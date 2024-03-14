What If China Pulls Off A Rebound?

lvcandy

By Emily Chiu

Investing in commodities could offer a way to capitalize on China's potential recovery while providing a hedge against inflation.

Amid the prevailing pessimism about China's economic prospects, as well as the broad risk-off sentiment among global investors, we can't help but wonder: What if the market's wrong about China?

That thought is gaining more consideration since the recent National People's Congress (NPC), where the government announced an ambitious GDP growth target of 5% - hinting at its willingness to further stimulate its economy. In our view, commodities present a potential opportunity for investors to shield themselves from uncertain market fluctuations and even capitalize on favorable shifts in China's economic recovery.

The world's second-largest economy faced significant challenges in 2023 as it grappled with a struggling property sector and subdued consumer sentiment. To counteract these setbacks, the government reduced lending rates, committed to fiscal expansion and provided support through state-backed funds.

Investors aren't impressed yet: The Chinese equity market has continued to underperform its global peers, with the CSI 300 index down 11% in 2023. This situation has prompted investors - who are both cautious of uncertainty yet keen on not missing a rebound - to explore alternative investment options. We believe commodities offer a timely solution.

China is a colossal consumer of a wide range of commodities. Should China's recovery unfold, we think the country's extensive infrastructure projects and urbanization initiatives could trigger a substantial uptick in demand for metals like iron ore, copper and steel; if China's manufacturing and transportation sectors also experience a resurgence, it follows that demand for energy commodities, such as crude oil and natural gas, could be poised to jump, too. Additionally, we believe history suggests that commodities can be an effective hedge against rising inflation (and a falling yuan), an outcome not utterly unlikely, perhaps, given January's hotter-than-expected CPI print in the U.S.

In light of these potential benefits - and when combined with broader structural trends, such as supply shortages and simmering demand to support the green energy transition - we think commodities could offer a strategic way to capitalize on China's potential recovery and thereby provide welcome diversification within broader investment portfolios.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Discussions of any specific sectors and companies are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Any discussion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and ratings are for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. ESG factors are one of many factors that may be considered when making investment decisions.

Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.