Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adtran: It's Been Through A Lot, But Here's How Investors Could Benefit Going Forward

Mar. 14, 2024 8:40 AM ETADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) Stock
Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
493 Followers

Summary

  • Adtran has experienced strong headwinds in the past year.
  • The stock has been beaten down so much now that based on statistical metrics, it now looks quite attractive - at least if proper diversification is observed.
  • Management is implementing strategies to address and resolve the company's issues.

Tunnel LED Light Fiber Optic Spotted Circle Ombre Neon Futuristic Abstract Fluorescent Swirl Spiral Pattern Technology Colorful Blue Teal Purple Red Rippled Black Background Time Reflection Night Vitality Gradient Holographic Surreal Iridescent Texture

Anna Bliokh/iStock via Getty Images

What Makes Adtran A Deep Value Play

Shares of Adtran Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have fallen off a cliff in the past year. It's down about 60% in the past year:

While

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
493 Followers
I research distressed equities that show potential for outperforming the S&P 500 based on quantitative factors. My approach is a "deep value" investment style that aims to buy issues the market has left behind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADTN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADTN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADTN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.