The Misunderstood Art Of Market Timing: How To Beat Buy-And-Hold With Less Risk

Mar. 14, 2024 6:37 AM ET
Jonathan Kinlay profile picture
Jonathan Kinlay
682 Followers

Summary

  • Market timing, when properly understood as trading based on conditional expectations rather than forecasting, can be an effective strategy for generating superior risk-adjusted returns.
  • We look at a specific market timing algorithm that identifies short-term buying opportunities and profit-taking levels, demonstrating its adaptability and success across various equities, ETFs, and futures markets.
  • The strategy's performance is driven by the persistent positive drift in equity markets, attributed to accommodative monetary policy, U.S. economic hegemony, and technological progress.
  • By trading only when conditions are favorable, the strategy reduces overall risk exposure, allowing for the use of leverage to enhance returns without exceeding the risk profile of a buy-and-hold approach.
  • When volatility-adjusted to match the benchmark, the market timing strategy substantially outperforms passive investing, generating higher compound annual returns with smaller drawdowns, even during adverse market conditions.

double exposure of coins and clock with calendar for business and finance background

Ratana21/iStock via Getty Images

What is Market Timing? – Common Misconceptions

Market timing has a very bad press and for good reason: the inherent randomness of markets makes reliable forecasting virtually impossible. So why even bother to write about it? The answer

Jonathan Kinlay profile picture
Jonathan Kinlay
682 Followers
Dr Jonathan Kinlay is the Head of Quantitative Trading at Systematic Strategies, LLC, a systematic hedge fund that deploys high frequency trading strategies using news-based algorithms. Dr Kinlay, was the founder and General Partner of the Caissa Capital hedge fund, whose volatility arbitrage strategies were developed by Dr Kinlay’s investment research firm, Investment Analytics. Caissa, which managed $400M in assets, was ranked by FIMAT as the top performing fund in its class in 2004. Dr Kinlay went on to establish the Proteom Capital, whose statistical arbitrage strategies were based on pattern recognition techniques used in DNA sequencing. Dr Kinlay was formerly Global Head of Model Review at the US investment bank Bear Stearns. Dr Kinlay holds a PhD in economics and has held positions on the faculty at New York University Stern School of Business, Carnegie Mellon and Reading Universities. Dr Kinlay is a regular conference speaker and writer on investment research, hedge fund investing and quantitative finance. Kinlay was a member of England’s chess team that won gold in the World Student Olympiad in Mexico in 1978. He is the son of Fleet Street editor James Kinlay and father of British actress Antonia Kinlay. Further investment research and strategy ideas can be found in his blog at www.jonathankinlay.com .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

