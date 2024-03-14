Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Worry That WW International, Formerly Weight Watchers, May Not Survive

Mar. 14, 2024 6:28 AM ETWW International, Inc. (WW) Stock30 Comments
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.85K Followers

Summary

  • WW International's massive debt, ineffective operating model, and competition from weight-loss drugs could lead to its downfall.
  • S&P downgraded the company's debt rating to CCC+ from B- on March 11.
  • According to a reporter's tweet on March 13, lenders are hiring lawyers for debt negotiations.
Weight Watchers

patty_c

Investors owning WW International (NASDAQ:WW), formerly Weight Watchers, stock have lost a ton of weight (money) over the last few years and may soon be down to just skin and bones. There are three major reasons that could collectively lead to the demise

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.85K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I recently covered my short sales.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.