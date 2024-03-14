DGRO Vs. VIG: Better Passive Dividend Income Snowball

Richard Drury

Warren Buffett once emphasized that the path to long-term financial independence lies in building a passive income snowball. This is because a passive income snowball throws off a gradually increasing amount of income (such as dividends) from investments that require minimal active involvement. Ultimately, this results in exponential growth to the passive income stream, which - over time - will fully cover living expenses and lead to financial freedom.

The keys to building a passive dividend income snowball include:

owning quality underlying holdings that preserve the compounding process over long periods of time

consistent investments to further build the passive income snowball and accelerate the compounding process

remaining invested over long periods of time

Moreover, when using ETFs as your vehicle of choice, it is important to ensure that the ETFs offer:

adequate diversification across holdings and sectors

low expense ratios to avoid having your investment returns eroded over time

effective balance of current yield and long-term dividend growth potential.

In this article, we will compare two popular dividend growth ETFs - the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG) and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) - and offer our take on which is the better passive dividend income snowball.

VIG Vs. DGRO: Track Record

When it comes to total return performance track record, both funds appear to be highly correlated and have generated similar results. That said, DGRO emerges as the winner here:

Data by YCharts

VIG Vs. DGRO: Diversification

In terms of diversification, DGRO has a greater number of individual holdings (424) compared to VIG (318) and also has less invested in its top 10 holdings (26.96% vs. 32.16%).

Moreover, its portfolio diversification is more balanced across sectors, with less overweight exposure to technology and financials stocks than VIG has while also having more exposure to some of its smaller sectors:

DGRO Sector Allocation:

Technology: 18.26%

Financials: 18.24%

Health Care: 17.24%

Industrials: 12.00%

Consumer Defensive: 10.53%

Energy: 7.25%

Consumer Cyclical: 6.39%

Utilities: 6.13%

Basic Material: 2.52%

Communication: 1.44%

Cash & Equivalents: 0.47%

VIG Sector Allocation:

Technology: 23.86%

Financials: 19.05%

Health Care: 14.82%

Industrials: 12.89%

Consumer Defensive: 11.73%

Consumer Cyclical: 7.06%

Basic Material: 4.06%

Energy: 2.78%

Utilities: 2.49%

Communication: 1.26%

Cash & Equivalents: 0.31%

In particular, we like that DGRO has less exposure to the technology sector - which is quite possibly overvalued right now after being in a major bull market over the past year and a half - while having greater exposure to defensive sectors like health care and utilities (XLU) as well as significantly more exposure to energy (XLE) right now. We like the greater defensive exposure because we believe that there remains an elevated risk of recession hitting the U.S. economy, and we like the greater exposure to utilities and energy because we are quite bullish on both sectors right now. You can read why we are bullish on utilities here and why we are bullish on energy here.

When it comes to the top 10 holdings, not only does DGRO have less portfolio concentration in these names, but it also has significantly less exposure to the magnificent seven mega-cap technology stocks:

DGRO Top 10 Holdings:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 3.13%

Broadcom (AVGO): 3.10%

Microsoft (MSFT): 2.98%

AbbVie (ABBV): 2.90%

Exxon Mobil (XOM): 2.90%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 2.67%

Chevron (CVX): 2.58%

Apple (AAPL): 2.35%

Procter & Gamble (PG): 2.21%

The Home Depot (HD): 2.14%

VIG Top 10 Holdings:

Microsoft (MSFT): 5.54%

Apple Inc. (AAPL): 4.20%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 3.29%

Broadcom (AVGO): 3.28%

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH): 3.09%

Visa Class A (V): 2.72%

Exxon Mobil (XOM): 2.69%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 2.50%

Mastercard Class A (MA): 2.44%

Procter & Gamble (PG): 2.43%

As the lists above make clear, DGRO only has 5.33% of its portfolio invested in dividend-paying mega-cap tech giants AAPL and MSFT, whereas VIG has a lot more (9.74%) invested in these two names. Given that these stocks have been in a very strong bull market, AAPL is struggling to generate additional growth, and both have rich valuation multiples, we view this as a positive for DGRO relative to VIG moving forward.

VIG Vs. DGRO: Expense Ratio

When it comes to expense ratio, VIG slightly edges out DGRO with its 0.06% expense ratio compared to DGRO's 0.08% expense ratio. However, both ratios are so low that it is immaterial, and both are among the lowest-cost dividend ETFs in the entire market.

VIG Vs. DGRO: Dividend Yield & Dividend Growth

DGRO emerges as the clear winner when it comes to dividend yield (2.3% on a trailing twelve-month basis compared to VIG's 1.78% yield) and also emerges as the clear winner in terms of dividend growth (a 10.18% five-year CAGR and a 12.67% trailing twelve-month dividend growth rate compared to VIG's 9.5% five-year CAGR and 7.93% trailing twelve-month dividend growth rate).

Investor Takeaway

While VIG is slightly cheaper than DGRO on an expense ratio basis, the difference is extremely small. Moreover, DGRO has a much higher dividend yield, a strong dividend growth and total return track record, superior diversification in terms of number of total holdings, sector balance, and concentration in top 10 holdings, and less exposure to richly-priced technology stocks. As a result, we think that DGRO makes for a more attractive passive dividend income snowball right now.