Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advanced Micro Devices With AMDY: A Very Compelling Stock-ETF Combination

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
85 Followers

Summary

  • Some of the biggest and fastest-growing companies don't pay dividends, but a combination of common stock and a single-stock ETF can provide price appreciation and monthly income.
  • Advanced Micro Devices is on the verge of a heated battle against Nvidia in the data center GPU and accelerator market, which could drive growth for AMD.
  • AMD's profitability trends and projections, as well as its valuation, make it an attractive investment option, particularly when compared with Nvidia.
  • The AMDY ETF offers handsome returns as long as AMD maintains its bullish momentum. This is a combination play.

AMD logo at the entrance to the offices

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Some of the biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world don't pay dividends; for those that do, you'll see marginal yields and slow div growth for the most part. These companies generally

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
85 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMDY
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.