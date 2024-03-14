Eoneren

Investment Thesis

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is a rapidly growing small-cap semiconductor company specializing in gallium nitride "GaN" and silicon carbide "SiC" components for power electronics.

GaN and SiC devices offer many advantages compared to legacy silicon and are increasingly replacing silicon semiconductors in a wide variety of applications, as well as enabling new markets. It's a very large opportunity.

Initially focused on GaN products for mobile device chargers, NVTS leveraged market-leading success in that segment to support expansion into other markets. A major acquisition added SiC technology and products in 2022.

Revenue grew 60% in 2022 and 109% in 2023, and is projected to grow 40-50% in 2024.

Management has done an exemplary job growing Navitas from founding to a public company, with strategic acquisitions and timely funding.

Investors may view this pure-play GaN and SiC power semiconductor firm as an attractive vehicle to benefit from a generational shift in power electronics.

Introduction

NVTS was founded 10 years ago and went public in October 2021. They design, develop and sell power semiconductors - GaN integrated circuits "IC", SiC MOSFETs, and associated devices.

These devices are the core of power supplies providing power conversion (e.g. AC to DC, DC to DC) and battery charging. They also provide software packages and services to simplify and accelerate the adoption of their products. I wrote a deep dive on GaN and the Navitas origin story here.

Power supplies built with these devices offer significant real-world advantages - reduced charging times, smaller size, less weight, increased reliability, higher efficiency, wider operating temperature range, smaller and in some cases fewer components. Despite sometimes higher GaN and SiC device costs, these advantages now often yield lower system costs than legacy silicon.

Target markets include chargers for mobile devices, consumer electronics, home appliances, data center power supplies, solar inverters, energy storage, industrial motors, and electric vehicles.

NVTS uses a fabless business model, with manufacturing, packaging, and test functions performed by third parties under contract. GaN devices are manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) in Taiwan, and SiC devices by X-FAB Texas, Inc. (OTCPK:XFABF) in Texas.

Primary sources of information for this article are the 2023 Annual Report released 06 March 2024, and the Q4 2023 Earnings Call on 29 February 2024. The 12 December 2023 Investor Day also provides useful information, particularly for technical data.

The State of the Business

Financials Look Good

Total revenue grew to $79.5 million in 2023, a 109% increase from $37.9 million in 2022. Revenue for 2022 increased 60% over 2021.

NVTS is projecting 40-50% revenue growth for 2024, with the second half of the year significantly stronger than the first half.

Management expects the NVTS revenue growth rate will be 6-10x the overall power semiconductor market growth rate "for years to come".

Non-GAAP gross margin was 41.8% for 2023, compared to 40.8% for 2022, and 45.4% in 2021. The long-term target remains 50%+.

Profitability "is still targeted for $50 million a quarter". Management did not offer a date, but based on my revenue projections below, 2026 looks likely.

As of 31 December 2023, NVTS had cash and cash equivalents of $153 million, compared to $110 million at the end of 2022. NVTS has zero debt.

179 million shares of common stock were outstanding as of 31 December 2023, up from 154 million at 31 December 2022.

End Market Diversification Is Increasing

Navitas is now in production with all ten of the top ten largest mobile OEMs, and in development for production in 2024 or 2025 with:

seven of the world's top 10 home appliance OEMs

two of the top three leaders in industrial pumps

one of the top three leaders in heat pumps

three of the top five solar OEMs

majority of top 10 global solar players

20 data center designs with multiple customers

first ground terminal for satellite Internet service

on-board and roadside EV chargers with multiple customers

Improved Products are Being Shipped

NVTS continued to enhance and integrate additional functions into their GaN IC products, introducing GaNSense Half-Bridge and GaNSense Control, offering increased reliability, efficiency, and integration. In September 2023, GaNSafe was launched. GaNSafe supports high-power applications in data centers, solar power, energy storage, and EV markets. NVTS estimates product generations are now on a 15-month cadence.

SiC products have also seen improvements, with Gen3 Fast SiC MOSFETs offering improved efficiency, cooler operation, and longer lifetimes - key advantages for EV applications. There is a roadmap for Gen 4 and Gen 5.

The Market is Very Big and Getting Bigger

NVTS is selling into a very big and rapidly growing market.

NVTS believes the total GaN device market in 2023 was $260 million, and the SiC market $2.8 billion, ~ 10x larger. NVTS share with $79.5 million was ~ 2.7%,

NVTS does not break out GaN and SiC revenue, but based on a comment that 40% of their 2023 revenue was from mobile chargers, which I believe to be all GaN, that would suggest they have ~ a 12% market share in GaN.

The combined GaN and SiC market is expected to grow 29% in 2024, 6x the 5% growth rate of the legacy silicon market.

NVTS estimates that the market for power semiconductors will be about $22 billion in 2026. Part of this is legacy silicon, subject to replacement by GaN and SiC, part is new markets, particularly EVs, largely GaN and SiC from the start.

As Gene Sheridan, CEO, notes in the Earnings Call:

Our leading-edge GaN ICs and GeneSiC technologies are both displacement technologies in traditional markets and accelerating and enabling technologies in new energy markets.

NVTS sees the most likely technology for this potential $22 billion market split between GaN and SiC, with 31% GaN, 21% with a mixture of GaN and SiC mix, and 42% SiC.

In some cases, this mixture will occur in the same customer product; NVTS expects power supplies to have both GaN and SiC components. Gene Sheridan comments:

You're going to see a lot of interesting, we call them kind of hybrid designs, where we leverage both GaN and silicon carbide, not only for this data center space, but others in that 1- to 20-kilowatt area like onboard chargers.

NVTS has identified a $1.25 billion pipeline (figure below); $400 million EV/mobility, $380 million appliance/industrial, $250 million solar/storage, $150 million mobile/consumer, and $70 million data center.

NVTS Revenue Pipeline (NVTS Investor Day, December 2023)

Long term, NVTS expects their revenue growth to be 6-10x the growth in the power semiconductor market.

This slide from the NVTS Investor Day provides a big-picture estimate of the potential market for GaN and SiC power semiconductors in 25 years. Although dominated by EVs and power storage, there are six other $30+ billion markets. It's a very big market.

Long Term GaN + SiC Power Semiconductor Market (NVTS December 2023 Investor Day)

Management Has Been Exemplary

Management has, in my view, done an exemplary job. Gene Sheridan (57), President and CEO, is one of the original four co-founders of Navitas. It's likely he will be able to continue to lead NVTS through 2030.

In December 2023, Navitas was ranked #49 on Forbes’ 2024 America’s Successful Small Companies list, based on "earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return over the preceding five years, with a specific focus on the last 12 months".

While management makes dozens of important decisions every week, I'd like to focus on four key decisions that were visible to investors.

1. Initial Focus on Mobile Chargers

As a startup, Navitas focuses on bringing the advantages of GaN - 3x more power, 3x faster charging, 2x reduction in size and weight - to mobile chargers.

This strategy offered a number of advantages. A very visible-to-consumer impact, a relatively low-risk avenue for clients to gain experience with GaN, an opportunity to build a relationship with major OEMs, and a huge potential market, 2.5 billion chargers a year, with typical $1 GaN content per charger.

Although GaN devices may be more expensive than silicon, NVTS believes GaN reached system cost parity in 2023 with legacy silicon for mobile chargers of 65 watts or more (and even earlier in higher power applications).

As of the end of 2023, over 400 mobile charger models with NVTS GaN devices have entered mass production. All of the top-10 mobile OEMs are in production or development with Navitas. Two top customers are expected to reach 30% GaN adoption for chargers in 2024, although NVTS estimates the general adoption rate for chargers is still mid-single digits.

They are still reaping the benefits of this initial strategy, with mobile accounting for 40% of 2023 revenue, although it now accounts for less than 20% of their future pipeline.

2. Going Public

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, founded in 2014, went public on 20 October 2021, closing at $12.80. The combination with Live Oak Acquisition II, a Special Purpose Acquisitions Company, the previous day brought $320 million in cash to Navitas.

This timely decision meant that NVTS had the financial resources to aggressively execute their growth plans.

3. Purchase of GeneSiC

On 12 August 2022, NVTS acquired GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. This was a strategic and significant acquisition for NVTS. It expanded their product portfolio from GaN only to SiC, which immediately opened up higher power markets, and created the ability to mix and match technologies to best meet customer needs.

As noted above, the SiC market is even larger than the GaN market.

4. 2023 Equity Offering

In June 2023, the company sold 11.5 million shares at $8 per share, yielding $86.5 million net of expense.

This equity offering was made near the peak value of the NVTS share price. This cash infusion funded two years of financial runway, and allowed NVTS the flexibility to continue to aggressively invest in growing the company.

Navitas Valuation

The market provides a daily valuation of NVTS, averaging $6.50 since the August 2022 acquisition of GeneSiC, albeit with significant excursions (~2x) around that value.

Data by YCharts

Wall Street (8 analysts) has a 12-month forward target price of $9.72, with a $6.80 low and a $12 high, and an aggregate Strong Buy rating.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is much more negative, turning from Hold to Sell on 13 March 2024, with strong declines in the Momentum and Revisions components.

NVTS Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

My valuation timeframe for Navitas is much longer, reflecting my thesis that NVTS is a pure play opportunity to ride a generational shift in technology.

I'm not too concerned about share prices a few months from now. Instead, I'd like an estimate of long-term value - an estimate of share price in 2030.

By 2030, I expect NVTS to be a still growing but profitable company, allowing a price/sales comparison with other companies; the ones in the chart below are the ones NVTS identifies as competitors in the GaN space.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps the most directly comparable competitor is Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI), a power semiconductor-focused firm with $450 million in 2023 revenue.

Data by YCharts

We can also look roughly at the current P/S numbers for NVTS; about $80 million revenue / 180 million shares = $0.44 per share. The price as I write is $5.13, so it's trading at a P/S valuation of ~ 11.7.

One other comparison of note is the 11 January 2024 announcement that Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) will purchase Transphorm, Inc.(TGAN) for $5.10 per share, valuing TGAN at about $339 million. TGAN is a GaN-only power semiconductor company and a direct competitor of NVTS. I've written about TGAN, most recently here.

With an annualized revenue (4x calendar Q4 2023 actual) of $18.7 million, and 62.2 million diluted shares, that's a price/sales ratio of about 17. And about 32% of this revenue was from a government contract rather than product sales.

Based on all those comparisons, I'm going to use P/S ratios of 2.5, 5.0, and 7.5 to estimate 2030 share prices.

2030 Share Price Estimate

The table below shows the actual revenue for 2021-2023 (the blue years); growth was 60% in 2022 and 109% in 2023. We then calculate the projected revenue for 2024-2030 (the green years) assuming 30, 40, 50, and 60% annual growth rates going forward. I would note that sustained growth rates over 50% are difficult to sustain, both organizationally and operationally, and more so for physical products.

NVTS Potential Revenue Projections (Table by author)

We can then compute the revenue per share, assuming 200 million shares (see risk analysis below), and apply a 2.5x to 7.5x P/S valuation multiple, as shown in the table below. This illustrates the range of potential results, and the sensitivity to both growth and assumed P/S valuation. The results are quite sensitive to growth rate, with 2030 revenues increasing about 60% for each 10% increase in growth rate.

NVTS Potential 2030 Share Price (Table by author)

The 2.5x valuation seems a minimum, and 7.5x is a reasonable "good" case. One might expect considerable year-to-year fluctuation based on current market conditions, and the growth rate at that time. A buyout would probably bring a significantly higher multiple.

Using a 40% growth rate and a conservative 5x multiple, we get a reasonable target price of $21.

We might also model a slightly more complex scenario, assuming 50% growth in 2024 and 2025, 40% in 2026 and 2027, and 30% in the last three years. This would yield $771 million revenue in 2030, or $3.85 per share. With the same conservative 5x P/S multiple, this suggests a target price of about $19.

My conclusion is that $20 per share in 2030 is an achievable and reasonable estimate; that would be ~ 22% CAGR. A more optimistic 7.5x valuation would yield ~$30 per share.

Risks to Investment Thesis

The normal catalog of risks facing most companies is listed in the Annual Report, but there are two that I'd like to discuss further.

1. The major strategic risk is geopolitical.

In 2023, about 70% of net sales were to end customers in Asia, and 62% were in China (up from 38% in 2022). That business is subject to various flavors of political risk, up to and including the complete loss of those sales.

GaN device fabrication occurs in Taiwan, and primary assembly and test functions occur in Taiwan and the Philippines.

This risk is likely difficult to materially mitigate, and in the most extreme scenarios, would be crippling.

2. Some investors have expressed concern that the value of their shares may be materially diluted, particularly by stock-based compensation. This risk is recognized but not really quantified in the Risk section of the Annual Report.

The increase in share count is shown in the plot below.

Data by YCharts

At the end of Q1 2022, post-IPO, they had 123 million shares outstanding, vs. 179 million today. That's an additional 56 million shares. From an analysis of the 2023 Annual Report and some computations, this appears to reflect:

28.9 million for acquisitions (52%)

11.5 million sold for cash (21%)

8.3 million from the exercise of stock options (15%)

7.6 million from the vesting of Restricted Stock Units "RSU" (14%)

It's worth noting - and perhaps not an accident - that this stock-based compensation essentially maintained the ownership share of the executive team as the company has grown.

Going forward, at 31 December 2023, there were 12.9 million RSUs outstanding, 2.7 million stock options outstanding, 2.3 million stock options vested and exercisable, and an estimated 1 million RSUs expected to be issued in 2024 based on 2023 bonus plans. This totals 18.9 million shares.

In addition, under an Earn Out agreement, certain shareholders can earn up to 10 million shares if the share price reaches $12.50, $17.00, or $20.00 for 20 days in a 30 day period, before October 19, 2026. None of these shares have been earned to date.

For the 2030 estimates above, I used 200 million shares outstanding.

Investors may wish to include this in their decision-making. In my view, the stock-based compensation is significant but not excessive; it's more or less the price of hiring the talent the company needs.

Investor Takeaway

It's a technology story. NVTS is a semiconductor company leveraging the generational shift in power electronics from silicon to GaN and SiC.

It's a growth story. Revenue grew 60% in 2022, 109% in 2023, and is projected to grow another 40-50% in 2024. NVTS has an identified pipeline of ~$1.25 billion, with significant new revenue sources coming online in later 2024 and 2025. They expect to grow revenue for years at 6-10x the growth rate of the power semiconductor market. It's indicative to me that NVTS is shifting from reporting the number of individual design-ins to the number of global top 10s who are customers.

At year-end, NVTS had $153 million in cash and no debt. Although they are not yet cash flow positive, they have the resources to continue to grow to that point.

It's a management story. NVTS management has a long and exemplary track record of success. In significant part, an investment here is a bet that this demonstrated success will continue.

I view NVTS as a long-term investment, i.e. to 2030 or later. I expect to see significant price fluctuations, often driven by news that is not significant to NVTS.

The valuation estimate here suggests NVTS might be worth ~$20 per share by 2030 (~22% CAGR), but that estimate has wide error bars. I would not be surprised to see them acquired before that.

At a price under $6, I would rate it a Buy on the Seeking Alpha scale, while suggesting a cautious investor might look for a price near $5.

Personally, I increased my position by 50% with a limit order at $5.00 on 08 March 2024, as I was beginning the research for this article, and currently have an active limit order of the same size at $4.85.