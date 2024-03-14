Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Miners Are Digging In (Despite Your Disinterest)

VanEck
Summary

  • Gold was little changed in February, closing below $2,000 per ounce on February 13 and 14 before moving back and holding above this level for the remainder of the month.
  • While gold bullion was seemingly unloved this past month, gold stocks basically had their heart broken.
  • The first days of March have brought some relief to gold equity investors, though, with gold mining stocks strongly outperforming gold bullion as gold reaches new all-time highs.

Gold was little changed in February; gold equities are poised to benefit from the recent upswing in gold prices.

Monthly gold market and economic insights from Imaru Casanova, Portfolio Manager, featuring her unique views on mining and gold's portfolio benefits.

VanEck
Imaru Casanova, Portfolio Manager

