slow advance, consolidates or dips.

Should IWM re-strengthen and close near $210 in March, the odds of a strong break higher will increase significantly and a speculative position in TNA can be re-initiated.

Conclusions

TNA leverages moves in the IWM by three times and should only be held short-term and when the IWM is trending strongly higher. Unfortunately, the attempted break-out by IWM appears to have failed and prices have faded lower again. Failed break-outs often take time to set up again and frequently lead to a period of weakness. This suggests TNA is a dangerous fund to hold as the effects of compounding, re-balancing, and high costs can lead to significant underperformance and losses when IWM is flat or lower.