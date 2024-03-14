andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I previously covered Select Medical (SEM), a company I rated with 'buy' and which is a direct competitor to U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH). Although this might make you think that USPH would also deserve a similar rating, the reality is that being a company with a smaller scale (which during the article we will explore why this is relevant) and trading at double the valuation, makes me opt for a 'sell' rating, since it seems to me to be a less compelling option than its larger comparable.

Business Overview

U.S. Physical Therapy operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. This is a very simple business model, but solves critical problems for the people who attend these clinics, who are mostly patients recovering from injuries, surgeries and other physical conditions that require specialized therapeutic intervention and that cannot be performed in common hospitals.

This business, in addition to being mission-critical, also operates in a market with tailwinds and growth thanks to factors such as an increasingly physically active population (which can lead to injuries), a higher percentage of older adults, who with the aging begin to have muscle or bone pain, among other factors that cause this market to continue growing at rates of between 3 and 4% according to a study by Grand View Research.

USPH Investor Presentation

Although the possibility of this organic growth is not very high, it does end up being favorable enough because the market is also really fragmented. This means that there are no large competitors controlling much of the market share, and therefore the possibility of growing inorganically through M&A is interesting.

The company itself estimates that in the United States there are more than 37,000 rehabilitation clinics, of which the largest player, Select Medical, would only have around 5% market share thanks to its 1,850 clinics. On the other hand, together USPH and ATI would not even reach 5% market share, giving us a good idea of ​​the fragmentation mentioned above.

USPH Investor Presentation

Financials

Thanks to this market mix with growth and demand and the possibility of carrying out mergers and acquisitions, the company has managed to grow its top line at rates of 8% annually in the last decade. In fact, since 2021 alone, USPH has fully or partially acquired 16 companies which owned between 1 and 14 clinics.

The idea behind this is simple: They look for small clinics which can be purchased affordably, they keep the owner therapists in charge of the business so that skin in the game continues, but in exchange they integrate these new clinics into USPH, generating an increase in customer traffic, synergies and making each clinic more profitable.

Author's Representation

Although this M&A strategy sounds good, here would come my first question as to whether this strategy is efficient: The increasingly decreasing return on invested capital.

This is due to two factors that I can notice. The first is that, being a company that acquires so many businesses, the balance sheet ends up loaded with goodwill. In fact, it currently represents 50% of the total assets and has grown 15% annually in the last decade compared to the 5% that has grown the EBIT (metric that I use to calculate ROCE).

The second factor is that the EBIT margin for these last two years has been abnormally low due to inflation that caused an increase in salaries and costs in general.

And our clinical cost efficiency improved in 2023 despite significant inflationary pressures... But look, inflation has been a little challenging to. Christopher Reading - CEO during Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Currently, the EBIT margin stands at 11.6%, while the average over the last decade has been around 14%. Therefore, I think ROCE will be distorted until the company stops acquiring so many businesses, which I don't think will happen anytime soon.

Author's Representation

Considering how fragmented the market is and that a few companies seem to be taking the lead in consolidating it, I find it interesting to carry out a direct comparison exercise between these three (SEM, ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP), USPH).

Firstly, we can notice how none of them have shown especially high growth in the last five years, but ATIP it's the one that has done the worst, since not only has it grown less, but it's also the only one that is not profitable and currently doesn't generate positive EBITDA.

in the last five years, but ATIP it's the one that has done the worst, since not only has it grown less, but it's also the only one that is not profitable and currently doesn't generate positive EBITDA. Then we have the fact that Select Medical has the largest scale by far, which ends up being reflected in its revenue per clinic thanks to the possibility of generating synergies, centralizing its infrastructure to limit costs, increased patient awareness, among other benefits. This would explain why it's so important for companies in the sector to grow inorganically, and why I don't think USPh will reduce its M&A activity anytime soon.

by far, which ends up being reflected in its revenue per clinic thanks to the possibility of generating synergies, centralizing its infrastructure to limit costs, increased patient awareness, among other benefits. This would explain why it's so important for companies in the sector to grow inorganically, and why I don't think USPh will reduce its M&A activity anytime soon. The ROIC of SEM and USPH is quite similar, but SEM has much higher net debt, which in a high-interest rate environment generates greater uncertainty, so this would explain why it's currently trading at a greater discount, but I personally think that current Forward EV/EBITDA valuations of ATIP and USPH are very unattractive.

Author's Representation

Valuation

Considering the organic growth of the sector and the acquisition of small clinics, as they have done until now, I think that the top line could grow between 6 and 8% annually without many problems. This would be in line with the growth of the last decade and seems like a reasonable assumption to me.

I don't think the company has a chance to improve its margins, so I'll assume they will remain at the historical average. I will comment more later on why I believe this. Lastly, if we assume somewhat high multiples of 15x EV/EBITDA and 20x earnings, the annualized return would be around 5.5%, which doesn't seem compelling enough to me.

Author's Representation

Risks

When we talk about risks, the first that comes to mind is the fragmentation of the market itself, which, although it presents opportunities for consolidation and M&A, also means that competition will be fierce and until it is the undisputed leader of the sector, it will have to fight for a position.

Another condition that seems unattractive to me about the industry is that it is regulated and therefore companies cannot adjust their prices as they please (which would explain how stable the margins have been and how difficult it was to adjust prices during the last year). This is because about 40% of revenue comes from government programs such as Medicare or Medicaid. So, in order to understand why this is negative, let's look at management's commentary for fiscal year 2024:

We worked to overcome the Medicare cuts, which made our lives more difficult these past few years despite physical therapy saving the system significant cost when compared to more expensive, invasive, and often unnecessary musculoskeletal procedures. The 3.5% Medicare rate reduction that went into effect on January 1st results in a $6 million reduction in revenue and a $5.3 million reduction in EBITDA net of minority interest.

So we can understand that the potential of these companies will always be reduced by the regulatory pressures imposed by the government.

USPH Investor Presentation

The Bottom Line

I think the business model is good and presents opportunities for growth. However, I think that depending on the government and its regulations is generally a risky move and in the case of USPH, it has proven not to be beneficial at all.

If the company were trading at 10x EV/EBITDA like Select Medical (which is also the clear leader in the sector), my opinion would be different, but with current valuation and the aforementioned characteristics, I would stay away from this company, so my rating is 'sell'.