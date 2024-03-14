We Are

It has been a volatile ride for shareholders of ON Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) over the last 12 months. I last covered the stock after the release of it 2Q'23 results, which were broadly reminiscent of the recently released 4th quarter result, with strong top line growth, but strength of the Swiss franc causing a large net income loss. Then, as now, the market had soured on short-term profit expectations while longer-term expectations remaining intact. It seemed like a classic dip-buying opportunity. This same opportunity arose post the Q4 result, but alas, it appears to have dissipated as quickly as it arrived.

The stock has risen 27% since that recommendation, but I still see value in ONON shares. In this article, I'll discuss the Q4 result, discuss the outlook, and present how I am thinking about ONON’s current valuation.

Q4 and fiscal year 2023 results

ONON's revenue for the full year was in line with the upgraded guidance last quarter and sales for the quarter was also in line with expectations at 21.9% growth year on year. However, the market sold the stock off heavily on the day due to a large unexpected currency movement that negatively impacted sales. It also appears that currency is likely to weigh on the stock for the immediate future as well. This reaction unwound as quickly as it happened, so the stock, while still attractive, is not quite as attractive as buying the day of the release.

On’s Revenue for the quarter was marginally ahead of guidance (21% sales growth guided vs 21.9% achieved) and was broadly in line with consensus expectations. On a constant currency basis, quarterly sales growth was 31%. Gross profit was 1.6% ahead of consensus, adjusted EBITDA was 10.1% ahead, however, what the market is probably concerned about was the big net income swing to a loss of CHF26.8m compared to expectation of 31.2m. The main reason was the strength of the Swiss franc, which caused a CHF85.5m foreign exchange loss and is excluded from operating results.

4Q23 Consensus beat/miss Sales 447.1 450.3 In line Gross profit (margin) 270.2 (60.4%) 266.0 (59.0%) 1.6% beat Adjusted EBITDA (margin) 71.9 (16.1%) 65.1 (14.5%) 10.4% beat Net Income (margin) -26.8 (nm) 31.2 (6.9%) 58m miss Click to enlarge

For the fiscal year, the result was in line with expectations at the sales and gross profit lines. The annual result beat Adjusted EBITDA expectations, but similar to the large unexpected foreign currency loss, net income missed expectations by a fair margin.

4Q23 Consensus beat/miss Sales 1,792.1m 1,795.9m In line Gross profit (margin) 1,067.2 (59.6%) 1,064.1m (59.3%) In line Adj EBITDA 276.9m (15.5%) 270.2m (15.0%) 2.5% beat Net Income (margin) 79.6m 128.2m 37.9% miss Click to enlarge

The improved margin over the prior periods and consensus was due to a more normalized shipping and freight environment as well as a greater share from the Direct to Consumer (DTC) channel, which reached 46.2% of group sales for the quarter. DTC is On’s non-wholesale channel, with sales coming from On’s online store and global retail footprint. By selling direct, On is able to keep a larger proportion of the full priced sale, and its success to date is the reason the company is emphasising this is a key growth driver going forward.

The currency impact is unfortunate yet unpredictable, and I won’t go so far as to predict a reversal, but if the currency strength does reverse, this will be a large benefit to the company. It is evident in the below chart from xe.com that the USDCHF currency pair has been volatile through the year but has also remained broadly below the 2022 level, impacting reported earnings. It is a non-cash adjustment to the Income Statement and arises due to On’s holdings of cash and other monetary items in other currencies. This is distinct from the translation of sales and expenses from foreign currencies into Swiss francs, as this is done at the sales/expense line level, rather than being separated onto its own line like balance sheet translations do.

xe.com

Outlook

On expects the momentum to continue, forecasting constant currency sales growth of 30%. However, if the CHF remains strong at current levels, On guided to reported sales of CHF2,250m, implying growth of 26%.

At its investor day in November, On also provided some further financial targets that are worth discussing in this context. Management are budgeting for a 26% sales CAGR to 2026 while achieving a gross margin of 60.0% (below the recent quarter’s performance), and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% (2ppts higher than the 2024 full-year margin of 16.0%).

On discussed several ways they expect to achieve this growth through gains in market share. These strategies fell under 3 banners:

ONON Investor Day 2023

Elevate

On plans to grow market share through increasing brand awareness with athlete ambassadorships such as Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, and Hellen Obiri, and also through local community events. The Olympics should be an excellent opportunity for On to showcase its brand and its performance technology, both through marketing initiatives and through race day performance.

Expand

This is On’s plan to grow market presence via their multi-channel distribution strategy. The role of On’s own retail stores will be key to this, as will China. Additionally, there remains ample room to add more stores at major retailers such as Footlocker, Dick’s, and JD, in which On only has a presence in 20% of each. Additionally, On expects to open 25 stores in 2024, half of which are slated for China, and has in mind to open 100 over the next few years. This compares to the 15 that were opened in 2023 (10 of which were in China). To demonstrate the credibility that On has built in China already, at the recent Shanghai Marathon, On was the fifth most represented brand worn for the race.

Establish

On intends to increase the number of product lines in their stable. The company was founded on Running and, by all appearances, seems to be making some waves in Tennis as well. At the investor day the company said that after On ambassador Ben Shelton made the semifinals of the US Open, brand awareness exploded for tennis products, resulting in a 1000% increase in tennis apparel searches, 100% increase in conversions, and 396% increase in revenue. The 2024 Olympics present an opportunity for more brand moments such as these, with the On Athletics Club (OAC) -- a team of professional runners sponsored by On – having at least a dozen athletes competing.

Training, Outdoor, and Performance All Day will be the next verticals that On tackle.

ONON's 2023 Investor Day

Valuation

ONON is currently trading about in line with a set of peers in the premium athletic space in terms of multiples. According to FactSet, after the bounce back above $33/share, ONON’s 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 23.6x. However, this analysis gets more interesting if we look ahead 2 years, as On is currently smaller and growing faster. Looking at the Price/Sales multiples is also interesting, with ONON at the lower end of the premium peer group, however, I will prefer to use EV/EBITDA as it controls more for margins and investment.

Company 1 year fwd EV/EBITDA 2 year fwd EV/EBITDA Price/Sales 3 yr Sales growth p.a. (ONON) 23.6x 17.5x 4.1x 64% (DECK) 24.6 21.9 5.6 20.3% (NKE) 21.3 18.1 2.9 10.4% (LULU) 23.2 19.9 6.4 31.2% Click to enlarge

Source: FactSet

The average 2-year EV/EBITDA of these three peers is 20x. But On is growing much quicker. If we apply this multiple to ONON’s 2025 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, apply a currency conversion at the current spot of $1.13 (because the reported currency is CHF but the quoted currency is USD), and discount it back one year to account for the time value of money we get a valuation of $31.05.

But because it is growing must faster, I think it would not be unjustified for On to trade at a premium. If we use a 22x multiple (with the same parameters as above), we get a valuation of $34.16 and if we use a multiple of 25x EV/EBITDA, we get a valuation of $38.82. I'm not going to press either one of these, but it provides a range valuation range that suggests On may still be undervalued compared to peers at these levels.

The assumptions baked into my EBITDA forecast are based on sales growth of 27% and 27% in both years and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% in 2025, based on incremental improvement towards the company’s goal of 18% Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026. This does not take into account any significant earnings upgrades from the company in 2024, however, with the strategies the company has in place, as revealed at the Investor Day, and the opportunity that the Olympics presents to On as an athletic brand, I would not be surprised if On is being conservative in their guidance.

Business Risks

In my previous article, I mentioned two risks to keep front of mind when considering ONON. The first is that athletic footwear and apparel is an intensely competitive business. The second was the macroeconomic environment and the negative impact any potential weakness could have on the demand for premium priced goods. The economy has so far proven resilient and although the consumer does appear to be stretched in some cases, it is the former risk I wish to discuss further here, especially in the context of it affording On a competitive advantage. Please refer to my previous article for my thoughts on the macro impact as this hasn't changed.

Regarding the competitive environment, On appear to have created something novel, and are leaning heavily on their ability to innovate and bring out fresh new designs that are proving wildly popular. But On is coming up against heavyweights in the industry that have been creating great products for decades. For this reason, while I think there is potential for On to create a strong brand in the future, I don't think it is strong enough yet to say that On's brand is a source of competitive advantage. Almost by definition, a brand must be forged over time, and it is this time that bestows a brand its strength. Think of some strong brands, and it is highly likely that not one of them was founded in the last 2 decades. But the strongest brands in the world (Apple, Nike, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Hermes to name a handful) were all at least 50 and in some cases well over 100 years old. On is not there yet.

I mentioned Nike, let's go a touch deeper. Nike (NKE) has a strong brand, perhaps one of the best in the world. Certainly, the strongest in athletics. And its Jordan brand is unreplicable and therefore a source of a second (albeit similar) competitive advantage. A brand is a source of competitive advantage when customers cease shopping around other products. Nike is an easy go-to product when you need a new running shirt. Personally, I am on my 3rd pair of Nike Pegasus running shoes (don't worry, I also own 2 pairs of On shoes). While On is a premium product with a premium price tag, it is too early to say whether this represents a source of competitive advantage yet.

Conclusion

I like to buy great companies at fair prices, and On is demonstrating that it has the calibre to be a great company. It is still early in its journey, but it has innovation in performance, unique and attractive design, and a brand that is both resonating with its current user base and is materially underpenetrated. This is a potent combination that could see On growing for many years in and beyond the Running vertical. The price today seems reasonable with a very promising short and long-term outlook, On stock is a buy.