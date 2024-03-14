Billionaire Investors Are Buying These 3 Sectors Hand Over Fist

MarsBars

So far in 2024, mega-cap stocks (a.k.a. the "Magnificent Seven") as well as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) have consumed most of the investing limelight due to the tremendous total returns that they have been generating. In particular, Nvidia has led a surge in AI-related stocks during its historic run. At the same time, Bitcoin's epic rally has spurred the likes of Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy (MSTR) to confidently assert that it will “eat gold“ on its way to becoming not only the dominant digital asset but also the world's favorite medium of exchange in store of value.

Data by YCharts

That being said, as value investors another man’s treasure tends to be our trash, and another man’s trash tends to be our treasure. With that investing philosophy in mind, here are three sectors that are largely being overlooked in today’s market that we think will deliver outsized risk-adjusted returns in the coming years. Moreover, billionaire investors also apparently think these sectors are opportunistic as they are investing aggressively in them as well.

#1. Energy (XLE)

Perhaps the most attractive all-around sector at the moment is energy. Between renewable power generation businesses that have sold off aggressively in response to the rising cost of capital and the exploration and production and midstream pipeline businesses that combine increasingly fortresslike investment grade balance sheets with significant free cash flow yield that support hefty distributions and buybacks to investors, attractive investments in this sector are plentiful right now.

One of our favorite opportunities right now is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which offers investors a very well-covered yield of over 7%, and the midstream (AMLP) sector's best balance sheet that earns it an A- minus credit rating. Moreover, its management has successfully and prudently allocated capital over many years enabling the company to deliver market-crashing total returns, a quarter century of consistent distribution growth, and returns on invested capital consistently north of 10%. You can read more about our views on this opportunity here.

Meanwhile, billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is also pouring capital into the sector. In addition to his existing holdings in Chevron (CVX) and several energy infrastructure investments, he has been buying shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) hand-over-fist lately and now owns 28.2% of the company.

#2. Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ)

I am very bullish on real estate investment trusts because they are currently trading at steep discounts to their private market valuations, generally have healthy balance sheets and very attractive dividends, and have been in a bear market now for over two years.

While certain sectors of commercial real estate such as office do face significant challenges, there are numerous other areas in the real estate sector that look quite attractive right now. One of my favorite opportunities is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). With a very strong balance sheet that earns it an A- credit rating, an impressive long-term track record of delivering market-beating total returns, and a current discount to both its private market valuation and historic valuation multiple, it appears to be a compelling value at the moment. With a relatively defensive business model, and attractive and well-covered dividend payout backed by a well-diversified portfolio with high-quality underlying real estate assets, this is a great company that is current selling at a wonderful price.Meanwhile, the billionaire CEO of Blackstone (BX) Steve Schwarzman is also very bullish on REITs, with his company recently taking several of them private. Moreover, his company recently stated that right now is a "generational buying opportunity" in the commercial real estate space.

#3. Gold miners (GDX)

As I detailed in a recent article, my highest conviction investment right now is gold (GLD). While it has not quite generated the outlandish returns of Bitcoin or NVDA so far, it has still generated very strong returns since I wrote that article:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, gold mining stocks have not kept pace, instead trading at deep discounts to their historic valuation averages despite gold sitting at all-time highs. As a result, I think it is a great time to load up on gold mining stocks, in particular blue chips like Newmont (NEM) (as I recently detailed here).

Moreover, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller also seems to agree as he has been loading up on shares of NEM and Barrick Gold (GOLD) recently. As someone who tends to focus on high-growth tech stocks, an aggressive move into gold miners by Druckenmiller speaks volumes to the enormous value in the sector right now. As a result, we take that as a very bullish indicator for gold stocks.

Investor Takeaway

While it can be tempting to follow the crowd and chase high-flying sectors like big tech and cryptocurrencies, many times it is much more prudent to follow the smart money. In this case, we are following billionaires like Warren Buffett, Steve Schwartzman, and Stanley Druckenmiller in buying high-quality, high-yielding, and undervalued energy, REIT, and mining companies hand over fist and expect to be rewarded for this contrarian approach alongside some of the world's most talented and insightful investors in the years to come.