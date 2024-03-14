Anna Bliokh/iStock via Getty Images

What Makes Adtran A Deep Value Play

Shares of Adtran Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have fallen off a cliff in the past year. It's down about 60% in the past year:

Seeking Alpha

While most investors will have been scared away by now, this kind of price performance opens the playing field to contrarian investors.

"Falling knives" showing the following characteristics were found to outperform the S&P 500 by a margin of more than 11% by The Brandes Institute in a worldwide study measuring the years between 1980 and 2003:

A drop in share price of at least 60% in the prior 12 months.

A post drop market cap of at least $100 million.

Shares of Adtran tick these boxes.

In the study referenced, a universe of about 2,000 US stocks qualified as a "falling knife" according to the criteria over the two-decade timespan measured. Most of these "falling knives" underperformed the market, and many companies even went bankrupt. But a group of them ("outliers") outperformed the market by such a wide margin that the entire group of "falling knives" outperformed the market substantially over a 1, 2 and 3 year timeframe.

While you could go ahead and invest in Adtran on those statistical merits alone – at least according to the research paper, and at least if bought with a group of other such issues – if you’re anything like me, you’d like to know what you get involved with.

To answer that, in the following I’ll take a look first at what caused Adtran’s hardship, and secondly what management is doing about it.

What Caused Adtran's Problems

Adtran operates in the telecommunications sector and provides a range of services to its customers, including fiber internet access and aggregation.

Particularly through its fiber and related businesses, Adtran belongs to what is essentially a growing industry: Fiber internet access is replacing legacy access particularly in the US and Europe where Adtran operates.

We saw that particularly coming into the later stages of the pandemic when in 2022, Adtran shares reached a multi-year high at more than $25 a share. This marked the pinnacle of a surge in demand that had occurred through the pandemic and the ensuing remote work culture.

Coming out of the pandemic, on the other hand, Adtran and many of its peers started struggling to keep growing. In a single day, Adtran lost more than 11% just on the news that it guided preliminary numbers below prior guidance.

Dealing with its issues has taken a while for Adtran. When adjusting their guidance, management addressed some of the factors driving their below-par guidance, including dissatisfactory inventory levels:

Growing customer concerns over inventory stocking levels affected our first quarter Subscriber Solutions category. We believe that this over-supply condition in CPE products will continue into the second quarter. - Adtran CEO, Tom Stanton

On a more technical level, the distress in Adtran's price performance seems to be linked to its string of missing on earnings/revenue estimates. In researching "falling knives", I've found that one of the most common reasons for substantial price depreciation is repeatedly missing on such estimates. With Adtran, either analyst coverage is simply too optimistic, or missing on estimates has become habitual: In February 2023, Adtran missed on top and bottom lines. In October 2023, the company again missed on revenue - and in February 2024, once again it missed on top and bottom lines.

With issues clearly present, the question is what management is doing about it:

What Management Is Doing To Work Out The Problems

Adtran recently announced earnings and in their earnings call with investors reiterated how inventory levels had been one of the main causes for concern:

Given the environment, we continue to focus on managing our operational expenses and reducing our inventory levels. - Adtran CEO, Tom Stanton

These concerns aside, management has said that they focus on two strategic initiatives in 2024:

Investing in fiber based broadband networks in the US. High risk vendor replacements in Europe.

The first strategic initiative relates to macro drivers in the industry: In the US, roughly 80 million homes are connected via fiber broadband. Even so, about half of all US homes are not connected via fiber. This leaves significant potential for future growth. It also explains why management is keen to tap into that potential and keeps it a strategic point of focus.

The second strategic focus regards European internet infrastructure. Last year, the European Union moved to effectively ban Chinese vendors from its member states' 5G networks. This benefits Adtran as European Union member states are transitioning their supply chains from Chinese to non-Chinese companies, including Adtran which already has a strong presence in the EU, particularly in Germany. Adtran has expanded into Europe over a span of several years, including when in 2012 Adtran bought Nokia Siemens' broadband access business based in Germany.

Management seems intent on further advancing Adtran’s presence in and focus on Europe. Management shared an update on their efforts relating to Europe in their latest earnings call:

Q4 marked the beginning of volume shipments to our largest customer in Germany of the 6330, our flagship product. And our largest customer in the UK continues to pass millions of homes per year with fiber utilizing our platform. And with another carrier in Northern Europe, we have begun fiber access deployments in three countries, while being qualified for four. - Adtran CEO, Tom Stanton

All in all, with Adtran's recent poor performance mostly driven by stagnating growth, management seems to have launched several initiatives aimed at delivering growth to counter the issues.

Risks

Most "falling knives" turn out to be bad investments - even after their initial drop. The market isn't stupid, and there's always a good reason that the market has discounted a falling knife.

Some typical reasons may be:

Failing to deliver on financial guidance or against consensus estimates.

Bankruptcy.

Failure to obtain key regulatory approvals.

In other words, when you buy falling knives you rely on a few of the issues to make up for all of those that fail. These "outliers", on the other hand, tend to outperform massively.

What this means to you is you can manage the risk of buying into Adtran basically in two different ways:

You can buy it for its properties as a falling knife; with statistics supporting a thesis of future outperformance.

You can buy it for its turnaround plan.

If you plan to buy Adtran for its deep value, statistical properties, I suggest diversifying the risk by adding other similar issues to a portfolio of falling knives.

Conclusion

Adtran is a falling knife in the telecommunications sector. Like many of its peers, Adtran was a favorite of the stock market during the pandemic when demand surged.

Since then, a new reality has struck the company: Coming out of the pandemic, the company struggled to keep up with growth expectations and started guiding lower estimates.

This sent the stock price down - and it's been down ever since as it's followed up lowered guidance with missing on consensus estimates.

Management is intent on delivering growth, though. Management aims at growing particularly through (i) fiber internet access expansion in the US and (ii) high-risk vendor replacements in Europe. These opportunities could see Adtran return to delivering against performance guidance and estimates.

With every individual "falling knife" comes the risk of continued poor performance. A lot of the time, the market's reaction to whatever adversity hit the company is warranted. That's why I suggested buying Adtran not so much out of its individual qualities as for its potential in a group of similar issues.

For the reasons stated above, I rate Adtran a Buy.