Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF, OTCPK:AFLYY) reported its full year earnings on the 29th of February, and while management was pleased with the results and upbeat on the future, investors seemed to be less impressed. Whereas the stock was trading at a level of €11.75 prior to earnings, since the publication of a report by Dutch news site RTL estimating that KLM had to cancel 10% of its flights in December, the stock has retreated nearly €1.60 per share. In this report, I will discuss the earnings and update my price target and rating for Air France-KLM stock.

A Solid Year But Cost Inflations And Disruptions Radiate

Air France-KLM

Generally, 2023 results looked very strong with revenues hitting €30 billion, marking a 13.7% growth in revenues, and operating profit even increased 43.5%. The company did suffer some headwinds due to the situation in Israel as well as the tense situation in the Sahel region of Africa. KLM also had some additional pressure due to bad weather events and the maintenance supply chain is currently facing challenges. The results were most certainly not bad, but we did see the impact of geopolitical tension and maintenance supply chain challenges clearly reflected.

Air France-KLM

The passenger network saw capacity growth of 8.8% and unit revenues were even higher with 11.6% resulting in 20.2% growth in revenues adding to €1.7 billion operating results for the passenger network. The Network results were somewhat offset by a 29% reduction in cargo revenues. Transavia capacity grew by 13.6% while unit revenue increased nearly 5% generating 19% higher revenues, which is slightly lower than the mainline revenue growth. Transavia became €2 million less loss making while the Maintenance division saw a 23.2% growth in revenues but none of it translated into higher profits and the operating result even declined by €13 million. Group revenues were up 13.7% on 9.5% capacity expansion and 4.5% growth in unit revenues.

While Air France-KLM provides a lot of information in its annual report, it unfortunately does not provide a cost breakdown per segment, making it more difficult, and in times impossible, to get a clear view of performance amongst the various reporting segments. Looking at the airline performance, revenues increased 13.2% on a 9.5% capacity increase resulting in operating profit growing 55%. Total airline costs increased 11.2%, which is in line with the capacity growth but this was driven by a stable fuel bill and the ex-fuel costs rose 15.4% or 5.4% on a unit basis. So, we do see some challenges in cost control as inflation and higher salaries are not being offset on a unit cost basis.

While Air France-KLM is seeing significant improvement in its results, I believe that this predominantly has been due to the fuel bill being stable year-on-year while other operating cost components saw growth in excess of capacity growth pointing at higher unit costs. On the top line, the solid growth has also supported the results. To me, however, it seems that Air France-KLM still has some steps to make. Transavia has yet to scale to profitability, the cargo business is seeing revenues normalize and KLM went from leading the pack to be falling behind its own performance year-on-year and I would say that is quite disappointing to see. So, while I can understand that management is happy with the year-on-year growth, I believe the reality is that the operational environment is challenging from cost perspective.

Air France-KLM Outlook Fails To Inspire

Air France-KLM

In my view, the outlook for 2024 has failed to inspire investors. Capacity growth will be around 5% which is half the growth we saw in 2023 and unit costs are expected to be up 1 to 2 percent. Unfortunately, the airline does not provide an ex-fuel unit costs guidance so it is difficult to determine how much of the unit costs development is driven by better non-fuel cost absorption. The airline, however, does aim for a stable fuel bill which, given the capacity guidance, indicates that non-fuel unit costs will still be up more than 2%. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport has been in the news over the past year due to a proposed cut in capacity as well as higher landing and take-off fees, and although the capacity cut is off the table for now, I believe that next to the already existing cost inflations, the continued increases in airport fees could at some point become problematic for KLM and subsequently the Air France-KLM Group.

The company is successfully deleveraging, but in my view we have yet to see significant improvement on non-fuel cost control. Perhaps the single aisle fleet renewal that the group is executing could provide some much-needed efficiency to overall cost control with some modest unit-cost benefits due to the addition of bigger single aisle jets to the fleet.

Air France-KLM Stock Remains A Buy

The Aerospace Forum

Air France-KLM stock is a challenging stock to value. The company trades significantly below the EV/EBITDA valuation that is typical for airlines, and hence an industry valuation would provide significant upside for the stock. However, sticking with the more conservative EV/EBITDA median for Air France-KLM there still is around 21% upside.

Conclusion: Challenging Cost Profile But Opportunities Remain

Air France-KLM most definitely is not the company with the juiciest margins, not even among airlines, and I do view the cost profile as somewhat challenging. At the same time, I do believe that, with the introduction of the new Airbus airplanes in the fleet, there are prospects for significant improvement for Air France-KLM ahead, and it can grow its low-cost arm in a cost-efficient way to profitability all while its leverage should be improving. Given the company's low EV/EBITDA multiple and its strategical improvements, I continue to rate the stock a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.