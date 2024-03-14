hapabapa

Introduction and Investment Thesis

On February 6, 2023, I initiated a "sell" rating on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). I had outlined that my bear thesis was predicated on the fact that the company's valuation was outstretched given macroeconomic uncertainties and a ferociously competitive landscape.

HubSpot recently announced its Q4 FY23 earnings, and despite the company beating its earnings and revenue growth estimates, I believe that the stock is still overvalued at current levels and thus maintain my Sell rating on the stock.

In this post, I will walk through the latest earnings report to highlight the good and the bad and tie it together to build my valuation model.

A quick primer on HubSpot’s business model

HubSpot develops and distributes cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software that helps customers manage the full lifecycle of their customers, from acquisition to conversion, engagement, and support. The company mainly caters to mid-market businesses, and its cloud platform offers its customers six product hubs that they can use: HubSpot CRM, Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, Content Management System (CMS) Hub, and Operations Hub. In addition, it also provides its customers with native payment solutions that facilitate e-commerce transactions while collecting a take-rate per transaction.

In terms of its business model, HubSpot focuses on acquiring its customers via a combination of freemium-based sales, inbound sales, and sales from its solution partners.

HubSpot operates a SaaS-based subscription model. At the same time, the company has recently introduced a seat-based pricing structure, which will be based on the additional number of users in an organization who may use the HubSpot platform.

The Good: Strong revenue and margin growth given robust product innovation and a successful go-to-market strategy

The company generated $581M in revenue in Q4 FY23, beating expectations by 4%. For the full year FY23, revenue grew 25% YoY to $2.17B, aided by stronger growth in their subscription revenue, which accounted for 98% of total revenue. While the annual growth rate in revenue has certainly slowed, compared to the 34% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2023, the company is adding new customers at a robust pace, with the customer base growing 23% YoY to 205,000 by the end of Q4 FY23. Looking forward, the company is expected to generate $2.55-2.56B in revenue in FY24, which would represent a growth rate of 19% YoY.

Q4 FY23 Earnings Slides- HubSpot's revenue growth

I believe that the company’s go-to-market strategy, where it uses a bi-modal approach to drive volume at the lower end of its customer segment while driving value in the upmarket segment with a multi-hub adoption of a tiered product and pricing strategy, is proving to be successful, especially as customers consolidate on fewer platforms to drive better visibility across marketing, sales, and service.

At the same time, the company remains committed to its product innovation, where it saw over 800 product enhancements across the entire platform, especially with the relaunch of its Sales Hub, where customers are getting value from its AI-powered features such as call summarization and forecasting, which is boosting sales productivity. Looking ahead, I believe that a combination of strong product innovation, coupled with the company’s bi-modal approach to go to market and drive adoption, should allow it to grow its revenue in the high teens range over the next 5 years.

This is what Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot, said during the Q4 earnings call, which validates my opinion.

“At the lower end of the market, we saw exceptionally strong net ads driven by starter momentum. Our pricing optimization plays continue to work. Our value proposition of an Easy-to-buy, easy-to-use platform is crystal clear, and our efforts to amplify this value in-app, in chat and across brand campaigns drove results in the quarter. In upmarket, the big themes in Q4 were large deal strength, Sales Hub and multi-hub momentum. We saw seasonally strong impact from large deals as more upmarket customers are consolidating on our platform. 60% of [ Crown ] Enterprise customers are now on two or more hubs and more customers are starting with multi-hub.”

Shifting gears to HubSpot's profitability, the company generated $220M in non-GAAP operating income in FY23, up 95% YoY at a margin of 15% vs. 10% a year ago. The expansion in margin was driven by streamlining its operating expenses, especially, when it came to Sales & Marketing, which amounted to 43% of Revenue, compared to 45% the year before, on a non-GAAP basis.

The company expects to produce non-GAAP operating income of $408-412M in FY24, which would result in a margin of approximately 16% as it continues to gain operational efficiencies. As per the company’s long-term financial model, it is set to expand its margins by 18–20% by FY26 and by 20–25% after that, which I believe is achievable, especially as the company sees deeper adoption of its hubs across customers, leading to greater economies of scale.

Q4 FY23 Earnings Slides- HubSpot's profitability

The Bad: Net Retention Rate slows as the company continues to hike prices, macroeconomic risks persist

Earlier, we saw that HubSpot was adding customers at a decent pace of 23.5% YoY, amounting to 205K in FY23. However, the company saw weakness in its new revenue retention rate (NRR) in FY23 at 103.9%, compared to 110.3% in FY22. One of the primary reasons could be that HubSpot hiked its pricing for its Marketing Hub in FY22. At the same time, the company will be launching another update to their pricing model by introducing seat-based pricing, as noted earlier. On the Q4 FY23 earnings call, HubSpot management noted that they would see some impact from the pricing change in the back half of FY24 on its revenue, since the pricing change will impact its existing customer base as they see another ~5% increase in prices.

At the same time, macroeconomic risks continue to persist, as I described in my previous post on HubSpot. With inflation rates staying above the Fed’s target of 2.2%, I believe the Fed will likely be delaying its interest rate cuts, which will continue to pressurize SMBs, further dampening HubSpot’s growth prospects.

Tying it all in: HubSpot valuation is not justified

In my previous post, I stated that HubSpot is overvalued. Given the stock’s current price after its Q4 earnings, I remain firm in my opinion that it still doesn’t provide an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Over a 5-year investment horizon, assuming that the company grows in the high-teens range, it should produce a revenue of $5B by FY28. Meanwhile, assuming that the company continues to expand its non-GAAP operating margins from its projected 16% in FY24 to 22.5-23% by FY28, as per its long-term financial model, the company should produce a non-GAAP operating income of $1.15B, which would translate to a present value of $786M when discounted at 10%.

Q4 FY23 Earnings Slides: HubSpot's long-term financial model

During this period of time, non-GAAP operating income would be growing annually by 18–22%. Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% with a price-to-earnings multiple of 15–18, I believe that HubSpot should trade at 2x the forward multiple of the S&P 500, which would translate to a price target of $527. This represents a downside of approximately 15% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

Conclusions

While HubSpot is continuously innovating in its product suite to drive adoption across its target market, I remain concerned as to the impact of the pricing change on the top line, especially in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. As a result, I believe the current valuation poses a risk, and I will choose to be on the sidelines until the stock reaches my price target for me to reconsider.