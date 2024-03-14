Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

On Holding Remains A Buy After Earnings Pullback

Mar. 14, 2024 8:35 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON) Stock
LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
209 Followers

Summary

  • On Holding released a solid Q4'23 report, but currency translation resulted in a large net income miss.
  • On's strategy to Elevate, Expand, and Establish their brand will be the main growth driver for the next few years.
  • Despite the negative reaction, the lower stock price presents a buying opportunity as it represents fair value for the company.

Athlete running through red ribbon

We Are

It has been a volatile ride for shareholders of ON Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) over the last 12 months. I last covered the stock after the release of it 2Q'23 results, which were broadly reminiscent of the

This article was written by

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
209 Followers
LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.