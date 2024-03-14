Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPGP: A Mixed Bag With A Higher Risk Profile

Mar. 14, 2024 8:43 AM ET
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF focuses on large-cap stocks with strong growth, quality, and value characteristics.
  • The ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 index by 1.21x since its inception and is not top-heavy.
  • However, the ETF has a higher risk profile and has not done well during periods of harmful volatility.
  • Looking ahead, we touch upon a whole host of themes that could weigh on the ETF's prospects, including its energy sector exposure, valuations, relative strength positioning, and the technicals.

Growth business graph finance data diagram concept on stock market background with financial investment economy analysis chart or increase profit economic strategy success goal motivation development.

Lemon_tm

ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP), a $4.7bn sized product, that has been around for nearly 13 years, offers coverage towards 75 stocks from the S&P 500 that score highly on growth, quality and value thresholds. Put another way, the goal

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

