VFVA: Actively Managed ETFs Are Not Always Better

Nastassia Samal

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

VFVA strategy

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA) is an actively managed fund launched on 02/13/2018. It has 593 holdings, a dividend yield of 2.49% and a total expense ratio of 0.13%. Distributions are paid quarterly. As explained in the prospectus by Vanguard,

The advisor uses a quantitative model to evaluate all of the securities in an investment universe comprised of U.S. large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks and to construct a U.S. equity portfolio that seeks to achieve exposure to securities with lower prices relative to fundamental measures of value subject to a rules-based screen designed to promote diversification and to mitigate exposure to certain less liquid stocks.

Such a strategy description offers a lot of flexibility to the fund's managers. On the downside, from an investor's point of view, the investing process lacks of transparency relative to index-based funds. This article will use as a benchmark a broad market ETF by the same issuer, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).

VFVA portfolio

VFVA invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (98.5% of asset value). It is balanced across all size segments, from large companies to micro-caps.

Size segments (chart: author; data: Fidelity)

The top four sectors are financials (25.2%), consumer discretionary (16.4%), industrials (14.3%) and energy (14.1%). Other sectors are below 8%. Compared to the broad market benchmark, VFVA overweights mostly financials, energy, materials and telecommunications. It underweights technology, real estate, healthcare, and ignores utilities.

VFVA sector breakdown (chart: author; data: Vanguard)

The top 10 holdings, listed below with valuation ratios, represent 9.6% of asset value, and the heaviest position weighs about 1.2%. Therefore, the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are very low.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free CashFlow Yield% MO Altria Group, Inc. 1.24% 9.43 8.53 3.71 N/A 32.92 9.11 GM General Motors Co. 1.06% 5.36 4.50 0.30 0.80 N/A 1.22 T AT&T, Inc. 0.98% 8.76 7.76 1.01 1.20 10.03 6.45 VZ Verizon Communications, Inc. 0.97% 14.56 8.74 1.26 1.83 89.62 6.63 WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 0.96% 11.93 12.02 1.80 1.27 6.08 2.43 BAC Bank of America Corp. 0.92% 11.70 11.35 1.65 1.10 N/A 2.67 PSX Phillips 66 0.91% 9.73 10.79 0.45 2.17 24.28 2.79 MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp. 0.88% 7.70 11.56 0.46 2.80 6.23 1.82 VLO Valero Energy Corp. 0.83% 6.09 9.79 0.35 1.93 8.69 2.84 MCK McKesson Corp. 0.81% 24.08 19.24 0.23 N/A 27.40 0.47 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

Fundamentals

As expected, VFVA is much cheaper than the benchmark regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. More surprisingly, it also has better growth metrics, which is very rare for a value ETF. In particular, the funds tracking S&P value style indexes are significantly inferior to their stock universe regarding growth metrics (example here).

VFVA VTI Price / Earnings TTM 9.56 22.98 Price / Book 1.33 3.83 Price / Sales 0.68 2.44 Price / Cash Flow 5.23 15.64 Earnings growth 21.89% 16.11% Sales growth 12.99% 8.14% Cash flow growth 11.43% 8.82% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

Performance

VFVA has lagged VTI by over 30% in total return since inception.

VFVA vs. VTI since 2/15/2018 (Seeking Alpha)

The gap is 10% over the last 12 months:

VFVA vs. VTI since 2/15/2018 (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has increased from $1.64 to $2.76 per share between 2019 and 2023. This growth rate of 68% in 4 years has outpaced by a wide margin the cumulative inflation: about 19% in the same time, based on the Consumer Price Index.

VFVA distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of VFVA and five value style ETFs:

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

DFAT is actively managed, whereas the other funds track different indexes.

VFVA VTV IWD VLUE IVE DFAT Inception 2/13/2018 1/26/2004 5/22/2000 4/16/2013 5/22/2000 12/11/1998 Expense Ratio 0.13% 0.04% 0.19% 0.15% 0.18% 0.28% AUM $689.56M $162.66B $54.70B $7.21B $32.90B $9.61B Avg Daily Volume $2.31M $398.18M $422.79M $44.31M $196.77M $14.26M Holdings 593 353 851 155 448 1540 Top 10 9.60% 22.41% 17.15% 34.37% 18.45% 5.97% Turnover 24.00% 10.00% 15.00% 23.00% 29.00% 3.00% Yield TTM 2.42% 2.31% 1.91% 2.54% 1.57% 1.34% Click to enlarge

VFVA is the smallest fund of this group (in assets under management) and the least liquid (in dollar volume). It has the second cheapest fee behind VTV, another Vanguard ETF. It is second behind DFAT regarding diversification measured as % of assets in the top 10 holdings.

The next chart plots total returns, starting on 6/14/2021 to match all inception dates. IVE is the best performer on this period. VFVA is in the middle of the pack, almost on par with the other actively managed fund DFAT.

VFVA vs competitors since 6/14/2021 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, VFVA is in second position behind IVE. Other competitors are following closely.

VFVA vs competitors, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

The two weaknesses of most value ETFs

The fund is actively managed, and the quantitative model is not disclosed. VFVA has a sector breakdown and a return since 2018 similar to competitors, so it is likely to have the same weaknesses. The first one is to classify all stocks on the same criteria. In contrast, my monthly dashboard here shows how valuation and quality metrics may vary across sectors. A consequence is to overweight sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper. It explains why financials have such a heavy weight in VFVA, and why technology is so underweight. Technology is a sector with large intangible assets (especially massive R&D and large user databases), which are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios.

The second weakness comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.86% -73.88% 0.47 23.25% Cheapest quarter in P/E 10.63% -63.06% 0.55 19.88% Cheapest quarter in P/S 11.60% -68.78% 0.54 22.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.65% -64.24% 0.62 20.63% Equal Weight Index (RSP) 9.16% -59.92% 0.5 17.55% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of not using P/B in my Dashboard List model (more info at the end of this post).

Takeaway

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF is an actively managed fund holding 593 stocks with value characteristics in all size segments. It is overweight in financials, yet well diversified across holdings. It has been lagging the total U.S. market since inception in 2018. Price history is too short to assess the strategy relative to a broad index, but it is long enough to compare it to other value-style ETFs. In this regard, VFVA shows an average performance among its most popular competitors. In particular, VTV, a passively managed ETF by Vanguard with a lower fee, shows a slightly better total return since June 2021.