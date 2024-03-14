Lemon_tm

ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP), a $4.7bn sized product, that has been around for nearly 13 years, offers coverage towards 75 stocks from the S&P 500 that score highly on growth, quality and value thresholds. Put another way, the goal here is to unearth large-caps that exhibit admirable characteristics such as reliable fundamental growth, inexpensive valuations, robust financial profiles, and compelling earnings power.

To make it to the final stage of SPGP's portfolio, these S&P 500 stocks have to pass multiple screeners. Firstly, note that only stocks with high-growth quotients are considered; to ascertain this, each stock is assigned a growth score which is essentially the average of its 3-year earnings CAGR, and its 3-year revenue per share CAGR. The top 150 stocks of the S&P 500 which score highly on this front, make it to the next stage.

In the following stage, the objective is to allocate a certain QV score (Quality/Value) to the 150 names. The QV score is a function of three other metrics- a) the financial leverage ratio (total debt to equity), Trailing ROE (return on equity), and Trailing earnings yield (12 month EPS relative to the CMP). Based on the QV score, the portfolio is pruned even further to 75 names, and these finally 75 stocks are then weighted based on their growth scores

Solid Alpha, and Well-Balanced, But Risk Management Can Be Improved

With a multipronged screening mechanism that encompasses a lot of useful metrics, you won't be astounded to discover that SPGP has outperformed the benchmark index- the S&P 500 (by 1.21x) since the latter came into inception in mid-2011.

YCharts

Investors will also be enthused to discover that unlike the S&P 500 which is quite top-heavy and concentrated. SPGP is quite well-spread out. Despite covering over 500 stocks, the top 10 stocks of the S&P 500 jointly account for almost a third of the total portfolio; whereas, when it comes to SPGP, note that despite only covering a much smaller pool of around 75 names (which makes it more inclined to concentration), the top 10 only account for 20% of the total portfolio.

SPGP also makes it a point to ensure that no single holding has a weight of more than 5%, and as things stand, its top holding- Diamondback Energy (FANG) only has a weight of 2.3%. Note that the most recent rebalancing exercise only took place in the third week of December (rebalancing takes place twice a year). Given that SPGP seeks to maintain these strict portfolio caps, it is no surprise to discover that its annual portfolio turnover rate is slightly on the higher side (49%); for context, the median annual turnover rate for all ETFs is only around 29%.

One area of concern for us is perhaps SPGP's risk profile, and its inability to flourish when the tide turns. Note that its rolling volatility profile is around 100bps higher than the S&P 500.

YCharts

Crucially, in the face of harmful volatility, it hasn't done a great job in generating excess returns over the risk free rate. This is exemplified by lower Sortino readings (relative to the S&P 500) both over the long-term (10 years), and short-term (3- years).

YCharts

Should You Buy SPGP Now?

It's difficult for us to make a definitive call on an investment in SPGP now as we see quite a few conflicting themes.

Firstly, we know that this product takes into consideration the valuation quotient of stocks, and that certainly comes through on a weighted average basis. More so, when you consider the degree of long-term earnings potential on offer, it feels like quite a steal, particularly when juxtaposed against the S&P 500.

SPGP is priced at only 15.4x P/E, a 27% discount to the corresponding multiple of the S&P 500, Yet, note that SPGP gives you long-term earnings growth on par with the P/E (implying a useful PEG of just 1x), in stark contrast to the benchmark index which is only poised to generate long-term earnings within early double-digits.

Morningstar

SPGP's low valuations are driven in large-part by its strong exposure to the energy sector (which is the cheapest sector from a P/E angle amongst all the 11 sectors that comprise the S&P 500), which accounts for nearly a quarter of the total holdings. When it comes to energy, once again, we feel quite mixed about this exposure.

YCharts

If one looks at how the energy stocks of the S&P 500 are positioned relative to the broad market, the chart above suggests that this is a beaten down space (the current relative strength ratio is nearly only half as much as its long-term mean) that could well benefit from some mean-reversion in the periods ahead.

However, underlying fundamentals in the energy market point to quite an ambiguous future. We can appreciate the OPEC+S recent decision to extend voluntary production cuts into Q2, which should put further pressure on oil inventories; however, there's still reason to believe that OPEC may be overestimating the demand levels in this year. The IEA, and 26 separate estimates from key observers note that oil demand this year will likely only be closer to 1.25m bpd, a long way off OPEC's expectations of 2.25m bpd.

Reuters

Investors should also consider that a lot of the energy stocks in the S&P 500 are poised to deliver meaningful earnings contraction not just in Q1-24, but for FY24 as a whole.

In fact, for the year as a whole, the energy sector is only one amongst two sectors that will represent earnings declines, and it is also expected to fall by the most (-8%).

FactSet

Then, if we look at SPGP's standalone weekly chart, we can't say we are best pleased to discover the current risk-reward on offer. What we can see from the chart below is for close to two years, SPGP has been trending up in the shape of an ascending channel, bouncing off the upper and lower boundaries every now and then. As things stand, the ETF is now hardly a breath away from hitting the upper boundary. Meanwhile, also consider that the RSI indicator is on the cusp of hitting overbought levels for the first time in 2 years.

Investing YCharts

Finally, also consider that investors looking for rotational opportunities in the S&P 500 may not necessarily plump for SPGP's holdings, as its current relative strength ratio (vs the S&P 500) is around 13% higher than the mid-point of the long-term range.