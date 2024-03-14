CloudVisual

Introduction

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) is one of my top picks for shipping growth stocks. The company owns a fleet of Newcastlemax bulk carriers built in 2023/2024 with dual-fuel LNG propulsion plants. Like VLCCs, Newcastlemax/Capesize has the lowest order book in this segment, though the tonne-mile demand keeps rising.

HSHP has leveraged its balance sheet to finance its vessels. Although, the company has improved its liquidity. Over the next four years, HSHP must pay between $20 and $30 million of its debt annually. With higher TC rates, the company will easily cover its debt obligations. The new fleet comes with its perks, such as a significant premium over the BCI5 index, resulting in growing profit margins. At that stage of its corporate development, HSHP pays dividends with yield of 0.12%. In my opinion, investing in HSHP is not because of yield, but because of the growth potential. I give HSHP stock a buy rating.

Bulk carriers market overview

The supply-side dynamics in Capesize are similar to those of VLCCs. The table below from the last presentation shows the current fleet order book and shipyard capacity reduction.

HSHP presentation

The Capesize order book is 5.7%, while the number of active shipyards dropped from 320 in 2008 to 135 in 2023, a 59% decline. The third variable in the supply-side equation is the fleet age profile. The chart below gives a glimpse into Capesize's age distribution and forecast for the next few years.

HSHP presentation

15% of the fleet was built before 2009, 51% between 2009 and 2015, and 35% post-2016. The number of vessels approaching 20Y is much higher than the current order book.

The bulk carriers market is getting stronger. The major bulk exports, iron ore, and coal are growing, resulting in higher Capesize/Newcastlemax demand. Brazil scored record-high iron ore exports in February, and Australia also reported growing coal export figures.

The graph below shows tonne-mile demand by vessel type. Handysize and Capesize led the pack in January 2024 with 11.5% growth and 10.8%, respectively.

HSHP presentation

In 2023, iron ore was second to bauxite as the primary driver of Capesize demand. However, in 2024, iron ore took the lead. The following graph presents more detail on iron ore production.

HSHP presentation

The green chart shows Vale production projections for 2026. The present output is 310-320 Mt, which is expected to reach 340-360 Mt in 2026. Rio Tinto’s Simandou mine is expected to come online in 2025 and gradually ramp up, reaching production of 60 Mt per year. Only Vales's new projects and Simandou will add almost 100 Mt iron ore production per year. China is the largest importer of iron ore, and YoY, the imports grew from 194 Mt to 209 Mt. The bar chart further right shows the number of required ships to carry that iron ore to China. The current order book is 96, while the required ships are 145, or 49 ships short. Looking at those figures, I expect a strong market for Newcastlemax and Capesize bulkers in 2024.

HSHP fleet

HSHP owns 12 Newcastlemax vessels with dual fuel LNG propulsion plus scrubbers. The company’s fleet average age is below one year. Three ships, Denali, Aconcagua, and Emai, will take delivery in May/June 2024. HSHP fleet employment is shown below:

HSHP presentation

For February 2024, HSHP employed six of its ships under fixed-time charter for $28,300/day, including scrubber and LNG benefits of $3,100/day. The remaining three operational ships were employed under index-linked time charters at $33,300/day, including scrubber and LNG benefits of $2,000/day. HSPH changed Mount Etna's charter to a fixed charter rate with the date in force of April 01, 2024. The charter ends in December 2024. The day rate is fixed at $40,810/day.

In March, eight HSHP ships are operating under index-linked charters. After the delivery of the new ships, the company will have 11 vessels contracted under index-linked charters and one on fixed charter rates.

The average TCE earnings per ship were $34,400/day for 4Q23 and $22,300/day for 3Q23. HSPH's average cash breakeven is $24,600/day. For 4Q23, HSHP delivered $18.3 million in operating revenue and $13.4 million in EBITDA, while in 3Q23, it delivered $10.2 million in operating revenue and $6.1 million in EBITDA. In FY2023, HSHP achieved $36.7 million in operating revenue and $1.5 million in net income.

The following chart shows the FCF sensitivity to BCI5 index rates.

HSHP presentation

The FCF is calculated based on the following assumptions: BCI5 index + 42% premium + $3,100 scrubber premium minus $24,500 cash breakeven and the dividend paid on the 43.9 million shares outstanding.

At $35,000 BCI5, HSPH will generate $2.8 FCF per share, which is a 34% FCF yield based on the present market price $7.92. With rising TCE rates, HSHP may become a money-printing machine with its excellent fleet.

About HSHP fleet quality, the comment of the company’s CEO, Herman Billung, is straight to the point.

“We currently have nine vessels sailing, with the remaining three vessels expected to be delivered shortly. With this, the Company has developed into a fully operating company, offering one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in the dry bulk industry. All vessels have been employed by reputable counterparties, with the index-linked charters earning, on average, a premium of 42.25% to the Baltic 5TC index. We believe this is one of the highest premiums in the industry, showing the attractiveness of our fleet.

HSHP balance sheet

HSHP has a leveraged balance sheet with 285% total debt to equity and 74% Total Liabilities/Assets. The company has $25.5 million cash, $419 million Long-Term Debt, and $438 million total debt. In FY23, the company paid $13.6 million in net interest expenses. Over the same period, the company generated $6.4 million operating cash flow and $14.6 million operating profit.

Below is shown HSHP debt schedule.

HSHP 4Q23 filling

Until 2028, the company must pay $20 million to $29 million of its debts per year. Considering where we are in the bulk shipping cycle, I expect TCE rates to remain strong, resulting in growing profits and improving the company's liquidity.

In 2022, HSHP entered into a sale-leaseback agreement with AVIC International leasing to finance four of its vessels (Mount Norefjell, Mount Ita, Mount Etna, and Mount Blanc) at a fixed interest rate of 5%. After the delivery of the ships from the New Times shipyard in China, the vessels were sold to companies appointed by AVIC. The agreement includes purchase options in year three at $56.9 million price. In February 2023, the AVIC agreement was amended to finance scrubber installation on each vessel at a $2.2 million cost per ship. In December 2023, the outstanding amount under the AVIC facility was $246 million.

HSHP has a sale-leaseback agreement with CCB Financial Leasing for eight ships. The predelivery financing is fixed at a 5% interest rate. The agreement includes a purchase option each year from year 3 until the end of the bare boar charter period, which is seven years. FY23 HSHP drawn $160 million of CCB facility. In December 2023, the outstanding amount was $180 million.

The company has another three financing agreements with Jiangsu Leasing, Drew Holdings, and DNB. The DNB bridge facility was terminated in April 2023. HSHP has $10 million available from Drew Holdings revolving credit facility. Jiangsu agreement is a sale-leaseback related to the CCB lease financing on two vessels, Mount Hua and Mount Bandera.

Valuation

To estimate HSHP's value, I use P/NAV and relative valuation. To obtain value per ship, I use the figures reported by HSHP in their last presentation.

HSHP presentation

The inputs for the NAV equation are as follows:

0/1Y old Newcastlemax with dual-fuel LNG propulsion $70 million

HSHP's fleet replacement value is $840 million.

Inputs for NAV formula:

Fleet replacement cost $840 million

Current assets: $32.8 million

Total Liabilities: $445 million

HSHP's NAV is $428 million, and the company's market cap is $346 million, resulting in an 80% PNAV. Considering its quality fleet, HSHP trading below 100% P/NAV is a reasonable offer.

HSHP vs SHIP, DSX, GNK

The following charts compare HSHP's valuation multiples with those of Diana Shipping (DSX), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), and Genco Shipping (GNK). I chose those companies because they own Capesize/Newcastlemax vessels as a large percentage of their fleet.

SHIP is a direct competitor, having 1 Newcastlemax and 16 Capesize. Its fleet average age is 12.8 years, and nine vessels are scrubber-equipped. DSX owns 4 Newcastlemax and 9 Capesize as part of its 40 vessels fleet. DSX fleet average age is 10.5Y, and none of the ships are scrubber-equipped. GNK owns a fleet of 45 ships at an average age of 11.7Y, including 18 Capesize vessels. GNK has 17 ships with scrubbers.

The first chart measures the company's total debt/equity, gross margin, and ROE. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

HSHP has the highest leverage, 285% total debt to equity, and the best gross profit margin, 75%. The new fleet directly impacts those figures. A quality fleet with dual fuel propulsion commands higher day rates, and such vessels are in higher demand due to their lower emissions. So, the result is a wider gross margin. On the other hand, the excellent fleet comes at a steep price and a leveraged balance sheet.

SHIP, DSX, and GNK have significantly older vessels, between 10 and 13 years old, and some have scrubbers. Those differences are reflected in their balance sheets and profit margins.

Let’s see how expensive obtaining HSHP fleet and profit margins is.

Koyfin

HSHP has the best fleet compared to its peers, so it is justified to score the highest multiples. Remember the impossible triad of shipping investors; we cannot get a top-notch fleet and LTV in the 20s at PNAV below 50%. We must sacrifice one of those to get the remaining two. HSHP offers 12 new vessels with dual-fuel LNG propulsion and 49% LTV at 80% PNAV. In my opinion, it's still a bargain.

Final Thoughts

I prefer companies focused on one shipping business segment, preferably even in one vessel size. An example is HSHP, which has a Newcastlemax-only fleet. Of course, such an approach comes with its caveats. Having various sizes and types of ships, the company diversifies the idiosyncratic risks typical of every class and size ship.

However, to get diversification, we sacrifice the upside potential. If we, as investors, are right about the shipping cycle on certain class/size ships, we can reap significant profits investing if we pick the right stocks. It is not an easy task, although it is hugely rewarding if done right. Conversely, by picking conglomerates owning various classes and sizes of ships, we smooth the volatility inherent in each cycle. There is no right or wrong choice here. It is up to investors’ preferences for upside potential and volatility.

HSHP has a leveraged balance sheet, which is expected given its new fleet. The company’s liquidity will improve with stronger day rates, mitigating the financial risk. On the other hand, having new ships, the operational risk arising from more frequent maintenance and breakdowns is negligible. In risk management, there is always a tradeoff: an older fleet usually means lower leverage or, in some cases, nonexistent, although it means higher operational risk.

HSHP is a perfect play at the current stage of the bulk carriers cycle. I believe we are before its half, so the TCE rates' upside potential exceeds the downside risk. Looking at the bigger picture, a global recession may undermine my thesis. However, I classify such a scenario as possible but not probable, at least for the following quarters. In short, I am bullish on Capesize/Newcastlemax vessels, and HSHP is my preferred stock to express my thesis. I give HSHP a buy rating.