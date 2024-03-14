Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Himalaya Shipping: Newcastlemax-Only Play For Shipping Growth Investors

Mar. 14, 2024 8:44 AM ETHimalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) Stock
KD Research profile picture
KD Research
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Himalaya Shipping is a top pick for shipping growth stocks. The company owns a top-notch fleet of Newcastlemax bulk carriers built in 2023/2024 with dual-fuel LNG propulsion plants.
  • The bulk carriers market is getting stronger, with increasing demand for Capesize/Newcastlemax vessels due to growing exports of iron ore and coal.
  • HSHP has a leveraged balance sheet, which is expected given its new fleet. The company’s liquidity will improve with stronger day rates, mitigating the financial risk.
  • HSHP offers 12 new vessels with dual-fuel LNG propulsion and 49% LTV at 80% PNAV. In my opinion, it's still a bargain.

Bulk Carrier Ship Offloading Cargo By Crane for Processing

CloudVisual

Introduction

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) is one of my top picks for shipping growth stocks. The company owns a fleet of Newcastlemax bulk carriers built in 2023/2024 with dual-fuel LNG propulsion plants. Like VLCCs, Newcastlemax/Capesize has the lowest order book in

This article was written by

KD Research profile picture
KD Research
1.05K Followers
I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSHP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSHP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSHP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.