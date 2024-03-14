Tijana87/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is a fintech that has the potential to become a rewarding investment. After all, Marqeta's Q4 result once again saw a strong increase in total processing volume, which was up 33% y/y.

Indeed, the day after its Q4 2023 earnings results, as Marqeta's share price was dropping 10% during the trading day, Marqeta put out a press release reminding investors of its bull case, that its total processing volumes continue to rapidly increase.

The problem though with this stock is that MQ is far from cheap, as it's priced at more than 100x forward EBITDA.

However, when all is said and done, I believe that Marqeta's prospects are starting to gain traction. And given that it carries approximately a third of its market cap as cash, I'm inclined to believe that there may be some upside potential here. In sum, I'm somewhat tepidly bullish on MQ, as I believe many of its negative aspects have started to be priced in.

Rapid Recap

In my previous bullish analysis, I said:

Marqeta is not a blemish-free investment. But even considering its pesky detractions, namely its tight reliance on Block, Inc. (SQ), I maintain that there are more positives than negatives to this investment thesis. Essentially, assuming the best-case scenario, this stock is priced at 75x forward EBITDA. That's clearly far from cheaply priced. However, the one thing that is highly bullish about this stock, is that once it gets beyond Q3 2024, there's a path for this business to deliver more than +20% CAGR on the top line.

Author's work on MQ

While I was right to move from neutral to bullish on this stock earlier in 2023, it has been far from a home run.

Since I turned bullish on MQ, it's up 10%, while the market as a whole is up 16%. That's a very poor result. This is a strong bull market where practically any high-growth company is rapidly moving higher.

For Marqeta to underperform demonstrates that investors continue to have an issue with its high valuation. That being said, I believe that Marqeta's reliance on Block is now priced in. Therefore, I am very tepidly bullish on MQ.

Why Marketa? Why Now?

Marqeta is a fintech for businesses to issue and manage payment cards, like credit or debit cards. They offer a flexible platform that allows businesses to create and customize payment cards tailored to their specific needs. Marqeta's technology enables businesses to streamline payment processes, including buy now, pay later options.

Marqeta's prospects appear to be gaining some traction as it navigates its transformative period. Despite a 42% y/y net revenue contraction, largely attributed to the revenue presentation change related to the Cash App contract renewal, Marqeta's gross profit margin remained at 70% (this is discussed in more detail next).

However, Marqeta faces several near-term headwinds. One challenge lies in the ongoing impact of the Cash App renewal. While Marqeta anticipates lapping the effects of the renewal by the start of Q3 2024, the short-term implications of this revenue presentation change continue to weigh on financial performance.

Furthermore, while the company anticipates improved business performance metrics in H2 2024, this transition period is marked by significant fluctuations in gross profit and underlying profitability which poses operational challenges.

Given this background, let's now turn to discussing its fundamentals in more detail.

Revenue Growth Rates Require Interpretation

MQ revenue growth rates

The graphic above looks worse than it is. We can see that Marqeta's growth rates went from delivering very rapid growth rates, that were commensurate with an up-and-coming fintech, to a business with growth rates as if it has hit a brick wall.

However, these growth rates require some interpretation. Indeed, in my previous analysis, I neatly encapsulated the bull thesis by saying:

[...] the entire bullish argument supporting [the Block repricing] was based on the expectation that Marqeta's alteration in accounting for Block's contract would lead to a substantial expansion in gross margins, ultimately resulting in a significant boost in gross profits.

MQ Q4 2023

Presently, with another quarter of data on which we can base our analysis, we can see that this high-growth fintech's gross profits continue to move in the wrong direction and are contracting.

Naturally, I am forced to ask the uncomfortable question. How long will investors be eager to pay a premium for Marqeta, while its underlying gross profits continue to shrink?

And that's where the plot thickens.

MQ's Investor Day November 2023

Marketa has consistently stated that in 2024 its underlying gross profits would end up growing at around 6-9%. However, for a large part, that's because it will be lapping Q3 of this year, where Block's contract has been in effect for 12 months.

Simply put, I argue that MQ is a "show-me" story, that needs to prove itself, particularly in light of its valuation.

MQ Stock Valuation: +100 Forward EBITDA

Marqeta aims to exit 2024 with somewhere close to 3-4% EBITDA margins. For the sake of our discussion, let's presume that Marqeta exits 2024 with 4% EBITDA margins.

This would mean that as a forward run rate when Marqeta exits 2024, it would have $25 million of EBITDA in its sights. Consequently, this leaves Marqeta priced at 120x forward EBITDA. Is that a bargain? Categorically not.

But does Marqeta have room to positively surprise investors with better-than-expected EBITDA margins? Yes, it does.

Indeed, keep in mind that nearly 30% of Marqeta's market cap is made up of cash. And the business holds no debt too.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, I find that Marqeta's prospects are showing signs of promise despite facing challenges.

A strong increase in total processing volume, up 33% year-over-year, underscores its potential for growth.

While its stock is not cheap, with a forward EBITDA of more than 100x, its clear focus on profitability suggests there may be upside potential.

However, it's essential to acknowledge the near-term challenges too, particularly the ongoing impact of the Cash App renewal.

All in all, I am lukewarm towards Marqeta.